The Congressional whorehouse

Bought off and politically occupied by a foreign nationalist ethno-fascist state, the United States is not a sovereign nation. We are a colony in cahoots with a diabolical plan to destroy the Middle East to continue US/Zionist hegemony.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/6/25)

The United State is an occupied nation.

One only needed to see and take in the obscenity of seeing nearly all members of Congress — in both parties — leap to their feet to give 58 loud standing ovations in less than an hour, heaping adoration on their employer, war criminal Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu to understand that reality.

When Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) wore his Israeli ‘Defense’ Force uniform on the floor of the House of Representatives the message was clear: the “Peoples House” of American Democracy myth is nothing more an Israeli Zionist encampment.

A legislative whorehouse.

Beyond the millions in campaign contributions Trump received from Zionist contributors like dual-citizen Miriam Adeleson, there’s a reason Trump is desperately trying to distract from and bury the Epstein scandal. A dark and perverted reason. The Israelis clearly have dirt on old Donald.

The Oval Office is an Israeli settlement.

The corrupt purchase of our government is the work of various Zionist political action committees, such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), StandWithUs and J-Street.

As is always important to note, Zionism is not the same as Judaism, a point underscored by the courageous opposition of numerous Jewish scholars, journalists, rabbis, citizens and students to the ongoing US/Israel genocide in Gaza. Opposition to the genocidal state of Israel and the genocide is not antisemitic. It is the only moral thing to do in the face of deranged evil.

A new political action committee has recently formed to counter the influence and corrupt purchase of our government by Zionist political action groups.

As introduced by George Galloway in the MOATs interview below, the founder of the new Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC), Dr Michael Rectenwald says the goal of the new group is to loosen and break the hold and control of Israeli Zionism on this nation’s government.

I encourage you to watch the interview, visit the AZAPAC website, sign up to their email list and contribute what you can.

Also, be sure to watch the Current Affairs interview update at the end of today’s post on the panicky, duplicitous response by several prominent ‘progressive’ Democratic Party influencers to the recent WIRED investigative article by Taylor Lorenz exposing their tacky corruption. It’s actually rather humorous watching the exposed cynical shills scurry about in panic.

Some measure of justice.

INTERVIEW: New Political Action Committee To Free US From Zionist Occupation

“The candidates we support have no dual loyalties or citizenships. These candidates act solely in the best interests of the American people, not on behalf of Israel or its Zionist supporters in the U.S. or elsewhere. We support efforts to dismantle Zionist control, cut foreign entanglements, and prioritize the interests of American citizens above all.” — From Anti-Zionist America PAC mission statement

Mother Of All Talk Shows (9/5/25)

We need to de-Zionise America to end Israel's choke hold and bring peace to the world, says Dr Michael Rectenwald. He's founded AZAPAC to try to do just that, as he explains.

11-minute video

The Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) is dedicated to removing Zionist control from the U.S. government at the local, state, and federal levels. We fund and support candidates for political office who refuse funds from Israeli lobbies such as AIPAC, Christians United for Israel, J Street, and the Zionist Organization of America. The candidates we support have no dual loyalties or citizenships. These candidates act solely in the best interests of the American people, not on behalf of Israel or its Zionist supporters in the U.S. or elsewhere. We support efforts to dismantle Zionist control, cut foreign entanglements, and prioritize the interests of American citizens above all.

By advancing non-interventionist policies that cut all foreign military aid, including aid and arms to Israel as it commits atrocities and crimes against humanity, AZAPAC aims at a better America and a world liberated from endless foreign conflicts and imperial domination. We advocate for the removal of U.S. threats and sanctions against the due process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), ensuring these institutions can independently hold accountable those responsible for international crimes without interference from Zionist-influenced U.S. policies.

We will work to require AIPAC to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). We will also work to protect civil liberties against censorship and surveillance often tied to Zionist agendas, enforce secure borders and immigration policies that safeguard American communities, pursue accountability for elite corruption, and advocate ending the Federal Reserve’s grip on our economy. We support full investigations into networks like Epstein’s, the foreign intelligence blackmail operations that enable them, and the foreign loyalties that compromise our government and institutions.

Through transparent, grassroots-driven campaigns, AZAPAC empowers a non-interventionist, freedom-focused America, free from Zionist-imperialist agendas and dedicated to true sovereignty, economic independence, and national prosperity.

Link to the AZAPAC website

And let us never forget what Zionist lobby groups have led the US to do…

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

More political art on US/Israel genocide in Gaza here.

Rather than being honest, a panicky response of lies & smears

FOLLOW-UP: Weaselly “Progressive” Influencers Evade & Pout In Response To Exposure Of Their Cynical Corruption

Current Affairs (9/5/25)

Taylor Lorenz, technology journalist and author of Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet, joins Current Affairs Editor-in-Chief Nathan J. Robinson and Digital Editor John Ross (who was formerly a producer for The David Pakman Show) to discuss her bombshell Wired investigation into Chorus, Good Influence, and the 1630 Fund, the dark money network secretly funding [approx. 90] Democratic influencers.

44-minute video

BOUGHT OFF: Corruption Of Many American Dem/Liberal Influencers Exposed! — A steamy commode of big-money corruption that sidesteps, undermines, erodes and ultimately destroys every standard of ethical journalism and political commentary. … Link to story and video

“We have lived in a post truth society for most of our national history. However, the past 30 years have been beyond the pale.”

— Online comment

