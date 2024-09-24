Subscribe
Israel: The Face
Murder of the most innocent of the innocents.
9 hrs ago
•
Mark Taylor
60
Israel: The Trauma
Zionists are still trying to defeat the Nazis by committing genocide against the Palestinians, and if that sounds insane, you understand perfectly.
Published on Another World Is Possible
•
Sep 23
CARTOON: Israel Military 'Investigates' Video Showing Soldiers Pushing/Kicking Bodies Off West Bank Roof
Under international law, soldiers are obliged to ensure that bodies, including those of enemy fighters, are treated with respect.
Sep 21
•
Mark Taylor
42
Israel: The Fraud
Few issues in the Middle East provoke as much passionate debate as the State of Israel.
Published on George’s Newsletter
•
Sep 20
CARTOON: Rainbow Flag Genocide Vs MAGA Hat Genocide
Any political worldview that’s worth a damn necessarily includes a deep and visceral hatred of Dick Cheney, and an abhorrence toward any ideology which…
Sep 19
•
Mark Taylor
27
ISRAEL – The Lies
Israel was founded on more than a century of propaganda, also spread by many people who were not Zionists, Israelis or Jews.
Sep 18
71
CARTOON: OOF! Kamuddle Boofs Her Latest Interview
Spoken like a drunk shaman. There's no 'there' there.
Sep 18
•
Mark Taylor
19
DECEPTIVE US MEDIA HIDING THE TRUTH: Third Self-Immolation Protest & Hiding The Dead
The mask is off with Gaza. The corporate death state can no longer hide their reality.They’re frantically jogging in their closet to protect the scam.
Sep 17
•
Mark Taylor
40
COWARDLY DEPRAVITY: Stripped & Held At Gunpoint, Gaza Schoolboys ‘forced to be Israel’s human shields’
The abuse of children for such a despicable tactic is scraping the bottom of the bloody barrel of obscene cowardice.
Sep 16
•
Mark Taylor
31
A SMALL ACT OF RESISTANCE: Have Some Fun & Screw The Duopoly
Those who do see it might pause for a moment to consider, doubt and question this nation’s immoral, murderous, cowardly behavior.
Sep 15
•
Mark Taylor
61
CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW! Tell Them To Stop 'Israel Criticism = Antisemitism' Bill
This is a direct attack on your right to free speech and open debate. Speak now or submit.
Sep 13
•
Mark Taylor
29
OUR FUTURE: Arrest & Brutalization Of British Journalist Sarah Wilkinson Reveals We Are Dropping Into Legal Dystopia
The terror attack on Wilkinson is a signal flare for those paying attention. "It's very, very Stazi like."
Sep 13
•
Mark Taylor
46
