The first victim of the crime is the target, the second is the truth.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

find more original Uncle Sam cartoons here

“The degree to which you resist is the degree to which you are free.”

— Utah Phillips, union organizer and musician

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/15/25)

Good Lord, where to begin and how will it end?

The only thing that is clear about the assassination of conservative organizer and social media star Charlie Kirk is that we will never learn the full truth. It’s a tradition of the American Deep State powers to assassinate young political leaders and icons and then sink the truth in bogs of official deception, deflection, lies and warehouses of never-to-be-released classified documents.

The government — no matter the party nominally in charge — will never tell the truth and, as in its closely aligned partners in the Mafia, silence is absolute. From JFK to RFK to MLK and all the other government orchestrated assassinations of the 60s, the first victim of the crime is the target, the second is the truth.

One thing different with the death of Kirk and the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania last summer, is that the lies and inconsistencies of the official narrative are more obviously blatant and an increasingly disillusioned, alienated populace is less willing to swallow the dog turds of official lies dished up in corporate news media.

An example is Butler shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, whose body was released by the FBI for cremation without the local coroner’s knowledge and whose apartment had been mysteriously wiped “medical lab” clean before investigators arrived.

The whole narrative of accused Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson, 22, is fishy. Confusing, then conflicting and backtracking media reports and cartoonishly inept FBI bumbling of the case have fed a convoy of online information garbage trucks.

Independent journalist James Li gives a concise round-up of the major assassination inconsistencies and outright lies in motion on the official and corporate media reporting of the Kirk killing.

Coming soon after the treacherous US/Israeli sneak assassination attack on Hamas ceasefire negotiators invited by the US to Qatar, the Kirk assassination logically invites speculation of a possible role of Israel. International criminal assassination, after all, is a central tool of Israeli foreign policy.

Israel’s murderous tradition

In a Monday interview on the Judging Freedom podcast, former British negotiator Alastair Crooke recalled what happened with an earlier ceasefire agreement he helped negotiate with Hamas years ago and was due to begin a day or two. sfter The Israelis blew apart the agreement by dropping of a 2,000-lb bomb on the home of the chief Hamas negotiator and his family.

“And that was the end — of course — of the ceasefire.” Crooke recalls. “And I remember some people from the Israeli side sort of laughing at me and saying, ‘How does it feel having all this blood on your hands? You were so naive to try and get a ceasefire.’”

As Candace Owens reports below, Kirk was under intense pressure from Zionist donors to walk back questioning he was doing about the US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the pernicious influence of Israel on American politics and Trumpstein. He is reported to have confided he was frightened. He apparently even sought a meeting with Trumpstein where he attempted to discourage attacking Iran. He was immediately shut down by the Zionist bought-n--owned Trumpstein.

In addition to the Owens commentary below, you will find several other good commentaries on the Kirk assassination from George Galloway, Jackson Hinkle and Chris Hedges. The most important article and interviews below are with Max Blumenthal of the Grayzone, which has several excellent recent stories on Israel influence campaigns on US policy and “leaders”.

Blumenthal reports the Secret Service had discovered Israel had recently installed spyware in White House emergency vehicles and how Netanyahu had personally placed a spy device in the toilet of then English Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Monitoring Boris Johnson’s bathroom habits is a whole new level of Israeli depravity!)

Grotesque Republican double-standard

Through all the coverage and accelerating threats over the Kirk assassination little has been said about the June murders of the Minnesota State House Democratic Caucus Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounding of another state Democratic legislator and his wife by a right-wing extremist who had a kill list of almost 40 Democratic politicians.

Trumpstein — properly — called to console Charlie Kirk’s widow. However, he did not even bother to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walsh regarding the attacks on the Minnesota legislators, saying at the time: "I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him. Why would I call him? I could call and say, 'Hi, how you doing?' Uh, the guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. I could be nice and call, but why waste time?"

Instead of attending the Hortmans’ funeral, as former Pres. Biden and Kamala Harris properly did, Trumpstein went golfing instead.

Trumpstein’s silence on potential Israeli influence or participation in the Kirk assassination is understandable, given the Epstein information gives Israel control over him and much of Congress.

Free the United States: Release the Epstein files, President Trumpstein!

“Alexis de Tocqueville, who wrote a marvelous book about the United States, talked about the 1848 revolution and he said we in France are sleeping on the slopes of a volcano and no one is paying attention. I think we in the west are sleeping on the slopes of a volcano and the explosion is coming but it's not an explosion directed at Russia or China or India or anybody else. It's all directed internally.”

— Douglas Macgregor (Rt. Col.)

Mass Marches Are Okay, But Here’s What Needs To Be Done To Rip Back Control Of Our Country From Both Corporate Parties

Remember, at the end of the day, it is always and forever about class and only about class. Anything else is a distraction. — Mark Taylor

2-minute video

Chris Hedges Interviews Ralph Nader: How The Media Walked Us Into Autocracy & How To Resist — The American corporate coup d'état is almost complete as the first weeks of the Trump administration exemplify. If there has been one person who saw this coming, and has taken courageous action over the years to prevent it, it would be Ralph Nader. The former presidential candidate, consumer advocate and corporate critic joins host Chris Hedges on this episode of The Chris Hedges Report to chronicle his life’s work battling the corporate takeover of the country and how Americans can still fight back today despite the growing repression from the White House. 57-minute video

You better be asking questions, folks!

Suspecting Israel Involved In Kirk Assassination Is NOT Antisemetic. It’s Logical.

By George Galloway

MOATS (9/14/25)

You don't get to say it's antis*mitic to question whether Israel had a hand in the ass*ssination. Kirk, like Tucker Carlson, was turning away from Israel and Zionism.

19-minute video

Watch The Entire George Galloway Program, Especially The Interview With Jackson Hinkle

2-hour, 13-minute video

“We're sick of this shit. We really are.”

CANDACE KICKS ASS: They Are Lying About Charlie Kirk

“Okay, I don't trust anything right now. Okay. I trust absolutely nothing. I think everyone needs to be investigated. Every person that is even mentioned should be investigated. We have a right to do that and we're going to continue to do that.”

Candace Owens (9/15/25)

1-hour, 10-minute video

“Candace isn't suicidal. Just reminding you all.”

— Online comment

Charlie Kirk Refused Netanyahu Funding Offer, Was ‘frightened’ By Pro-Israel Forces Before Death, Friend Reveals

By Max Blumenthal & Anya Parampil

The Grayzone (9/12/25)

A Trump insider and longtime friend of Charlie Kirk tells The Grayzone how the assassinated conservative leader’s turning point on Israeli influence provoked a private backlash from Netanyahu’s allies that left him angry and afraid. The source said anxiety spread within the Trump administration after an apparent Israeli White House spying operation was uncovered.

Charlie Kirk rejected an offer earlier this year from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization, America’s largest conservative youth association, according to a longtime friend of the slain commentator speaking on the condition of anonymity. The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it.

In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination, Kirk had come to loathe the Israeli leader, regarding him as a “bully,” the source said. Kirk was disgusted by what he witnessed inside the Trump administration, where Netanyahu sought to personally dictate the president’s personnel decisions, and weaponized Israeli assets like billionaire donor Miriam Adelson to keep the White House firmly under its thumb.

According to Kirk’s friend, who also enjoyed access to President Donald Trump and his inner circle, Kirk strongly warned Trump last June against bombing Iran on Israel’s behalf. “Charlie was the only person who did that,” they said, recalling how Trump “barked at him” in response and angrily shut down the conversation. The source believes the incident confirmed in Kirk’s mind that the president of the United States had fallen under the control of a malign foreign power, and was leading his own country into a series of disastrous conflicts.

According to Kirk’s longtime friend, Kirk’s resentment of Netanyahu and the Israel lobby was spreading within Trump’s inner circle. In fact, they said, the president himself was terrified of Netanyahu’s wrath, and feared the consequences of defying him. During the past year, the Trump insider was told by contacts in the White House that the Secret Service had caught Israeli government personnel placing electronic devices on its emergency response vehicles on two separate occasions.

By the following month, Kirk had become the target of a sustained private campaign of intimidation and free-floating fury by wealthy and powerful allies of Netanyahu – figures he described in an interview as Jewish “leaders” and “stakeholders.”

“He was afraid of them,” the source emphasized.

At TPUSA, the rift with Israel widens

Kirk was 18 years old when he launched TPUSA in 2012. From its inception, his career was propelled by Zionist donors, who showered his young organization with money through neoconservative outfits like the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He repaid his wealthy backers over the years by unleashing a relentless firehose of anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic diatribes, accepting propaganda trips to Israel, and sternly shutting down nationalist forces challenging his support for Israel during TPUSA events. In the Trump era, few American gentiles had proved more valuable to the self-proclaimed Jewish state than Charlie Kirk.

But as Israel’s genocidal assault on the besieged Gaza Strip drove an unprecedented backlash within grassroots right-wing circles, where only 24% of younger Republicans now sympathize with Israel over the Palestinians, Kirk began to shift. At times, he toed the Israeli line, spreading disinformation about babies beheaded by Hamas on October 7, and denying the famine imposed on the population of Gaza. Yet he simultaneously ceded to his base, wondering aloud if Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli intelligence asset, questioning whether the Israeli government allowed the October 7 attacks to proceed in order to advance long-term political goals, and parroting narratives familiar to his most vociferous critic on the right, streamer Nick Fuentes.

This July, at his TPUSA Student Action Summit, Kirk provided a forum for the right-wing grassroots to vent its fury about Israel’s political hammerlock on the Trump administration. There, speakers from former Fox News stalwarts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, to the anti-Zionist Jewish comedian Dave Smith, denounced Israel’s blood-soaked assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, branded Jeffrey Epstein as an Israeli intelligence asset, and openly taunted Zionist billionaires like Bill Ackman for “getting away with scams” despite having “no actual skills.” …

Link to story

The Chris Hedges Report: Israel, Charlie Kirk & Weaponization Of Murder With Max Blumenthal

The Chris Hedges Report (9/15/25)

Max Blumenthal details the tension between Charlie Kirk and Israel in his final months, and what to expect from a new era of right-wing repression in response to his killing.

46-minute video

Be (very) careful what you ask for!

A Word Of Caution To The Right In The Aftermath Of The Kirk Assassination

“The objective of both the left and the right is to restrict you of more and more freedoms. They just do it in their own way and it compounds every term. It compounds whether it's a Democrat or Republican. Largely, more or less, you have the fundamental augmentations to government remain intact and then they — of course —are leveraged by the next government in the same way that Trump is weaponizing some of the government controls that were imposed by Biden. And I see people joking about this online saying, "Haha, you did it to us. now we're going to do it to you.” Well, that's not smart because if you live in a quote-unquote-democracy, guess what? The tables will turn and now the increased government controls that Trump will bring into place to try to get under control this radicalized liberal element, well, that's going to be used against you once again. And this is the game.” — Nate Polson, Charlie Kirk Will be Weaponized. Martial Law and WW3. (13-minute video)

“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”

— Banksy

And the ruling class wonders why they are loathed

ART OF THE FAWN: Licking Up Trumpstein Is Latest Political Phenomenon

“He’s the ‘peace president’. He is ‘a style icon’. He has ‘a beautiful face’. To the head of Nato, he is ‘Daddy’. “Donald Trump, a man who was once named by People magazine as among the worst-dressed people in the US, and who is not typically seen as a rare beauty, has found himself showered with praise in recent weeks, as a new political phenomenon has emerged: the art of the fawn. “World leaders, cabinet members, business moguls and alleged journalists have lined up to provide lessons in the art of the fawn: collectively coming to the conclusion that to deal with Trump, they must speak of him in such glowing terms that it frequently walks right up to the border of sarcasm.” — Adam Gabbatt, The Art Of The Fawn: Pouring Praise On Trump Is Latest Political Phenomenon

If you want to preserve your rights, now is the time to use them!

Don’t Be Complicit: They Want & Need You To Be Silent

“The chilling of dissent is a tactic by would-be authoritarians to scare you into submission, and you cannot let it work on you. Your First Amendment rights are your rights. The Constitution still exists. They are trying to trample on it. They're trying to strip you of your rights, but those rights do still exist, and you have to exercise them in order to maintain them. It is because people are standing up. It is because organizations like the ACLU are standing up and pushing back that the regime is failing more often than not. “So I know it seems really scary the last few days. They are really quadrupling down on the threats and the bullying and this is a crucial moment in time where you cannot allow dissent to be chilled. You cannot allow them to be successful in their attempt to bully you into giving up our democracy.” — Parkrose Permaculture, It's been a scary few days in America. Here's what you need to understand 10-minute video (9/15/25)

“The most heroic word in all languages is ‘revolution’.”

— Eugene Debs

Share

Leave a comment