DeMOCKracy.Ink

Home
Archive
About
Israel: The Face
Murder of the most innocent of the innocents.
  
Mark Taylor
28
Israel: The Trauma
Zionists are still trying to defeat the Nazis by committing genocide against the Palestinians, and if that sounds insane, you understand perfectly.
Published on Another World Is Possible  
CARTOON: Israel Military 'Investigates' Video Showing Soldiers Pushing/Kicking Bodies Off West Bank Roof
Under international law, soldiers are obliged to ensure that bodies, including those of enemy fighters, are treated with respect.
  
Mark Taylor
11
Israel: The Fraud
Few issues in the Middle East provoke as much passionate debate as the State of Israel.
Published on George’s Newsletter  
CARTOON: Rainbow Flag Genocide Vs MAGA Hat Genocide
Any political worldview that’s worth a damn necessarily includes a deep and visceral hatred of Dick Cheney, and an abhorrence toward any ideology which…
  
Mark Taylor
19
ISRAEL – The Lies
Israel was founded on more than a century of propaganda, also spread by many people who were not Zionists, Israelis or Jews.
25
CARTOON: OOF! Kamuddle Boofs Her Latest Interview
Spoken like a drunk shaman. There's no 'there' there.
  
Mark Taylor
24
DECEPTIVE US MEDIA HIDING THE TRUTH: Third Self-Immolation Protest & Hiding The Dead
The mask is off with Gaza. The corporate death state can no longer hide their reality.They’re frantically jogging in their closet to protect the scam.
  
Mark Taylor
12
COWARDLY DEPRAVITY: Stripped & Held At Gunpoint, Gaza Schoolboys ‘forced to be Israel’s human shields’
The abuse of children for such a despicable tactic is scraping the bottom of the bloody barrel of obscene cowardice.
  
Mark Taylor
26
A SMALL ACT OF RESISTANCE: Have Some Fun & Screw The Duopoly
Those who do see it might pause for a moment to consider, doubt and question this nation’s immoral, murderous, cowardly behavior.
  
Mark Taylor
36
CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW! Tell Them To Stop 'Israel Criticism = Antisemitism' Bill
This is a direct attack on your right to free speech and open debate. Speak now or submit.
  
Mark Taylor
6
OUR FUTURE: Arrest & Brutalization Of British Journalist Sarah Wilkinson Reveals We Are Dropping Into Legal Dystopia
The terror attack on Wilkinson is a signal flare for those paying attention. "It's very, very Stazi like."
  
Mark Taylor
12
© 2024 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture