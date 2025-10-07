Cartoon and photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more free-use Trump cartoons link here.

We will not be saved by anyone at the top of the corporate dung heap. Resistance needs to come from among the people; burning from the bottom up.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/7/25)

As noted in the Lever Time article below on Trumpstein’s new watchlist, much is being made — appropriately — of ghoul Stephen Miller’s recent declaration of a federal crackdown on dissent. What hasn’t been discussed is the fact that such an unconstitutional ban on free speech is totally bipartisan. On March 21, 2021, under the Biden administration, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a policy document entitled “Domestic Violent Extremism Poses Heightened Threat in 2021” .

The final page of the four-page Biden administration document is displayed below. Note who was targeted by the Dems. Sound familiar? (Thanks to a DeMOCKracy.ink reader who provided the link):

Attacks on free speech and ever-broadening vilification of protest challenging the status quo corruption, war profiteering and brutal inequity of the American corporate state is not limited to one party because both parties are equally bought off and owned by corporate Zionist interests.

This government is not ‘our’ government.

Throttling the narrative

With the takeover of major media like CBS News, Paramount and TikTok and most likely soon CNN by the Zionist Ellison family and other corrupt Israel allies, the toddering corporate media is essentially being couped. I strongly urge all American readers to watch the 40-minute Judging Freedom interview linked below with Max Blumenthal, senior editor at The Grayzone, on the rapid transfer of American media into a twisted Israeli PR psyop with implications and threats far beyond the current genocide.

“This is a pathway to a dictatorship, a technofeudal dictatorship. And you can see the Trump administration setting the stage by labeling large swaths of the American public as terrorists, sending troops into American cities to suppress dissent. Trump referring to major American urban centers as training grounds for foreign conflicts. The labeling of anyone now off the coast of Venezuela as terrorists. The whole definition of terrorism, which came into being through the AUMF after 9/11, has been expanded to the point where none of us are safe from that designation. “The purpose is to suppress dissent so that we can’t do anything about this takeover. So it’s important now to understand at least what the stakes are and that this isn’t a partisan issue. But with Donald Trump in the White House, these forces — these AI technofeudalists — who are all ideologically militantly Zionist and their Israeli partners in crime have more control over American policy than ever before. So, it’s important to resist it.” — Max Blumenthal, Judging Freedom: Max Blumenthal : Charlie Kirk and Zionist Billionaires (10/6/25)

Blumenthal has an in-depth Grayzone investigative piece on the dismantling of American journalism entitled New CBS Owner David Ellison Met With Top Israeli General In Scheme To Spy On Americans, also linked below.

The country we once knew is — with the active complicity and censorship participation of the Trumpstein administration and compromised Democratic party — being quickly rendered into a corporate technofeudal Israeli surveillance colony.

We will not be saved by anyone at the top of the corporate dung heap. Resistance needs to come from among the people; burning from the bottom up. To that end, please forward or use all or part of today’s post. You don’t need to give me credit, just help spread the information we need to act upon.

*****

Join Me In A Moment Of Reflection

This time of Zionist deceit and dark government betrayal is best reflected in remembering the Israeli bombing of the USS Liberty naval ship on June 8, 1967, during the Six Day War. The combined Israeli sea and air attack killed 34 seaman and wounded 171. No single event embodies more the collaboration of government complicity with Zionist threat.

Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson actively collaborated in the attack — calling back two rescue jet fighter squads while the Liberty was under attack — and ongoing cover-up. The Pentagon and senior military officers betrayed the survivors, threatening them with legal action and imprisonment if they said anything.

I learned today from a colleague at a hospital I once worked at that a worker in the maintenance department was one of the survivors of the attack. My friend informed me that that USS Liberty crew member just went into hospice care a day ago.

I lit a candle this evening in honor of him and his heroic crew mates and as a defiant light against the grim darkness of US/Israeli genocide and evil.

Never — ever — forget the USS Liberty and fight against the foreign and domestic evil that made it possible. — M. Taylor

If you have a soul, just a matter of time

Are You On Trumpstein’s New FBI Watch List?

Lever Time (10/2/25)

Last week, President Donald Trump dramatically altered the U.S. government’s approach to domestic terrorism. NSPM-7, a little-noticed national security directive, expands the list of terrorism indicators to include any behavior that is deemed anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-capitalist, extreme on gender, hostile towards “traditional American views” on family, and more.

Today on Lever Time, producer Ariella Markowitz sits down with independent investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein, who first sounded the alarm about the memorandum’s ability to suppress free speech and target Trump’s political opponents.

36-minute video

The ‘12 Tribes’ and Black Cube are remaking your world

Max Blumenthal On Charlie Kirk & Media Takeover By Zionist Billionaires

Judging Freedom (10/6/25)

40-minute video

New CBS Owner David Ellison Met With Top Israeli General In Scheme To Spy On & Manipulate Americans

With Paramount & CBS News now under his control, the younger Ellison has installed self-described “Zionist fanatic” Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief

By Wyatt Reed & Max Blumenthal

The Grayzone (10/6/25)

The new owner of Paramount, David Ellison, participated in an Israeli government-led plot to surveil and suppress pro-Palestine activists in the US, leaked emails show. Originally dubbed “12 Tribes,” a reference to the dozen Jewish billionaires solicited to underwrite the operation, the scheme sought out American faces to fund surveillance firms run by Israeli intelligence veterans on behalf of Tel Aviv, as it targeted American citizens participating in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The emails documenting the foreign influence campaign to counter BDS were first identified by journalist Jack Poulson, who discovered them in a trove leaked by the Handala hacking collective in 2024. The files show former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was tasked with recruiting wealthy Westerners to fund surveillance firms operated by Israeli intelligence veterans as they stalked and harassed people whom the government of Israel suspected of harboring pro-Palestinian sympathies.

“Funding for this initiative shall be provided by an exclusive group of the twelve most influential Jewish philantropists [sic], symbolizing the twelve Jewish tribes; Israel’s government shall act as a thirteenth, facilitating ‘tribe.’”

In the emails, Hollywood talent agency executive Adam Berkowitz identified Ellison as “very interested” in “helping out with [undermining] the BDS movement.” Berkowitz introduced Ellison to the Israeli general in a group email: “Benny meet david. David meet Benny,” Berkowitz wrote on December 23, 2015, explaining that he “told david briefly about your [Gantz’s] 12 tribe idea which you can expound on to him which he seemed very interested in.”

Two days later, Ellison replied, “Mr Gantz it is a pleasure to meet you over e-mail. I very much look forward to discussing everything you are working on, and in the mean time hope you are enjoying the holiday season.” He added, “I will be back in LA on January 3rd and look forward to connecting in the New Year.” …

Link to story

“Internal Black Cube documents boast that the Israeli company has “developed several unique methods, especially social engineering” to “move freely… in limited access environments,” while harvesting data from the darknet.”

“I keep saying that Trump’s second term feels like the third coming of George W. Bush’s first term.”

WAKE UP, AMERICA! Your Kid For Yet Another Mideast War For Israel?

“It’s going to be a much more violent round of conflict and I think the Israeli objective here, going back to the beginning of my comments on this question, is to drag the US in even more deeply. Possibly get the US to deploy more of its naval assets; to get the US in a much more close quarters combat with Iran and ultimately boots on the ground. Every American death against Iran will be a death of American soldiers for Israel. That’s the fact.” — Max Blumenthal, Why Diplomacy Just Collapsed as Iran ARMS to the TEETH to Crush any US/Israeli Attack (10/4/25)

Countering media lies on US/Israel Gaza genocide

MODEL FOR ACTIVISTS: Media Jamming For Gaza In Northampton, Mass

Our local paper wouldn’t heed our requests to improve its coverage of the Gaza genocide, so we made our own.

By Jennifer Scarlott

Common Dreams (10/5/25)

River Valley for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace W MA, and other community organizations in Western Massachusetts have been trying to persuade the editors and publisher of the Daily Hampshire Gazette, headquartered in Northampton, to improve the paper’s coverage of the genocide in Gaza and to publish an editorial condemning Israel’s targeted killings of hundreds of Gaza’s journalists. We have also asked that when the Gazette provides news from Gaza in the form of reprinted articles from media sources such as the Associated Press, they precede each article with an editor’s note* containing the caveat that the news piece provided may contain pro-Israeli bias and propaganda. We have not succeeded in persuading the paper to meet our requests.

Two other local papers—the Springfield Republican and the Montague Reporter—recently published strong editorials condemning Israel’s systematic murders of Gaza’s journalists.

Since we feel that the Gazette is failing its readership vis-a-vis coverage of the Gaza genocide, we have decided to publish an alternative version of the paper—the Alt-Daily Hampshire Gazette—containing material that we wish the editors and publisher WOULD include. We hope Gazette readers find the Alt-Daily Hampshire Gazette, which is being distributed widely in the readership area of the Daily Hampshire Gazette, interesting and helpful as they seek reliable news and opinion about the Gaza genocide, Israel’s occupation of Palestine, and campaigns throughout Western Massachusetts to stand with the Palestinian people and all people fighting empire, militarism, colonization, and exploitation.

The first edition of the Alt-Daily Hampshire Gazette, released on September 23, 2025, contains news pieces, a letter to the editor, a piece by a journalist who resigned in protest from Reuters, and relevant photos and cartoons. It also included an editorial, below, that River Valley for Palestine wishes and repeatedly urged the Daily Hampshire Gazette to publish. Periodic editions of the Alt-Daily Hampshire Gazette will be published and disseminated widely by River Valley for Palestine. They will contain news and opinion about Gaza, Occupied Palestine, and the Israel-US genocide written by local activists.

EDITORIAL–WE STAND WITH GAZA’S JOURNALISTS

By Alt-Daily Hampshire Gazette editorial board member Jennifer Scarlott As the war in Gaza grinds into its 23rd month, passing its 700th day, with incalculable, breathtaking suffering imposed by Israel and the United States on a caged civilian population of more than 2 million, the territory has been turned into an enormous death camp. The Daily Hampshire Gazette rarely publishes editorials. We feel that the realities in Gaza DEMAND that our editorial voice be heard. A feature of Israel’s war on Gaza has been its targeting of crucial civilian populations: healthcare workers, civil defense workers, government workers, academics, intellectuals, journalists like ourselves. …

Link to story and 9-minute audio

NEED A LAUGH? China Relentlessly Trolling JD ‘Smoky Eyes’ Vance

IHIP News (4/19/25)

JD Vance pissed off all of China and continues to face the consequences.

9-minute video

A Bit Of Beauty In Ugly Times…

Share

Leave a comment