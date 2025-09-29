It is already happening all around us.

Every day.

And it is speeding up.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/29/25)

I don’t normally post about a book until I have finished reading it, but I felt a 911 emergency need to encourage readers to check out Vincent Bevin’s 2020 book The Jakarta Method.

As I have been reading The Jakarta Method I began noticing similarities between the build-up to the ‘65 coup in Indonesia and daily headlines here. By the mid-point in the book it was clear: what we are now seeing across the US is the emergence of the CIA-orchestrated Jakarta Method used to overthrow the government of Indonesia taking place here and now on our streets and in our neighborhoods.

As in the end of all flaying empires, the weapons, troops and brutal techniques of colonization are eventually brought home to suppress and control the uprising of impoverished populations drained of resources to support the expansion of empire. We see it now with the establishment of concentration camps, suppression of free speech, torching of Constitutionally-guaranteed legal due process, manipulation and control of the voting process, corruption of the media, masked government goons snatching innocents off the street and disappearances of thousands of people.

The tool be launched against us

The subtitle of Bevins’ book is: “Washington’s Anticommunist Crusade & The Mass Murder Program That Shaped Our World.”

And indeed, the Jakarta Method had been used to gin up violent coups and install corrupt fascist proxy governments around the globe, from Argentina and Chile to the ‘Color Revolutions’ across the Middle East and most recently in Lebanon and Syria. In the process literally hundreds of millions have been murdered, tortured and disappeared. National economies have been destroyed, natural resources looted, generations impoverished and suppressed by American trained and armed fascist police and military. And all that dirty crime has been in the service of and to profit a tiny, evil Deep State economic, corporate elite.

The same program is being ramped up now in oil-rich Venezuela.

Mask off moment

As the obscene US/Israel Gaza genocide grinds on, the Epstein files remain hidden by his best bro Donald and Zionist-directed assaults on our right to free speech and protest accelerate, the mask is off the empire. The recent Charlie Kirk assassination cover-up by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Incompetence) has exposed the rotten bipartisan core and reality of the American government and corporate ruling class.

With any semblance of trust, truth or plausible PR gone from the con, the Deep State is in panic mode. They need to muzzle and beat down any dissent or resistance. Hence, the Jakarta Method has come home.

One-time Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb noted in an interview yesterday, “This is really authoritarianism. And it should scare everybody. Things that are going on here are more than one or two deviations from the norm, these are really 180 degrees from the norm and people need to wake up.”

“The point that really does scare me the most is how few Americans seem to really appreciate how desperate the times we are in right now and the necessity of stepping up and saying, stop.”

Cobb went on to note that the deployments of federal troopers to American cities should viewed as a kind of numbing “practice exercises” for what is to come.

After generations of global crime, the dark shadow of American hegemonic domination is karma coming home.

As noted in the Common Dreams “Underreported Memo” article below, reporter Ken Kleppenstein has revealed a little reported Trump executive decision that has given the go-ahead for the domestic activation of the Jakarta Method in the homeland.

You can get a quick overview of the Jakarta Method from the resources below and even listen to an audiobook version linked below.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Democrats, Corporate Media Cover For Trump’s Military Coup — Crises have one benefit: They expose political tendencies, compelling them to show their true colors. In the ongoing US political crisis, in which Donald Trump is carrying out nothing less than a presidential coup d’état, the Democratic Party is demonstrating both impotence and complicity. Despite pretended opposition to Trump, the Democrats are a party of the capitalist system, the financial oligarchy that dominates it and the military-intelligence apparatus that defends it. They are far more afraid of a popular movement from below against Trump’s attempt to tear up the Constitution and install a dictatorial regime than they are of Trump himself and his circle of fascist aides in the White House. … Link to story

Suppression Of Speech & The Hidden Truth Of Tyrants — There is no ‘kind’a sorta only if you do XYZ’ free speech. You either have it or you don’t and you either use it or lose it. … Link to story

Interview With Vincent Bevins, Author Of ‘The Jakarta Method’

Chapo Trap House (6/20/20)

Will and Matt talk to journalist Vincent Bevins about his new book “The Jakarta Method,” detailing the U.S.’s involvement in the mass killings of leftists in Indonesia in the 60’s, and how it set the stage for American-backed violent anti-communist action throughout the cold war.

54-minute audio

‘The Jakarta Method’ Book Description

Named One of the Best Books of 2020 by NPR, The Financial Times , and GQ

The hidden story of the wanton slaughter - in Indonesia, Latin America, and around the world - backed by the United States.

In 1965, the US government helped the Indonesian military kill approximately one million innocent civilians. This was one of the most important turning points of the 20th century, eliminating the largest communist party outside China and the Soviet Union and inspiring copycat terror programs in faraway countries like Brazil and Chile. But these events remain widely overlooked, precisely because the CIA’s secret interventions were so successful.

In this bold and comprehensive new history, Vincent Bevins builds on his incisive reporting for the Washington Post, using recently declassified documents, archival research, and eye-witness testimony collected across 12 countries to reveal a shocking legacy that spans the globe. For decades, it’s been believed that parts of the developing world passed peacefully into the US-led capitalist system. The Jakarta Method demonstrates that the brutal extermination of unarmed leftists was a fundamental part of Washington’s final triumph in the Cold War.

Link to story

The Jakarta Method [Audiobook]

RedBookNook (10/15/24)

Washington’s Anticommunist Crusade and the Mass Murder Program That Shaped Our World

00:05 .Introduction

16:16 .1 - A New American Age

01:08:17 .2 - Independent Indonesia

02:21:53 .3 - Feet to the Fire, Pope in the Sky

02:57:11 .4 - An Alliance for Progress

03:30:01 .5 - To Brazil and Back

04:21:32 .6 - The September 30th Movement

05:18:12 .7 - Extermination

06:06:35 .8 - Around the World 06:56:47 .

9 - Jakarta Is Coming 08:06:03 .

10 - Back Up North 08:59:18 .

11 - We Are the Champions 09:25:05 .

12 - Where Are They Now? And Where Are We?

9-hours, 56-minute audio

The CIA’s Playbook For Revolution & How It’s Played On You

[Editor’s Note: While this interview has a bit of a rightward slant, focusing on CIA influence during Democratic administrations, it is a good overview of some of the ways in which the CIA bends, shifts, distorts and destroys American politics and culture to turn us against each other. — M. Taylor]

Impact Theory (9/26/25)

27-minute video

“By targeting beliefs and protest activity, the directive positions dissent itself as a potential crime.”

Underreported Memo Is ‘Declaration of War’ Against All Who Oppose Trumpstein

[Editor’s Note: I strongly urge readers to link to and read this entire article. Trump has openly declared war on the American people and our Bill of Rights. — M. Taylor]

By Olivia Rosane

Common Dreams (9/28/35)

In between his highly publicized designation of Antifa as a domestic terror organization and his indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, US President Donald Trump signed a little-reported national security memorandum that gives law enforcement new tools to target his critics.

Trump signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7) on Thursday. The directive, titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” focuses exclusively on “anti-fascist” or left-wing activities, and mandates a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts.”

Declaration of domestic war

“I don’t want to sound hyperbolic but the plain truth is that NSPM-7 is a declaration of war on anyone who does not support the Trump administration and its agenda,” journalist Ken Klippenstein wrote in a piece raising alarm about the directive on Saturday.

Klippenstein argued that the memorandum was worrying on several fronts. For one, its focus on preventing crimes before they are committed opens the door to rights violations.

“In other words, they’re targeting pre-crime, to reference Minority Report,” Klippenstein wrote.

For another, the memorandum casts a very wide net, targeting groups, individuals, funders, and “entities” and listing several protected beliefs as “indicia” of extremism.

These include:

“Anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity;

Support for the overthrow of the United States Government;

Extremism on migration, race, and gender; and

Hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

What’s more, the memorandum entrusts enforcement to the FBI’s over 4,000-strong Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF), which removes the legal challenges to directing the National Guard or other military forces to quash domestic dissent.

“For the Trump White House, the beauty of using an already existing network is that it bypasses Congressional oversight and scrutiny and even obscures federal activity to governors and legislatures at the state level,” Klippenstein wrote. …

Link to story

GALLOWAY GOES SCORCHED EARTH: British Police State Detains & Interrogates Galloways

The Mother Of All Talk Shows (9/28/25)

The inside story from inside the locked room of the Galloways Gatwick arrests, although the police like to call it detention. From the absurd to the ridiculous, but with criminal consequences.

19-minute video

TRUMPSTEIN’S ‘JUST-US’ SHAKEDOWN: Lawyer Reveals Brazen Cash-For-Pardons Scam

“Donald Trump has monetized the pardon power in a way that no president in history ever has. He has essentially created a system that’s a pay-for-play system to receive a pardon. Historically, pardoning applicants, for the most part, have been vetted by the Justice Department and go through a rigorous background investigation process before they’re considered for a pardon. But in Donald Trump’s world, what seems to matter most is political connections and loyalty and money.”

The Daily Beast (9/27/25)

Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer joins The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles to reveal how Donald Trump dismantled the Justice Department’s pardon process and replaced it with a pay-to-play system. Oyer explains how career experts were sidelined on Trump’s first day, leaving space for clemency to be sold to the highest bidder and reserved for the well-connected. From million-dollar Mar-a-Lago price tags to pardons for sex offenders, fraudsters, and January 6 rioters, she exposes how Trump turned clemency into a political and financial weapon.

Oyer also contrasts Biden’s careful, narrow pardons with Trump’s sweeping, loyalty-driven approach—and why victims were often left behind while Trump’s allies walked free.

A Trumpstein Pardon For Ghislaine Maxwell? Click to the 23-45-minute mark.

“Most of the pardon recipients under Donald Trump have been people convicted of large scale white collar fraud crimes, and these are crimes that have had a drastic financial effect on their victims. They’re crimes that have involved stealing money from investors, stealing money from taxpayers, and the government — frauds on Medicare and Medicaid benefits. So these cost taxpayers and crime victims a great deal of money. “And I have looked at all of the pardons that Trump has granted to date and kind of totaled up the aggregate financial losses, and they total over $1 billion — over $1.3 billion, actually, in losses to crime victims and taxpayers as a result of the offenses.”

41-minute video

Mission Accomplished…

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

— William Casey, CIA Director 1981-87

