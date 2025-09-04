Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/3/25)

I first heard of the Democratic Socialists of America about seven years ago and as a disillusioned ex-democrat in the midst of Trump 1.0, was excited to find a local chapter.

There were about about 20 people at the first meeting who seemed to be energized and ready to organize. At the same time, it felt a little performative. Everyone made a point of addressing each other as “comrade”, which I thought wouldn’t be the best presentation in our small rural Wisconsin community. But okay, whatever, perhaps it could be something addressed later. I paid my dues and joined.

The first DSA national newsletter arrived soon after and to say the least it was limp. Very much standard watery lefty articles devoid of any big establishment-challenging announcements, messaging, declarations or narratives. Pretty weak tepid tea. Well, maybe the next issue?

I got involved in contributing to the local chapter Facebook and website, providing political cartoons, photos and reposting articles and links to actions in the state. I suggested having a few more members involved, maybe have a comms committee to coordinate and schedule weekly messaging but I remained pretty much the only one posting.

I sent a note to the national office letting them know I was a former journalist and offered to volunteer on their newsletter. There was no reply.

Over the next couple months the cadre of local comrades participated in a parade and roadside picket line or two. I asked about plans to reach out to local labor unions. The time wasn’t right, I was told. I offered to contact a local union, but the group didn’t feel they were ready for such a big step.

I suggested challenging the Democratic Party on the lack of meaningful opposition to the growing incompetence and corruption of the Trump flaming clown car. I was told that was too divisive and the focus needed to be on appealing to independents.

What about a local campaign to push Medicare For All as a way to establish a difference from the dithering Dems and appeal to local voters? Well, yeah, the group said, that was a good idea, but there were other things that needed to be done before taking such a big step.

Student debt relief? Hmm, maybe when students returned to the local state college. Shouldn’t we get stuff together now so we’ll be ready. Don’t worry, DSA can send us some stuff when the time is ready.

Eventually, it was clear I was too much of a socialist for the DSA chapter and with the ever rolling of eyeballs at my suggestions it was feeling more and more like the local Dem Party meetings I had fled. The DSA “stack” policy for managing meeting discussions also puts white males like me at the end of the list for meetings.

The naked truth

The final break came when I was chastised by a member who said for some time a number of other members had been disturbed by a couple cartoons I did of Trump naked. Really, I asked, how long has this been going on.

“Oh, a few weeks.”

Whoa! A few weeks?!

At that point it was clear my dear comrades couldn’t be trusted to be honest with fellow members. I wasn’t welcome and time to step out. I pulled everything I had put up off the Facebook and website, which left both essentially empty.

Some seven years later I visited the chapter’s website and the local DSA activities are limited to an administrative monthly meeting and used-item giveaway event. The one issue where there had been some activity when I was there was on tenant rights, but that effort, it was announced, had since been “suspended.” There is a book club and monthly social gathering.

No newsletter.

No news items or updates.

No upcoming actions or events.

No DSA candidates for local offices.

No local legislative goals or agenda.

No call-out of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza.

No mention of Trump’s growing fascist Gestapo ICE putsch.

No challenge of state Congressional members enabling both obscenities.

A check of recent news updates on the DSA national website has some mention over the past few months of ICE raids and concern about the coming war with Iran and a few brief mentions of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza. Nothing impressive, and little up to the challenge of the times.

In other words, no real challenge to the (big) business-as-usual Democratic Party. Like the Democratic Party, the DSA is just another corporate bait-n-switch political franchise.

Silence In The Face Of Fascism: The Democratic Socialists Of America & Trump’s Coup

The DSA speaks not for the working class but for privileged layers of the upper middle class. These layers are not primarily concerned with the growth of fascism, the destruction of democratic rights, or the conditions of the working class. Their politics are dominated by identity and lifestyle issues, which function to obscure the fundamental class divisions in society. In practice, this means fixating on questions of race and gender while ignoring or downplaying the mounting danger of dictatorship, imperialist war and social counterrevolution.

By Kishore

World Socialist Web Site (9/3/25)

The old Latin maxim qui tacet consentire videtur—“he who is silent is taken to agree”—has a long history. It was recognized in Roman law and later codified in canon law during the Middle Ages. The principle has echoed through legal and political history, invoked in situations where an individual or institution is expected to object but does not.

The broader meaning is clear: silence in the face of grave crimes is not neutrality, but complicity. To say nothing where objection is expected is to give approval by default. It is precisely in this sense that one should understand the refusal of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and its leading publications to write on and oppose Trump’s ongoing coup.

Three weeks have passed since Trump deployed the National Guard to occupy Washington D.C., threatened similar actions in Chicago and other cities, and escalated the White House-led coup against constitutional government. In all that time, the DSA and its publications have said virtually nothing.

On the front page of Jacobin, there is not a single reference to the words “National Guard,” or to the troop deployments that have placed the capital under military occupation. The sole exception to this silence was an article published August 14, three weeks ago, under the headline “DC Deserves Statehood,” which mentioned the deployment only as an argument for congressional representation while praising Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Mouthpiece

Democratic Left, the DSA’s official publication, publishes only rarely, and almost exclusively to promote the various Democratic Party candidates the organization is backing. On the deployment of troops to Washington and the broader military-police conspiracy, it has said nothing. The DSA’s X account, which posts somewhat more frequently on the same subjects, has also maintained a studied silence, even though the DSA’s convention was just held in Chicago—the very city Trump has publicly threatened as his next target.

The defense of democratic rights cannot and will not come from the Democrats or their pseudo-left allies. It depends on the independent mobilization of the working class, in the US and internationally, fighting not only against dictatorship but against the capitalist system itself.

One can point to several inter-related explanations for this silence. First, the DSA is waiting for its line from the Democratic Party, of which it is a faction. The Democrats as a whole have sought to downplay Trump’s coup. The main partial exception is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire himself, who has compared Trump’s actions to those of Hitler, while proposing nothing beyond filing lawsuits.

The politician promoted for years as the Democrats’ “left” alternative, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, has not uttered a word about the deployment of troops in Washington, nor about Trump’s threats to extend martial law to Chicago and beyond. Speaking before thousands in Maine on Monday (Labor Day), and earlier in Chicago itself, Sanders delivered his standard stump speech denouncing “billionaires,” while carefully avoiding any reference to the deployment and threatened deployment of troops throughout the country.

The central concern of the Democratic Party is not to oppose Trump’s assault on democratic rights, but to contain and smother popular opposition to it. As a party of Wall Street and the financial oligarchy, the Democrats agree with the basic thrust of Trump’s class policy. Their differences with Trump lie primarily in questions of imperialist geostrategy.

Silence of the unions

Second, there is the DSA’s role as a booster for the trade union bureaucracy. On Labor Day, the AFL-CIO organized more than 1,000 scattered protests across the country, deliberately designed to prevent any unified show of opposition to Trump’s coup. No demonstrations were called in Washington or New York City, the political and financial centers of the country now threatened with military occupation. At the rallies that were held, as little as possible was said about the coup itself.

UAW President Shawn Fain, whose election was actively backed by the DSA, epitomized this deliberate evasion. In Detroit, he avoided even mentioning Trump by name, let alone his deployment of the National Guard or threats of martial law. Instead, Fain has aligned the UAW with Trump’s program of economic nationalism, promoting tariffs and trade war policies that divide American workers from their class brothers and sisters internationally.

Ignoring class divisions

Third, the DSA speaks not for the working class but for privileged layers of the upper middle class. These layers are not primarily concerned with the growth of fascism, the destruction of democratic rights, or the conditions of the working class. Their politics are dominated by identity and lifestyle issues, which function to obscure the fundamental class divisions in society. In practice, this means fixating on questions of race and gender while ignoring or downplaying the mounting danger of dictatorship, imperialist war and social counterrevolution.

Consent, in this case, takes on a very specific character. The DSA and its milieu are silent on Trump’s actions not because they necessarily like what he is doing, but because acknowledging the reality would have revolutionary implications. Acknowledging that a coup is taking place would require the mobilization of the masses, above all the working class. Yet this is precisely what the DSA, like the Democratic Party as a whole, exists to prevent.

Ignoring the obvious

This logic was spelled out clearly in the aftermath of January 6, 2021. At that time, Jacobin publisher Bhaskar Sunkara dismissed the danger of dictatorship, declaring: “What’s the advantage of saying ‘this is a coup’? I just don’t understand the advantage in finding the most extreme labels for bad things.” He added: “I’ve seen the stability of US republican institutions in the face of a right-wing mob and a party whose leader is committed to their delegitimation so far.”

Four and a half years later, what can be said of the “stability of US republican institutions.” American democracy is collapsing before the eyes of the entire world.

The DSA are not babes in the woods. For more than half a century, the organization and its predecessor, the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (DSOC), have functioned as a faction of the Democratic Party and of the capitalist foreign policy establishment. Its founder, Michael Harrington, declared that socialists must operate as the “left wing of the possible”—that is, adapting themselves to whatever policies the ruling class deemed acceptable at any given time. This has remained its guiding principle.

Michael Harrington

The revolutionary of the “left wing of the possible.”

Under the present conditions, the DSA is functioning ever more openly as a critical instrument of the Democratic Party. Its members in Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have backed US imperialism abroad and supported the Biden administration’s suppression of the class struggle, including in the illegalization of the rail strike at the end of 2022. DSA member Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the New York Democratic mayoral primary, will play the same role if he assumes leadership in the financial center of American capitalism.

The DSA, moreover, is not alone. Left Voice, the publication of the Morenoite tendency, has published all of one article on the deployments, under the headline, “Trump Is Openly Militarizing His Political Agenda,” which mentions the National Guard takeover of Washington D.C. in passing. The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) has written one statement, almost a month ago, which frames the occupation of D.C. entirely in racial terms.

The role of these organizations only underscores the basic political fact that opposition to fascism and dictatorship is, at its core, a class question. The defense of democratic rights cannot and will not come from the Democrats or their pseudo-left allies. It depends on the independent mobilization of the working class, in the US and internationally, fighting not only against dictatorship but against the capitalist system itself.

Link to story and 8-minute audio

Psychological warfare, warping perceptions, driving action and triggering coups among target audiences.

Secret BBC Propaganda Campaign Revealed: A Global Army Of Apparatchiks

Leaked documents reveal how a shadowy BBC unit is “embedding” staff in foreign media outlets to “contest the information space” and generate “behaviour change” in favor of London’s geopolitical objectives.

By Kit Klarenberg

The Grayzone (9/1/25)

Though BBC Media Action (BBCMA) portrays itself as the “international charity” of the British state broadcaster, files show the group frequently carries out politically-charged projects overseas with government funding. Furthermore, the group consistently trades upon the BBC’s reputation and its intimate “links” with the British state broadcaster when pitching for contracts with donors, including the Foreign Office, which operates in tandem with MI6.

The leaks reveal that BBCMA’s work is explicitly “driven by a social and behaviour change communication approach.” The organization’s “project design” is informed by “psychology, social psychology, sociology, education and communication,” and consideration of “the specific factors that can be influenced by media and communication that could lead to changes in behaviours, social norms and systems” in foreign countries. Which is to say, BBCMA is concerned with psychological warfare, warping perceptions and driving action among target audiences.

“We recognise that different formats achieve different things when it comes to change… and consider audience needs, objectives and operational context when deciding which format to use,” BBCMA asserts in one file. In another, the organization crows, “people exposed to our programming are more likely to: have higher levels of knowledge on governance issues; to discuss politics more; to have higher internal efficacy (the feeling that they are able to do something); and participate frequently in politics.”

BBCMA’s internal research indicates audiences exposed to the organization’s “output” are widely encouraged into “taking action,” and concluded: “At scale this is powerful.” A cited example was BBCMA’s production of a “long-running” radio drama in the former British colony of Nigeria, Story Story, which reached an estimated 26.5 million people across West Africa. Surveys indicated 32% of listeners “did something differently as a result of listening” to the program – of those, 40% were persuaded to vote differently in the country’s elections.

BBCMA has operated at once secretly and in plain sight since its 1999 founding. The leaked files’ contents raise obvious, grave questions not only about the organization’s activities globally, but whether BBC staffers who conduct overseas missions for Media Action truly cease being intelligence-connected state propagandists and information warriors when they return to their day jobs in London, producing ‘factual’ and entertainment content for the British state broadcaster.

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in BBCMA’s crosshairs

In February 2021, The Grayzone exposed how BBCMA managed covert programs training journalists and cultivating influencers in Russia and Central and Eastern Europe, while helping produce news and entertainment programming for local media outlets pushing pro-NATO messaging. These activities were funded by the British Foreign Office, forming part of a wider clandestine effort by London to “weaken the Russian state’s influence” at home and in neighboring states.

Another previously unreported component of this malign initiative saw BBCMA channel £9 million ($12.8 million) in government funds from 2018 to 2021 into “innovative… media interventions” which targeted citizens of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine via “radio, independent social media channels, and traditional outlets.” The project was managed and coordinated directly by BBCMA from BBC Broadcasting House, in London. Thomson Reuters Foundation, the global newswire’s “non-profit” wing, supported the effort via Reuters offices in Kiev and Tbilisi.

BBCMA and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF) operatives met in private every four months to discuss the operation’s progress with representatives of the Foreign Office, and British embassies in the three target countries. In advance of the project, the pair leveraged their “strong profile” in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine to conduct “broad consultations” with neighborhood news outlets, media organizations and journalists.

The National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) was offered “essential support,” aimed at “improving its existing programs” and “developing new and innovative formats for factual and non-news programs.” The broadcaster was reportedly “very interested” in BBCMA developing a “new debate show” and “discussion programming” on its behalf. Additionally, BBCMA was “already working on building the capacity” of nationalist Ukrainian outlet Hromadske, which was also receiving funding from the US government via USAID.

Meanwhile, BBCMA visited the offices of Georgia’s Adjara TV “to discuss training priorities and possible co-productions.” The station was especially keen to develop “youth programming” – “a gap in the market” locally. BBCMA and TRF furthermore proposed to tutor and support ostensibly “independent” online Georgian news portals like Batumelebi, iFact, Liberali, Monitor, Netgazeti, and Reginfo. “Local” and “hyperlocal” media platforms, as well as “freelancer journalists,” bloggers and “vloggers” were also considered important targets. “Mentors” were “embedded” in target outlets, providing “bespoke support across editorial, production and wider management systems and processes as well as on the co-production of content.” Those “mentors” included current and former BBC reporters.

“Our ability to recruit talented and experienced BBC staff is a great asset which will be harnessed for this initiative,” BBCMA bragged. The British state broadcaster was glowingly described as “well-known and highly regarded” in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and thus well-placed to begin “encouraging” journalists to meet with “local stakeholders,” including politicians, in order to “cement the media as a key governance actor” in the region. This would hopefully ensure “a more enabling operating environment” for secretly British-sponsored “independent” media platforms.

Laying the foundation for military coup

The “long track record” of BBCMA and TRF in conducting comparable efforts elsewhere had purportedly “shifted government policy.” This included states “experiencing Arab uprisings.” Elsewhere, BBCMA cited TRF establishing “the award-winning Aswat Masriya” in Egypt as a major success. As The Grayzone revealed, this secretly British-funded, Reuters-run outlet worked overtime to undermine Cairo’s first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Morsi, and helped lay the foundation for his removal by a violent military coup in July 2013.

Seemingly emboldened by this experience, BBCMA proposed the Thomson Reuters Foundation create a comparable “news platform” in Ukraine which was “timed for the run up to the 2019 elections,” which ultimately put Volodymyr Zelensky on the world stage. …

Link to story

“One document boasted that BBCMA had dedicated offices in 17 countries on every continent, employing hundreds of people. At the time it was written, BBCMA was managing 68 “live projects, with most offices running several simultaneous programmes.” The organization’s intimate connections to BBC World Service, active in “more than 100 cities globally,” meant BBCMA’s information warfare could reach audiences totaling hundreds of millions worldwide.”

BOUGHT OFF: Corruption Of Many American Dem/Liberal Influencers Exposed! — We now know the going rate of journalistic integrity among many big name liberal/Democratic Party influencers: $8,000 a month. That’s the amount being paid to Democratic Party podcast influencer shills like Brian Tyler Cohen — who has over 4 million subs and turns out to be a major conductor of a secret campaign of management and control by Chorus, the nonprofit arm of a liberal establishment influencer marketing platform. This is the same Brian Tyler Cohen who had an earlier podcast called No Lie. No, really. No lie! … Link to story

Journalist Taylor Lorenz DESTROYS “Demfluencer” Brian Tyler Cohen's Desperate Response To Exposé — Journalist Taylor Lorenz joins to talk about her bombshell expose on how a dark money group Is secretly funding high-profile Democratic influencers. She hits back at the haters like Brian Tyler Cohen with actual facts after he tries to smear her as a friend of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. 11-minute video

