There is a dark and ominous karma coming back on all of us. The murder, terror, torture and subjugation inflicted by the United States across southeast Asia and Latin America and beyond is now ricocheting home.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more free-use Trump cartoons link here.

And all of us as citizens — on both the right and left — need to wake up to what is happening and understand that none of what we are seeing is moral, normal, acceptable or Constitutional.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/4/25)

In my last post I wrote of how the evil CIA Jakarta Method of systemic regime change and corporate Deep State subjugation and tyranny is coming home to roost. Events in the five days since only confirm the warning. For an overview of the Jakarta Method, check out the post about Vincent Bevins 2020 book by the same name and related links here.

The Trumpstein/Hegseth brain-free freak show before some 800 War Department generals and admirals made clear the military is being turned and desensitized to wage war on the American people. Increasingly we are seeing reports of Gestapo ICE agents brutalizing innocents, including a middle-of-the-night raid where federal thugs rappelled from Black Hawk helicopters onto a public housing building in Chicago. Children were jerked from bed, zip-tied and— some naked — hauled off in U-Haul trucks and taken to a holding area for a number of hours. All of the apartments in the building were trashed by the federal criminals and property looted and stolen by ICE Gestapo thugs.

There’s a reason these federal goons wear masks. Who would want their neighbors to know what they do.

Squawking from the Jakarta Method hymnal, Trumpstein and his gelatinous little gnomes like arse ant Stephen Miller are ratcheting up fear and distrust with spooky accusations of a vast ‘communist’ conspiracy, justifying the shit smearing of the Constitution and our Bill of Rights.

Keep in mind, Trumpstein is well trained in such methods. His early mentor was Sen. Joe McCarthy’s main adviser and pedophile, sexual blackmailer Ray Cohn.

All of it — everything we are seeing — is straight from the regime-change CIA Jakarta Method. From COVID to the bipartisan Epstein scandal, the obscene US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the obvious FBI lies and fabulations about the Charlie Kirk assassination, the empire’s mask is gone.

Up in smoke.

More and more of us — right and left — are awaking to the lie of the American Deep State corporate government. The evil in charge is nervous and skittering about to regain control. Their narrative is gone so the methods and brutality of the Jakarta Method are now being ramped up. Expect more assassinations and false flag ‘terrorist’ attacks to justify complete military dictatorship soon.

Journalist Max Blumenthal — who has been doing courageous reporting on the Kirk assassination and Epstein cover-up — notes:

“In a regime that is losing or lost all credibility, there’s not just going to be an attempt to control the mind through kind of cognitive warfare; taking over the media in a more naked way than ever before. We’re facing a strategy of tension kind of like Years of Lead will probably define the next five years, where as the American public starts to unite against the 1% across the partisan divide, there will be efforts to divide us, including through very strange intelligence intrigues like we saw in Italy for example in 1969 when the CIA and NATO under kind of Gladio-style operation bombed a cafe in Milan and blamed it on anarchists in order to compel the population to fear change; fear a kind of political insurgency, a revolution, and to hug and to turn to the security state for protection. And that’s what we’re facing now. I think everybody can kind of see that. and they’re starting to question the official narrative more and more. They’re just going to keep trying to push us against each other and we have to be aware of what’s going on.” — Max Blumenthal, BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Told Netanyahu: “Do Your Own Propaganda!” - With Max Blumenthal (10/1/25)

The Jakarta Method is much more than rule by police, military and paramilitary gangs. It also involves sophisticated mind and soul-bending misinformation campaigns, rumor mongering, manufactured fear, disappearances (which have begun), slippery propaganda, terror-inducing psyops and targeted assassinations.

As conservative journalist Candace Owens — who has done absolutely amazing reporting on the FBI Kirk assassination cover-up — observes:

“We are going to become subject to a psychological operation. This is what they do. You can see it on X. There’s all of these — like I call them — military bots and they’re just like sock puppets who just say wonderful things about Israel all the time. You can see them in my comments. They just like post the Israel flag over and over and over again and that’s what they want to subject Americans to and they think that that is going to in the long run bring people over to their side.” — Candace Owens, BREAKING NEWS: A Woman Was Seen With Charlie Kirk’s Shooter | Candace Episode 246 (10/1/25) NOTE: 25:49 Mark

There is a dark and ominous karma coming back on all of us. The murder, terror, torture and subjugation inflicted by the United States across southeast Asia and Latin America and beyond is now ricocheting home. We are going to be getting a huge — perhaps lethal — dose of the Empire’s poison.

Honest members of the military and civil police — those with integrity who take their oaths seriously — need to awaken to what they are being marshaled and programmed to do. And all of us as citizens — again on both the right and left — need to wake up to what is happening and understand that none of what we are seeing is normal, acceptable, Constitutional or moral.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

What does real courage demand?

ATTENTION, SOLDIERS! Leave The Military NOW

Well? The tyrant is here. Talk is cheap. This theoretical guardrail of our democracy would be much more comforting if it were ever possible to see it produce some tangible action.

By Hamilton Nolan

How Things Work (10/1/25)

Six months ago, I wrote a piece urging soldiers to leave the United States military. At the time, the possibility that the president might use the military as a tool to unjustly abuse US citizens was still somewhat theoretical. At the risk of being repetitive, events in the world make me feel compelled to write, once again: Leave the military now. The time when you can say that you did not understand what might happen is coming to an end.

Yesterday, the Secretary of Defense and the Commander in Chief gave speeches to all of our nation’s generals, who they had ordered to assemble in Washington. It is bad enough, I imagine, for all of these accomplished career officers to be subjected to the performative tirade of Pete Hegseth, a childish television host, installed as their superior, ranting about the need to be more macho, fairly dripping with overcompensation for his various inadequacies. Yet if Hegseth’s speech was unnecessary, bigoted, and cartoonish, the performance of the Commander in Chief was much more substantively dangerous.

First, because it must have been clear to all of those assembled generals that Donald Trump, who possesses complete and total control of the military and its awesome powers, is, at best, mentally unwell. His speech, characteristically, was an incoherent stream-of-consciousness rant consisting mostly of narcissism and fiction and personal grievances. The mind of the man who has the ability to tell all of these officers what to do is broken and impervious to facts and reason. This is the man who can tell you when and how and who to kill.

“They’re brave in our inner cities, which we’re going to be talking about because it’s a big part of war now, it’s a big part of war,” Trump said, speaking about firemen. “But the firemen go up on ladders and you have people shooting at them while they’re up on ladders. I don’t even know if anybody heard that. And actually don’t talk about it much, but I think you have to. Our firemen are incredible. They’re up on one of these ladders that goes way up to the sky rescuing people, and you have animals shooting at them -- shooting bullets at firemen that are way up in death territory.” This is your boss.

Targeting fellow Americans

Worse, the president made his intentions for the military clear. “You know, the Democrats run most of the cities that are in bad shape. We have many cities in great shape too, by the way. I want you to know that. But it seems that the ones that are run by the radical left Democrats, what they’ve done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they’re very unsafe places and we’re going to straighten them out one by one,” he said. “And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.”

“We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard, but military,” he said, repeating bizarre, made-up stories about Chicago, Portland, and Seattle as war zones.

I am not going to try to convince generals in the United States armed forces to embrace my own personal moral beliefs. Rather, I would urge them all to consider their own moral beliefs. Honor and courage are often touted as the highest military values. What do those values demand of these generals at this moment in history? To salute their deranged superiors, and then, in private, to mutter under their breath about how incompetent and awful those commanders are? Is it honorable for these hundreds of generals to go forward doing their very best to carry out the will of a president who vows openly to use the military to suppress his domestic political enemies, and who has in fact already done that in major cities? Is it courageous of these officer to—for the sake of their own careers—continue to robotically serve a man who is obviously making decisions based upon things that are not true, and who is obsessed with revenge above all, and who is quite straightforward about his intentions to use the military to forcefully oppress Americans? Is that what honor and courage demand of the highest ranking officers in our military? Nothing at all? …

Link to story

“And there can be no doubt that the military is full of people who have demonstrated great personal bravery, perseverance, and willingness to overcome daunting obstacles in order to do a job that they believe is honorable and necessary. In 2025, all of these admirable qualities demand a very particular action: to leave the military. Before you find yourself doing things that do not comport with the values that you hold. Before you find that you have become the bad guy. If you can run into a gunfight, you can find the bravery to quit. That’s what patriotism means today.” — Hamilton Nolan, Leave the Military Now (10/1/25)

‘Warrior Ethos’ — Military Moral Degradation & Our Road To Defeat

By Monica Duffy Toft

The Conversation (9/30/25)

Hundreds of generals and admirals converged on Quantico, Virginia, on Sept. 30, 2025, after being summoned from across the globe by their boss, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, for a session that, as expected, covered what Hegseth often describes as the “warrior ethos.”

Listening quietly, they heard Hegseth promise to make the military “stronger, tougher, faster, fiercer and more powerful than it has ever been before,” and declare that he would fix “decades of decay” in the military.

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour in a political speech that derided presidents who came before him. He asserted that “political correctness” would be banished from the military.

The meeting came soon after Trump’s Sept. 5 executive order renaming the Department of Defense the “Department of War.” With that change, Trump reverted the department to a name not used since the 1940s.

The change represents far more than rebranding – it signals an escalation in the administration’s embrace of a militaristic mindset that, as long ago as 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned against in his farewell address, and that the nation’s founders deliberately aimed to constrain.

The timing of this name change feels particularly notable when considered alongside recent reporting revealing secret U.S. military operations. In 2019, a detachment of U.S. Navy SEALs crept ashore in North Korea on a mission to plant a listening device during high-stakes nuclear talks. The risks were enormous: Discovery could have sparked a hostage crisis or even war with a nuclear-armed foe.

That such an operation was approved by Trump in his first term at all exemplifies an increasingly reckless militarism that has defined American foreign policy for decades. That militarism is the very subject of my book, “Dying by the Sword.”

Further, the name change was announced just days after Trump authorized a U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan boat that the administration claimed was carrying drug-laden cargo and linked to the Tren de Aragua cartel. The strike killed 11 people. The administration justified the killings by labeling them “narcoterrorists.”

Abandoning restraint – deliberately

The Department of War existed from 1789 until 1947, when Congress passed the National Security Act reorganizing the armed services into the National Military Establishment. Just two years later, lawmakers amended the act, renaming the institution the Department of Defense.

Officials disliked the “NME” acronym – which sounded uncomfortably like “enemy” – but the change was not only about appearances.

In the aftermath of World War II, U.S. leaders wanted to emphasize a defensive rather than aggressive military posture as they entered the Cold War, a decades-long standoff between the United States and Soviet Union defined by a nuclear arms race, ideological rivalry and proxy wars short of direct great-power conflict.

The new emphasis also dovetailed with the new U.S. grand strategy in foreign affairs – diplomat George F. Kennan’s containment strategy, which aimed to prevent the expansion of Soviet power and communist ideology around the world.

Kennan’s approach narrowly survived a push to a more aggressive “rollback” strategy of the Soviet Union from its occupation and oppression of central and eastern Europe. It evolved instead into a long game: a team effort to keep the adversary from expanding to enslave other peoples, leading to the adversary’s collapse and disintegration without risking World War III.

On the ground, this meant fewer preparations for war and more emphasis on allies and intelligence, and foreign aid and trade, along with the projection of defensive strength. The hope was that shaping the environment rather than launching attacks would cause Moscow’s influence to wither. To make this strategy viable, the U.S. military itself had to be reorganized.

In a 1949 address before Congress, President Harry S. Truman described the reorganization sparked by the 1947 legislation as a “unification” of the armed forces that would bring efficiency and coordination.

But a deeper purpose was philosophical: to project America’s military power as defensive and protective, and for Truman, strengthening civilian oversight.

The wisdom of this restraint is clearest in Eisenhower’s farewell address of January 1961.

In less than 10 minutes, the former five-star general who had commanded Allied forces to victory in World War II cautioned Americans against the rise of a “military-industrial complex.” He acknowledged that the nation’s “arms must be mighty, ready for instant action,” but warned that “the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

Creating new enemies, destabilizing regions

The risky North Korean team mission by the Navy SEALs illustrates how America’s militaristic approach often produces the very dangers it aspires to deter.

Rather than enhancing diplomacy, the operation risked derailing talks and escalating conflict. This is the central argument of my book: America’s now-reflexive reliance on armed force doesn’t make America great again or more secure. It makes the country less secure, by creating new enemies, destabilizing regions and diverting resources from the true foundations of security.

It also makes the U.S less admired and respected. The State Department budget continues to be dwarfed by the Department of War’s budget, with the former never reaching more than 5.5% of the latter. And the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, once the leading arm of U.S. soft power as quiet purveyor development aid around the world, is now shuttered.

Today’s Pentagon budget exceeds anything Eisenhower could have imagined.

Trump’s rebranding of the Department of Defense into the Department of War signals a shift toward framing U.S. power primarily in terms of military force. Such a framing emphasizes the use of violence as the principal means of solving problems and equates hostility and aggression with leadership.

Yet historical experience shows that military dominance alone has not translated into strategic success. That’s the mindset that lost the U.S. endless wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and failed in interventions in Libya and Syria – conflicts that altogether cost trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives while leaving the country less secure and eroding its international legitimacy.

“Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry,” Eisenhower said, can compel the proper balance between military power and peaceful goals.

The very title of my and my co-author’s book comes from the Gospel of Matthew – Chapter 26, verse 52 – that “to live by the sword is to die by the sword.” Throughout modern history, true security has come from diplomacy, international law, economic development and investments in health care and education. Not from an imaginary “warrior ethos.”

America, I would argue, doesn’t need a Department of War. It needs leaders who understand, as Eisenhower did, that living by the sword will doom us all in the end. Real security comes from the quiet power that builds legitimacy and lasting peace. The U.S. can choose again to embody those strengths, to lead not by fear but by example.

This story has been updated to reflect the Pentagon meeting in Quantico, Virginia .

Link to story

As The Military Occupies Your Town, Give Them Flowers & A Note

By Arnold Oliver

Common Dreams (10/1/25)

During some of the large anti-war demonstrations during the 1960s, some of the protesters gave flowers to the troops faced off against them. In the 1967 March on the Pentagon it was the 503rd Military Police Battalion, and elsewhere the National Guard was deployed. An iconic photo from 1967 shows a young man placing a flower into a soldier’s gun barrel during the protest. Let’s bring that custom back when the US military occupies your town in 2025, but this time let’s include a note along with the flower.

Allow me to explain.

RECOMMENDED...

The demonstrators of the 1960s understood that the soldiers faced off against him were not the enemy. Nearly all of the soldiers were young and patriotic and trying to do the right thing. Many of them were under economic hardship and wanted help paying for their education. The flower symbolized the protesters’ belief that the soldiers were not their enemies, and they did not wish to be theirs. And in fact, as the almost entirely peaceful protests grew, many soldiers came to sympathize and began to actively oppose the war as well.

Now we have federalized Guard troops being called out by US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Portland with other cities soon to follow. Chicago is likely next. The authority for this is said to be Title 10 of the US Code which says that the president may federalize the National Guard if the US “is invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign nation; there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion... or the president is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”

The president’s rhetoric seems aimed at inflaming and dividing. The “enemy from within,” “full force,” “thugs,” “vermin,” and much more.

Legitimate grounds for a US military or National Guard deployment do not exist. The claim that crime is spiraling out of control is false, and those pushing for the deployments know it. There is zero credible proof that crime is increasing. According to a recent FBI report (August, 2025) robbery, assault, rape, and murder all continued a decline that began post-Covid-19. We are not being invaded, there is no rebellion, and the laws are being enforced about as well as ever.

A second reason against deploying the military on our streets is that the Posse Comitatus act of 1878 forbids the use of US military forces within the country for active law enforcement except in exceptional circumstances such as insurrection, and explicitly approved by Congress. The military is forbidden from making arrests, conducting searches, issuing warrants, or interfering with local law enforcement. The law also applies to National Guard forces unless approved by state governors. No governors this year have made any requests for federalized National Guard troops.

Partisan suppression

And it is worth noting that Trump’s military forays into cities are only being used in Democrat-run areas. High crime in red state cities is ignored. And the Trump administration refuses to realize the obvious danger of political violence and threats from MAGA and the American right which are much higher than those from the left, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and others. Antifa is officially (and improperly) designated as domestic terrorists while violent right-wing groups get a pass from the administration.

And the president’s rhetoric seems aimed at inflaming and dividing. The “enemy from within,” “full force,” “thugs,” “vermin,” and much more. And there is hardly a peep of protest from the Republican Party.

So this time around, how about if we give the troops a note along with the flower? You could use wording such as this:

Dear US soldier, Your service oath included a pledge to uphold the US constitution, and your training taught you to disobey illegal orders.The orders sending you here to (insert name of your city or town) are unlawful and unjust. You have a legal obligation to disobey. We encourage you to go home, and we will support you in that decision.

Link to story and 4-minute audio

The Suspicious Tangled Roots Of Erika Kirk

51/49 With James Li (10/3/25)

The disturbing backstory of Erika Kirk — exposing how her Romanian charity overlapped with scandals tied to NATO bases, how her family’s connections to Raytheon and Homeland Security link her into powerful defense networks, and why her sudden rise inside Turning Point after Charlie Kirk’s death looks less like coincidence and more like the making of a hidden agenda.

8-minute video

Congressional rot

Ghislaine Maxwell Pal GOP Sen. Lisa Merkowski Blocked Release Of Epstein Files

1-minute video

The system ain’t broke

Why The Billionaires Get A Free Ride

“44% of Americans are paid less than a living wage, while a union-buster who pays poverty wages, and buys elections to get more tax breaks hits $500 billion. “Our system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly how billionaires want it to work.” — Melanie D’Arrigo, Executive Director of Campaign for New York Health

Share

Leave a comment