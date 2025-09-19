"We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately."

– Benjamin Franklin

Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

It’s not about Right vs Left, it’s a matter of Bottom vs Top. Look upward to where our common threat and enemy is: the vile, corporate elite. That is where we all need to be focused.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/17/25)

The pedal’s to the metal and the Trumpstein corporate goons are rocketing the nation right off a cliff into a trashy abyss of fascist totalitarianism. Things are moving fast. Can you feel it? Beneath the normy routine of daily life a massive earthquake is building and ready to bring down all we know as normal.

With Jimmy Kimmel’s show suddenly jerked off the air we are nearing the point of an echoing 24/7 wall-to-wall FOX News ‘Dear Leader’ propaganda grind as the corrupt media corporations bow down to blow the dictator. Now to be clear, as a former newspaper journalist I have huge concerns and complaints about mainstream media. They — along with a lazy, cynically corrupt Democratic party — created the space for Donald Trumpstein to become president not once, but twice. But the media chamber we are about to enter into — enhanced by AI — would cause Stalin to whimper.

Slivers and sparks

During such dark times it is important to find whatever slivers of light and sparks of hope there might be. And they are there.

We are beginning to see elements of the American right/left paradigm fracture and dissolve under the obvious lies of the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation. We are also seeing people like conservative Candace Owens taking on corrupt Zionist control of the federal government and questioning possible Israeli involvement in the Kirk attack on American soil — an act of terrorism coming a week after their war crime attack on negotiators in Qatar. (It wouldn’t be out of character for the Israelis to do such treachery here as they were central to the assassination of JFK, see: Final Judgment: The Missing LInk In The JFK Assassination Conspiracy.)

The evidence is before us every day regarding Israel: we have an occupied government. One can only imagine the boundless trove of blackmail Netanyahu has from Epstein. In the eyes of the corrupt elite, our rights don’t exist. We have no sovereignty.

People like Owens and Tucker Carlson are taking courageous stands, calling out the official BS narrative on Israel, Kirk assassination and the whole corporate-rigged economic structure devastating American families. As a person of the left, do I agree with them on everything? Of course not, but it is time for those on both ‘right’ and ‘left’ — whatever that means anymore — to stop going after each other and join to regain our nation. It’s not about Right vs Left, it’s a matter of Bottom vs Top. Look upward to where our common threat and enemy is: the vile, corporate elite. That is where we all need to focus.

“They just want to turn us all into slaves,” Owens notes. “Truly, that is what I believe about the billionaire class, [and what they] want out of us, which is to work forever and own absolutely nothing.”

At this moment or fascistic collapse the top three issues need to be: CLASS, CLASS & CLASS.

Instead of obsessing on some shady political actor or podcast blabbermouth or pronoun, it’s time to understand it’s a matter of a corrupt — truly evil — system. It’s much bigger. than the White House clown car. Trumpstein is a product of the murderous system, not the problem.

Just as the Kirk assassination official narrative is riddled with obvious lies, inconsistencies, contradictory timelines, fake details and clearly faked email “documentation” that would embarrass a B-movie screenwriter with a fentanyl addiction, the mask is off and the scam exposed to more and more people. What began with Gaza and Epstein has been been fully exposed with the assassination of Kirk.

The downward spiral will accelerate as loyalty tests to the Dear Leader increasingly become the qualifier for federal employment and the government disintegrates. Watch the Chris Hedges interview below with Max Blumenthal to understand the larger context and overall plan within which the response to — and likely assassination of — Kirk occurs.

Time for citizens to unite and act

It’s time to find unity with fellow citizens in the US and across the western world. It’s also the time — as preppers often advise — to keep your head on a swivel. Stay cool and treat all news with skepticism and triple-check the narrative.

If you can, subscribe and donate to trusted alternative news sources and human rights, refugee, legal and free speech organizations. If you can, help with mutual aid programs in your community as the tariff-hobbled economy collapses to fund WW III. As the Trumpstein crackdown escalates and becomes more perverse, we’re going to need such resources as never before.

Speak out and don’t comply in advance. As risky as it may feel to do so, if we do not stand and speak now, we could very soon find ourselves in a place where it is impossible.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“Left and right we are realizing something more sinister happened.” — Candace Owens on Kirk assassination

“You hope a year from now, the turmoil we’re seeing in the aftermath of his [Charlie Kirk] murder won’t be leveraged to bring hate speech laws to this country. And trust me, if it is, if that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that – ever, and there never will be. Because if they can tell you what to say, they’re telling you what to think, there is nothing they can’t do to you because they don’t consider you human.” — Tucker Carlson

Never Abandon Your RIGHT To Free Speech

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

— First Amendment to the Constitution (1791)

Trump Is Exploiting Charlie Kirk’s Death To Carry Out A Political Purge

“They're going to pit us all against each other through a strategy of tension and then repress us all and let us say whatever we want online. We won't be banned anymore. We can say whatever we want on Elon's Twitter X. We have freedom of speech. As he said, we have freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. And that freedom of speech will be used to surveil us further and ruin our lives if we are provoked into saying the wrong things.”

The Chris Hedges report (9/18/25)

17-minute video

No European society can compare to the US for the ubiquity of violence.

COUNTDOWN: Americans Have 400 Days To Save Their Democracy

It will be a miracle if the US avoids a downward spiral of political violence, as last seen in the 1960s. That in turn could be the pretext for Trump to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, bring more military on to US streets and further exploit an alleged state of emergency.

By Timothy Garton Ash

The Guardian (9/16/25)

I return to Europe from the US with a clear conclusion: American democrats (lowercase d) have 400 days to start saving US democracy. If next autumn’s midterm elections produce a Congress that begins to constrain Donald Trump there will then be a further 700 days to prepare the peaceful transfer of executive power that alone will secure the future of this republic. Operation Save US Democracy, stages 1 and 2.

Hysterical hyperbole? I would love to think so. But during seven weeks in the US this summer, I was shaken every day by the speed and executive brutality of President Trump’s assault on what had seemed settled norms of US democracy and by the desperate weakness of resistance to that assault. There’s a growing body of international evidence to suggest that once a liberal democracy has been eroded, it’s very difficult to restore it. Destruction is so much easier than construction.

That’s why all democrats, irrespective of party or ideology, must hope the Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives in midterm elections on 3 November 2026. Not because of the Democrats’ policies, which are a muddle, or their current leadership, which is a mess, but simply because US democracy needs Congress, the principal check on presidential power envisaged in the US constitution, to start doing its job again. That will not happen so long as the Republicans, dominated and intimidated by Trump, control both houses.

Much has been made of comparisons to other authoritarian power grabs, from Europe in the 1930s to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, but I’m most struck by the distinctive features of the US case. To name just four: excessive executive power; chronic gerrymandering; endemic violence; and the way a would-be authoritarian can exploit the intense capitalist competition that permeates every area of US life.

Patrick Henry’s warning come true

The danger of executive overreach has been there from the very beginning. Revolutionary war hero Patrick Henry (“give me liberty or give me death”) voted against the constitution at the Virginia ratifying convention in 1788 precisely because he thought it would give a criminal president the chance “to make one bold push for the American throne.” Throughout the 20th century, presidents of both parties extended the “executive power” that is so ill-defined in article 2 of that constitution. More recently, a conservative-dominated supreme court has given succour to the unitary executive theory developed by rightwing legal theorists, which gives the most expansive reading of presidential power. And now the Trump administration – well prepared, unlike in 2017 – has exploited every inch and wrinkle of existing executive power, as well as simply breaking the law and defying the courts to stop it.

Tom Ginsburg, a leading US comparative constitutionalist, argues that the biggest single flaw of the unreformed US constitution is that it gives state legislatures the power to draw electoral boundaries. The word gerrymandering was coined as early as 1812. In recent times, partisan redistricting has become more extreme as US politics has become more polarised. And then, in 2019, the supreme court declared that it could not correct even the most blatant party-political gerrymandering (only that done on racial lines). So now, at Trump’s direct request, Texas sets out to change constituency boundaries explicitly to win five more seats for the Republicans in the midterms, whereupon California says it will counter-gerrymander to win five more for the Democrats. There’s no longer even a bare pretence of impartiality about the most basic procedure of democracy.

No European society can compare to the US for the ubiquity of violence. Hardly a day passed this summer without the evening news reporting at least one violent crime, including yet another horrific school shooting. The US has more guns than people. France loves its pseudo-revolutionary political theatre, but the US had the 6 January 2021 mob assault on the Capitol. Now the rightwing activist Charlie Kirk has been shot. Before the identity of the killer was known, Elon Musk said “the left is the party of murder” and Trump blamed the hate speech of the “radical left”. It will be a miracle if the US avoids a downward spiral of political violence, as last seen in the 1960s. That in turn could be the pretext for Trump to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, bring more military on to US streets and further exploit an alleged state of emergency.

Establishment cowardice & complicity

Meanwhile, universities, business leaders, law firms, media platforms and tech supremos have utterly failed to engage in collective action in response. They have either kept their heads down, settled humiliatingly like Columbia University and the law firm Paul, Weiss, or fawned on the president, like Mark Zuckerberg. Why? Because they all follow the logic of fierce free-market competition and fear targeted reprisals. I never imagined I would see fear spread so far and fast in the US.

Add in attempts to disqualify or intimidate voters, plus Trump’s threat to ban mail-in ballots, and there’s a real doubt how far next November’s midterm elections will be fully free and fair. The task for democrats of all parties is to ensure they are, so far as possible. The task for the Democrats (capital D) is to win them in spite of any such obstacles.

The key to that will probably still be bread-and-butter issues. Here, in the economy, lies paradoxical hope. We’re already beginning to see Trump’s tariffs feed through into higher prices. The job numbers are weakening. Trump’s “big beautiful bill” will further increase an already gobsmacking national debt of $37tn (£27tn). Already in the 2024 fiscal year, servicing that debt cost more than the entire $850bn defence [war] budget. But until a debt crisis actually hits, such macro-risks remain remote and abstract to most voters, rather as predictions of diminished GDP growth made little impact in the Brexit referendum debate.

So the big question is whether the negative economic consequences of Trump will be palpable to ordinary voters before the midterms. One astute political observer suggested to me that Trump, flush with revenue from the new tariffs, could do a pre-election cash handout to voters, perhaps presented as compensation for the “temporary difficulties” of the transition to a Maga economy. That would be a classic populist move.

The single most important thing for the Democrats in the next 400 days is therefore to bring those economic costs irresistibly home to voters. Democrats won’t win just by talking about the defence of democracy, important though that is, let alone by engaging in culture wars. They need to follow the advice of former Clinton adviser James Carville and focus relentlessly on kitchen-table issues. In doing so, they will also show that they do actually care about the ordinary working- and middle-class Americans whose support they have lost over the last 30 years.

Then there’s stage 2, the presidential election in 2028. But sufficient unto the day are the challenges thereof. Despite all the serious threats to democracy itself in the US, for now the first rule of democratic politics still applies: just win the next election.

Timothy Garton Ash is a historian, political writer and Guardian columnist

Shredding the official script: “The people are awake!”

Candace Owens Puts FBI To Shame: Who Ordered The Hit On Charlie Kirk?

“Nobody is going to stop me from investigating what happened to Charlie Kirk, because it feels to me that this is a conspiracy — a federal level conspiracy.”

Candace Owens (9/17/25)

Governor Cox says we have brought "closure to this very dark chapter in our nation's history", but it does not feel like we have closure. Questions remain about the timeline and things are not adding up.

1-hour, 9-minute video

Sept. 18 Candace Owens / EXCLUSIVE! Another Photo Of Tyler Robinson: 1-hour video

THE FBI IS LYING: Ballistics Don't Lie

[Editor’s Note: This is an excellent assessment of the basic lie of the Charlie Kirk assassination by a former Marine sniper and firearm ballistics expert: where the bullet come from. It couldn’t have come from Tyler Robinson. Going through frame by frame of available video, he demolishes the FBI lies of what happened September 10th. — M. Taylor]

Outside The Overton (9/15/25)

22-minute video

Intimidation, corruption, threats & goombah shake-downs

MAFIA MEDIA: Corporate Media Falls In Line & Sucks Up To Trumpstein

The Lever Time Podcast (9/18/25)

First, they cancelled Stephen Colbert; now they’ve pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air. The common denominator? Corporate power.

On today’s episode of Lever Time, David Sirota talks with media-consolidation expert Craig Aaron and monopoly authority Matt Stoller about how media corporations are transforming the news and information environment to curry favor with the Trump administration. Where is this all heading? Are our most basic freedoms going to survive?

Link to 49-minute audio

It’s all unfolding as foretold long ago

The USA Is Secretly Preparing For WW3

Prepper News (9/18/25)

41-minute video

"The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people, it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government."

– Patrick Henry

