perfidy [noun] — plural perfidies. [pur-fi-dee]

deliberate breach of faith or trust; faithlessness; treachery. perfidy that goes unpunished. an act or instance of faithlessness or treachery.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/23/25)

How ya’ holding up these days?

Feeling nervous? Little on edge? Worried about the future for your family? Could we really be fried in nuclear war? To varying degrees, we are all experiencing some degree of trauma from the ongoing government atrocities in Gaza to the Gestapo Goon domestic terror campaign in cities across the country and billionaire looting of the economy and future of our children.

Given the collapse of our Constitutional rights and basic due process, federal law enforcement Mafia-scale brutality and illegality and the ever escalating mental collapse of Donald Trumpstein and his incompetent, completely corrupt toadie administration, your stress, poor sleep and potato chip bingeing are logical emotional and physical responses. We’re all dealing with some degree of direct or secondary trauma.

Speaking as a former psychotherapist, I wish I could say I am immune from such a response. I’m not and have my own bundle of grinding emotional and physical responses to the insanity of what the nation has become.

The HuffPost article below gives a good overview and explanation on how emotional stress can accumulate and impact mental and physical health and spiritual wellbeing.

While not a focus of the article below, I do want to note that the impact of the Covid lock-downs and government perfidy during those years has done profound personal and social damage across society, unraveling norms and set in motion the logical distrust of government and once trusted institutions. The obscene US/Israel genocide in Gaza has now piled onto that trauma as Trumpstein fascism darkens the nation.

Where it all goes is unknown and anticipatory trauma.

This is a time for self awareness and care and strengthening what friendships have survived the past six years. If possible, join or build local mutual aid efforts, closely evaluate what media you take in and prepare for the tough times headed our way.

Gabor Mate is an amazing physician and Holocaust survivor. Both he and his sons, journalist Aaron and Daniel have taken courageous steps to expose and condemn the US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. Gabor’s 2022 book, The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness, And Healing In A Toxic Culture, is a powerful resource for the times and trauma we now confront. You can read the book description at the link above but if at all possible order from a local independent bookseller. That is a small act of resistance. I would also urge you to buy a physical book — you know, the old-fashioned kind with real pages — as we will soon see downloaded books deleted or subtly edited.

The Kirk conspiracy

I urge you to check Ian Carroll’s video below rounding up and reviewing where things are with the rickety clown cart FBI investigation of the Charlie Kirk assassination. As with the string of brutal political assassinations during the 1960s by the government (not our government), the only thing we know for certain is that we are being lied to. And, logically, since the government is lying to us that means the government was involved in Kirk’s assassination.

They have ugly shit to hide.

The only unknown at this point is to what extent the Israeli government may have been involved. Pay attention, the shit storm of government lies will be ramping up to panic, divide then militarize the nation, torch our rights and accelerate WW III. And along with it all — of course — turbocharge our anxiety.

Forget Right vs Left, focus your opposition upward to the perverse Epstein oligarchy ruling the west. Solidarity among us all is the only way to survive in a time of class war.

Taking action as a citizen can be an antidote for at least some anxiety.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

A Spark Of Citizen Resistance

“Shortly after Kimmel’s suspension was announced, Disney stock dipped about 3.5%. It continued to trade lower in subsequent days. The loss in market value has amounted to about $4bn. “Investors got the message. Consumers were upset, which meant they’d buy fewer Disney products and services – which meant lower profits. “There’s never one single reason for the ups and downs in the value of a particular firm’s shares of stock, but the timing here has been almost exact. “Bottom line: We consumers have extraordinary power. We’re the vast majority. Like every other big corporation – especially one selling directly to consumers – Disney relies on us.” — Robert Reich, Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming Back. It’s Proof That You Still Have Power (9/23/35)

What we are experiencing is unprecedented

The U.S. Is Experiencing 'National Trauma', Which Explains Why So Many Of Us Feel Miserable

By Julia Reis Wexler

HuffPost (9/22/25)

In recent months, there’s been an onslaught of horrible news. There was a wave of mass shootings, the Charlie Kirk assassination and the contentious discourse that followed, wars, inflation, tariffs, anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation—the list goes on and on.

Some people say the United States is in a period of “national trauma,” a psychological phenomenon in which negative events severely impact an entire group (in this case, Americans).

What we are experiencing is unprecedented. “The combination of 24/7 news cycles, social media algorithms designed specifically to keep us engaged, and genuinely challenging global events creates a perfect storm for widespread secondary trauma,” Saba Lurie, a therapist and owner of Take Root Therapy in Los Angeles, told HuffPost.

Here’s how all this trauma affects us ― and what to do when everything feels like a bit too much.

Your body doesn’t know the difference between trauma on a screen versus in real life.

When you see a threat, your body’s stress response — aka the fight or flight system — turns on. Your adrenal glands release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, your heart rate quickens, your blood pressure rises, and blood flow is directed to your muscles to help you either fight the threat or flee, according to Lurie.

At the same time, the amygdala — nicknamed the brain’s alarm system — becomes hyperactive and starts scanning your environment for more danger. “All of this is happening because our nervous system is trying to protect us from what it perceives as a real and immediate threat,” said Lurie.

Your body will mount this physiological response regardless of whether you witness the threat in real life or through a screen. As Lurie said, “our brains don’t really distinguish between something happening to us directly versus something we’re watching happen to someone else.” To our brains, a threat is a threat.

Humans are also social, empathetic creatures. “The same mechanisms that help us connect ... make us feel as though we are experiencing what we are watching,” Lurie explained.

It doesn’t help that the news disproportionately focuses on negative events, as a study from 2024 described. The media uses compelling imagery, urgent language and nonstop updates to keep us engaged and scrolling, Lurie said.

The key issue when consuming media covering traumatic events is that we can’t actually do anything to resolve the threat, she adds. So, we keep watching and thinking about it. “We’re just left activated with nowhere for that energy to go. And our body is convinced that we are in danger, even when we are safe and sitting in a comfortable environment,” Lurie said.

This kind of trauma can show up in your body.

Witnessing a trauma — and especially repeated traumas — can tax both your physical and mental health. People commonly feel fatigued and worn down even if they haven’t done anything physically demanding, according to Lurie. Some people develop headaches, muscle tension and digestive problems.

If your stress response remains activated, your creativity, patience and ability to focus plummet, said Jenny Shields, a clinical health psychologist at Shields Psychology & Consulting. Mood shifts may become more common, along with irritability and sudden tears, she added.

Over time, media overload can lead to anxiety, depression, hopelessness, and post-traumatic stress symptoms, including nightmares, emotional numbness and intrusive thoughts. As a result, people may avoid the news altogether or wind up constantly checking for updates.

“This can make it difficult to complete assignments at work, and relationships suffer because you’re emotionally unavailable or more reactive than usual,” Lurie said.

Eventually, your worldview might shift. Research shows serious challenges can crush the illusion of predictability and stability, making us question our existence and purpose in life.

“People may begin to see the world as less safe or others as less trustworthy,” Shield said.

There are ways you can feel more in control when you’re overwhelmed by the news.

Though we can’t control world events, we can control how we respond and engage with them. If you’re watching the news and notice your heart rate or breathing rate speed up, it’s time to ground yourself. Consider doing a quick body scan (focus on how every body part, from your head to your toes, feels) or try a deep breathing exercise (inhale for four counts, hold your breath for another four, then slowly exhale for six counts).

Another trick is the 5-4-3-2-1 technique: Identify five things you can see, four you can touch, three you can hear, two you can smell, and one thing you can taste. “This brings your attention back to the present moment and helps your nervous system recognize that you’re actually safe right now,” Lurie said.

Another option is to get outside and move. Walking can quiet an overactive amygdala, lower cortisol and adrenaline levels, and boost the amount of feel-good endorphins in your body, Lurie explained.

Next, lean on your support system. Call a friend, go out to dinner with a colleague or visit a family member. Spending time with people who feel safe can help your body settle down, Shields said.

When the world feels too overwhelming, shift your focus to the small, meaningful moments in your life. “A morning walk, evening journaling, or a familiar prayer can remind the nervous system that not everything has changed,” Shields said.

Finally, set some boundaries on your news consumption. Lurie recommended picking specific times to check the news. Stick to the limits by setting a timer and only looking at one or two sources you know are reliable and trustworthy.

Constantly scrolling — and being constantly activated — will actually impair your ability to respond to the challenges in your life and community, according to Lurie. “At this moment in time, we are tasked with finding the balance between caring engagement and self-preservation, so that we can continue to find connection and find our way through this moment.”

Is Tyler Robinson A Patsy? Examining ALL Current Evidence

Ian Carroll (9/22/25)

Holds up to $5 million in stock connected to Chinese-founded companies while leading investigations into Chinese threats

CONFLICT OF ALLEGIANCE: New ‘Cash’ Patel Allegations Are Disgusting

Ana Simon (9/21/25)

FBI Director Patel holds up to $5 million in stock connected to Chinese-founded companies while leading investigations into Chinese threats - a clear conflict of interest that the DOJ inexplicably approved. Representative Johnson raised legitimate concerns but undermined them with inflammatory tactics and political theater.

The Real Problem: Our national security leaders shouldn't profit from adversarial nations' success, and our oversight shouldn't prioritize viral moments over genuine reform.

Kash Patel Wrote A Note To Himself During Disaster Hearing. Here's A Photo Of It: "This reads like the pep talk I give myself before every holiday with my family," one person wrote…

Fans of Luigi Mangione targeted in White House memo

Trump Declares War On Left With "Domestic Terrorist" Designation

Luigi Mangione fans singled out in White House memo

By Ken Kleppentein (9/22/25)

Donald Trump today [9/22] designated Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization” — the first such designation ever, as far as I can tell.

In an explainer released by the White House, it says that “Antifa’s terror is part of the trend of Radical Left violence.” The title, “President Trump Isn’t Backing Down from Crushing Radical Left Violence,” doesn’t leave much room for interpretation.

Without ever defining what Antifa (short for Anti-Fascist) is as an organization, Trump’s executive order directs the federal government to “investigative, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations” conducted by the group. Trump’s previous FBI Director, Christopher Wray, said once that Antifa is “more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.”

But in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, national security officials tell me, the Trump administration feels especially empowered to focus its ire on the so-called radical left, even though, as I’ve written, it isn’t at all clear that the alleged Utah shooter was left or right.

The “designation” is normally used for “foreign terrorist organizations,” which are defined in law. Such a designation not only focuses law enforcement and intelligence on such organizations (e.g., Hamas, Al Qaeda, ISIS), but also unleashes international sanctions and investigations into finances and movement.

The White House is trying to cast its new counterterrorism focus as on some kind of radical fringe, but in an least one of the examples they point to, I can think of a lot of people online that it might apply to. Have you expressed an opinion that this administration would construe as having “celebrated” Luigi Mangione? If so, you could be a target of Trump’s new war on the so-called radical left. …

Screenshot of White House explainer released alongside the terror designation

The federal government, long before Trump took office, has been writing threat reports about Antifa and other “extremists” on the left. Now, with this designation, it seems intent on another war on the American people. …

Link to story

