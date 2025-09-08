Nothing screams out Trump’s insecure inner being more than his tawdry golden makeover of the Offal Office. Every faux gold wall medallion, repainted cherub and tacky gold-painted door trim screams out, “I’m an ugly little kid, like me and tell me I’m great!”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/8/25)

Amidst all the lies, deceit, murder, genocide, record-setting incompetence, $3.4 billion in family grift and mind-numbing proclamations, there has been one Trumpstein sideshow that embodies the whole mess: the ‘transfornication’ of the Oval Office into a tacky casino lobby.

Trump’s remodeled Offal Office.

Day after day, glittery fake-gold styrofoam doo-dads have been plastered to the fireplace hearth and walls and more gaudy gold-tinged cups and vases than a high school trophy case pile up across the fireplace mantel, tables and floor.

It’s all the glit, grift and royal golden glitter of a petulant — and obviously insecure — little clown boy. In psychology such ostentatious, bravado and empty display is known as projection. Every “see-me-see-me” faux gold wall medallion, repainted cherub and all the tacky gold-painted trim is not projection of self-confidence or self-worth. Rather it is desperate over compensation and cover up for a deep emptiness of self-worth and acceptance from the abyss of a soulless pit.

"You see the new and improved Oval Office,” Trumpstein proclaims. “As it becomes more and more beautiful with love — you know, we handle it with great love — and 24-karat gold. That always helps, too."

Please, Donny Boy, sit down and stop embarrassing the hell out of yourself. Oh, and go change your pants.

Street projection

The same sick psychological projection is at work with the masked, armed and tatted-up ICE Gestapo goons finding some sense of inner power, purpose and self-worth in zip tying kids and arresting migrant workers in the fields or showing up to snatch away migrants simply following the legal process at court hearings.

“Dudes, you’re so big n’ bold! Real men … not.”

If Trumpstein wasn’t doing so much harm, killing so many people and devastating the environment and economy all our families depend upon, one could almost have sympathy for the little guy.

Almost.

Now the truth is most people who seek political office do so from some desire to find self-worth and acceptance. That’s true for all people.

But think of it. If a leader felt pretty good about them-self. If they had healthy self-centeredness grounded in self-acceptance, happiness and humanity, wouldn’t they want the same for those they govern. Of course.

Now the fact that we don’t have such a country and we instead have such an evil dark scandal as the Epstein record cover-up by those in power reveals the truth of the glittery, gold-plated ghouls in charge that no amount of gold can hide.

We see you, Donny.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

WOW, there are now even gold coasters with Trump’s name on them!

GILDED GRIFT: Trumpstein’s Remodeled Tacky Golden Oval Office

A mirror image of Pres. Biden's Oval Office, left, and Pres. Trump's version, right. / Illustration: Rémi Sorbet, Images: Getty / Look What Donald Trump Has Done To The Oval Office , HuffPost

“Reporter Jon Keegan pointed out that decorative medallions that festoon the walls of the room also bore more than a passing resemblance to ‘Foam Veneer Accessories’ available from Chinese e-commerce site Ali Baba for just $1 a piece.”

By Jonathan Yerushalmy

The Guardian (8/31/25)

In just seven extraordinary months, Donald Trump’s administration has left an unprecedented mark on the United States. From rewriting the rules of free trade to upending the norms of due process and challenging scientific orthodoxy, no corner of the country has remained untouched, including the president’s own centre of power: the Oval Office.

Leaning into his former career as a real estate developer and hotelier, the president has, in his own words, applied some “Trump touches” to the room’s decor. The results have split opinions, with some calling the revamped office a symbol of America’s new golden age, while others have compared it to a professional wrestler’s dressing room.

On a tour of the Oval Office in March, Trump was asked about some of the new gold details by a Fox News host. Describing the room as needing “a little life”, he went on to explain how difficult it is to get gold paint to look like gold.

That apparent impediment did not hold the president back from continuing his refurbishments. Over the following months, the “goldening” ratcheted up, with gold trimming across the ceiling, door frames and fireplace. Even the sculpted cherubim inside door frames were painted gold.

Over the months of his administration, the number of of gold trophies and vases littered across the mantlepiece have multiplied and there are now even gold coasters with Trump’s name on them.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News that the gold – “of the highest quality” – was all paid for by Trump personally.

Perfect stage for dictators

FIT FOR A DICATOR! Donald Trump and buddy-boy El Salvador dictator Nayib Bukele’s Offal Office meeting back lit by Trump’s tacky golden glitter. / Photograph: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

The president has also multiplied the number of paintings on display, with almost 20 images of presidential predecessors adorning the walls. His predecessor, Joe Biden, had just six paintings on the walls. Barack Obama had pictures of just two former presidents.

The office is rounded out with pictures of the Trump family, a copy of the declaration of independence and gifts from visitors and well-wishers – including the Fifa Club World Cup trophy, which was given to Trump by the organisation’s president.

The White House was approached for comment, but aides have previously told US media that every addition has come at the president’s direction. To help in this venture, Trump has reportedly called in the help of his personal “gold guy”.

A Mar-a-Lago foam veneer glam makeover

John Icart, a 70-year-old cabinet maker from Florida, was reportedly flown to Washington on Air Force One to provide the White House with the flourishes he brought to Trump’s Palm Beach mansion, Mar-a-Lago. The gilded carvings Icart added to the room prompted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to describe it as a “golden office for the golden age”.

Clockwise from top left: Trump’s golden coasters; gold trimming over doorways; the golden cherub; new paintings in the Oval Office. Composite: Getty/Rex/AP

Others have been more critical. It was musician Jack White who compared the room to a wrestler’s dressing room, calling it “vulgar” and “gaudy”.

Reporter Jon Keegan pointed out that decorative medallions that festoon the walls of the room also bore more than a passing resemblance to “Foam Veneer Accessories” available from Chinese e-commerce site Ali Baba for just $1 a piece.

The gold artefacts that have multiplied across the mantle piece are known to have a more auspicious pedigree. Coming from the White House’s own collection, they include a 19th-century French compotier, gilded urns given to president James Monroe and silver dating to the Eisenhower administration.

Trump’s style is said to have been inspired by the Versailles hall of mirrors, and he has in the past bragged that the ballroom of his Florida home was itself modelled on the French palace. …

Link to story

“He looks like he’s wearing a bad Trump mask.”

— Anonymous White House staffer quoted by Trump biographer Michael Wolff regarding health concerns. (8/2/25)

Moving From Protest To Meaningful Action

“I had an interaction at a protest today that hit me like a ton of bricks.”

Parkrose Permaculture (9/1/25)

10-minute video

Quick, hide the truth!

Panicked Royal Courts Of Justice In London Workers Cover Up Latest Banksy Street Art

A judge in a wig and gown beats an unarmed protester with a gavel in a new work by Banksy at the Royal Courts of Justice (Banksy)

By Laura Harding

The Indpendent (9/8/25)

A new artwork by Banksy, depicting a judge in a wig and gown beating an unarmed protester with a gavel, has appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, only to be swiftly covered up.

The striking piece, located on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the complex, shows a judge looming over a prostrate protester holding a blood-spattered placard.

The elusive artist confirmed responsibility for the work via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which featured two photos showing the graffiti before it was covered over by security guards.

Banksy, whose identity remains a source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures simply: "Royal Courts Of Justice. London."

The artwork is now hidden behind large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.

Link to story

Smacking out right and left

NEED A GOOD DAMN LAFF? Then Check Out This 47-Minutes Of Much-Needed Humor

The Daily Beast (9/1/25)

Comedian and actor Matt Friend joins Joanna Coles for a sharp, funny look at Donald Trump’s complicated relationship with comedy. Friend shares his spot-on impressions of Trump, Obama, Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell and more. From his early obsession with comedy to performing at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Friend shares the secrets behind his political impressions and how he turns real-life absurdities into comedy gold. They dive into the process of mimicking Trump’s voice, the challenges of doing other politicians, and how current events feed his stage material—all while keeping audiences laughing across the political spectrum.

47-minute video

Matt Friend: Man Of Many Voices: Tour schedule and tickets

"Never have words been more misused in order to conceal the truth than today.”

— Erich Fromm, Escape From Freedom (1941) (p. 272)

