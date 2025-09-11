Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/10/25)

Like poop down a chute, the ever-escalating pace of insanity, cruelty, genocide, cascading ineptitude and blank-face stupidity of the Donald Trumpstein administration and European leaders can leave a person overwhelmed and hopeless. Logically, anyone with a soul confronts the question: “What the hell can I do to stop the insanity?”

It can all feel pretty hopeless these days, but hopelessness, of course is exactly what the corporate borgs running the scam want us feeling. To abandon hope is the worst form of complicity.

In some recent dialog with a DeMOCKracy.ink reader, Glen Brown noted, “As Ralph Nader has pointed out since the 1960s, a big movement starts small.”

That comment jogged a memory from my career as a psychotherapist and this is a slightly edited version of what I wrote back to Greg.

“Yes. I'll never forget, when I worked as a psychotherapist many of my clients and families had horrendous backgrounds and issues and generational trauma. Many were rural poor and at times it was overwhelming. Then one day I was in a hardware store and a young couple approached me. The woman had a beautiful infant in her arms. The man asked if I was Mark Taylor. I replied, yes. “‘I thought so,’ he said. ‘I only saw you for a couple of counseling appointments about five years ago and you probably don't remember me, but you said something that stuck with me. Got me thinking, and I realized the relationship I was in was poisonous; I needed to get out of it, so I did and then met my wife and we have this beautiful baby. I just wanted you to know you helped me.’ “I had no recollection of him or what I had said. I had thousands of clients over the years. He didn't know it, but he provided a much-needed counseling intervention for me. From that day onward I stayed focused on what I had control of in each session -- the moment at hand. Instead of being focused on long-term outcomes, I focused on what I had control of: process. The moment. The intervention most appropriate to the situation as it was, knowing that the positive outcome may not emerge for weeks, months or years later. I did not control if or even when it manifested. “My job was to stay focused and do my job in the moment and trust in the process. “Given this time of fascist tyranny, I think it is the attitude for political activists: focus on what you can do. Do it well. Honor and trust the process. Maintain your dignity and integrity and never bow to the bastards.”

How it works in your life

Take a moment and think of all the people who influenced the direction of your life, career, parenting, friendships and social engagement. A professor in college challenged me in a way that pissed me off and led me to dropping out of college. When I came back a year-and-a-half later I asked him to be my academic advisor and he modeled and influenced my dedication to my two professional paths.

Woody Guthrie’s autobiography “Bound For Glory” had a profound effect and led me as a teenager to hitchhike around the country, which fundamentally changed my view on class, success and society.

Guthrie was long dead by the time I read his book. I had never even heard of him when I was intrigued by the cover art I spotted passing a drug store book rack. That book cover snagged me and the story it encased continues as part of the chorus of influences forming my life and activism today. What if there had been a different image on that book? Would I have just walked by?

Your unlimited source of energy

Another perspective evolved from a focus on the moment in my work with clients facing tremendous challenge and that was how anger can be a positive resource. Think of anger is emotional energy. That energy can be channeled into self-destructive and dangerous ways. Violent ways. Or it can be the energy that leads one to stand up, speak out, resist oppression in one’s personal or community life. Think of it as the energy of righteous anger, a resource much needed in confronting this cruel and oppressive government.

So look for ways to morph your anger into positive energy and channel that into ways large and small to act in the moment, without being chained to expectations. And know that some of the good you do will contribute to others you will never meet, in ways you cannot anticipate or track to the change we all need to see.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Local Branch Of Israeli Genocide Company In Germany

[Editor’s Note: Palestine Action human rights activists damaged an Israeli war company facility in Germany. The story broadcast by a German television company is rife with propaganda — beginning with the headline referencing the company as a “defense company’. Genocide is not defense. Ignore the biased reporting and lies in the company statement and focus on the video of brave young activists (God bless ‘em), in the first 5 minutes of the link. — M. Taylor]

Kanal 13 (9/9/25)

Pro-Palestinian activists from the organization Palestine Action broke into the offices of Elbit Germany in Ulm and began smashing the premises and equipment. The radicals [humane rights activists] said they had come to destroy equipment used for genocide in Gaza. The pro-Palestinian activists broke windows, destroyed some office equipment, and painted walls and tables. They filmed their action with cries of "f..ck you Elbit System".

The Ulm factory, owned by Israel's biggest weapons producer, makes military drone equipment and target acquisition software. The attackers filmed their own exploits. The footage, published online, shows them smashing computers and server equipment with hammers, damaging other equipment, and spray-painting furniture and walls.

5-minute video

Cowards & betrayers

Ten Groups Who Can & Must Do (MUCH) More To Fight Trumpstein Fascism

All these groups have diminished themselves and their real potential to generate strong direct democratic pressures and arouse the citizenry.

Ralph Nader (9/6/25)

This column is a plea to our readers to help get responses from groups whose duties and rhetoric should cause them to become much more active in countering the fascistic, dictatorial actions of Tyrant Trump.

All these groups have diminished themselves and their real potential to generate strong direct democratic pressures and arouse the citizenry.

We can guess the answer as to why these groups are so meek, but what is needed is for these groups to answer for themselves. (I recognize that there are a few luminous exceptions among them.)

1. Why aren’t the Democrats in Congress, just a few votes from a majority, much more aggressive vis-à-vis the controlling Republicans and President Donald Trump? Voters are vociferously demanding this at town meetings.

Lawmakers in the minority can hold many informal or “shadow” hearings in congressional committee rooms on the rising disasters of the Trump regime. They can invite knowledgeable witnesses and the media. They have done fewer than half a dozen of these events, which have received media coverage.

Moreover, they could do what the GOP does regarding Democratic presidents: Start laying the groundwork for impeaching Trump and several of his lawless, dangerous, out-of-control cabinet members.

2. Why has the media, for years, excluded coverage of what newsworthy, progressive, proven national citizen groups are doing to give the people the kind of effective voice on Capitol Hill and around the country that led in the 60s and the 70s to health, safety, and economic protections by congressional legislation?

3. Why do the most progressive members of Congress—e.g., Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and lately even Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)—refuse to return calls or answer letters urging them to adopt policies and conduct hearings back in their states, to build support for congressional action? Their disrespect is astonishing and unheard of between the GOP and, for example, the Heritage Foundation.

Are we too busy with our daily work and routines to carve out time to join this historic struggle to save our country?

They will not go on our radio or podcast to discuss their new books or causes. Most of the time, they don’t even bother to acknowledge these invitations with a polite refusal. It’s like calling into a congressional dark hole.

This posture is cutting deeply into their own influence in Congress and severing contacts with progressive groups’ millions of members around the country.

4. The medical societies and bar associations are not costing the Trumpsters any lost sleep as the latter deepen their illegal destruction of federal public health and safety programs. Their brazen violations of federal laws and provisions of the Constitution reflect their Big Bad Outlaw in the White House.

These doctors and lawyers may be sullen but are largely silent when they have considerable muscle to flex. After all, the American Medical Association single-handedly blocked in Congress during the 1940s and early 1950s President Harry Truman’s universal health insurance plan.

We have written twice to 50 state bar associations saying that they should be the first responders against the destruction of the rule of law by raw power. No reply from any of these influential groups. (See: Letter to Bar Associations)

5. Trump is destroying labor unions’ collective bargaining agreements inside the federal civil service. He is the most anti-labor president in modern times, reflecting his past, exploitive business record.

Yes, the major labor unions have filed numerous lawsuits and on Labor Day managed some vociferous demonstrations around the country, without announcing a Compact for American Workers (see my last week’s column: LONG OVERDUE DOMESTIC COMPACT FOR AMERICA).

They could do so much more to deploy organizers for action all over the country, reaching deep into Trump’s blue-collar supporters to ask them about anti-worker Trumpism: “Is this what you voted for? How about some big demos in DC around the White House and Congress? How about old-fashioned mass worker rallies, demanding the presence of lawmakers?

6. I and others have written about the silence of former presidents, except for a few mild public remarks. George W. Bush despises Trump, especially for Trump wiping out his administration’s anti-AIDS program in less developed countries. He is silent as he continues his painting. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, where are they? With their large constituency of voters, they could activate thousands to push Democrats in Congress. With their fundraising skills and lists, they could raise quick money to start “Trump, You’re Fired” groups all over the country, tying the Trump brand to the awful, cruel, and vicious cuts, closings, and firings of federal servants, protectors, and scientists. They know he is destroying America and our constitutional Republic. So why are they AWOL, basking in their comfort zones, instead of being patriotically on the impeachment ramparts?

7. What about the enlightened billionaires? They know the score and can see an ominous recession coming. Easily, they could fund new “civic strike organizations” working on Congress and the executive branch to give a sharp, continuing voice to the people increasingly harmed and deprived in both red and blue states (e.g., fast approaching loss of Medicaid and food programs and much more). (See the Economic Policy Institute report, “100 days, 100 ways Trump has hurt workers.” April 25, 2025)

8. Given how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s genocidal Palestinian Holocaust is affecting our country’s violated laws, priorities, freedoms, safety, and tax dollars, why does the media adamantly refuse to more credibly report the vast death and serious injury undercount in tiny Gaza (the geographical size of Philadelphia)? Instead of showing probative evidence of over 500,000 deaths (leaving an improbable 3 of 4 Gazans still alive), they report the Hamas narrowly defined fatality figure of over 63,000.

Hamas does not count tens of thousands under the rubble or the far greater number killed due to “no food, water, medicine, healthcare, fuel, and electricity.” It only counts the immediately identified deaths of Israel’s daily bombardments. ( See, The Lancet piece “Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential” July 5, 2024). Editors and reporters know this, but they still are misleading their readers, viewers, and listeners using the Hamas de minimis figures as if they were the total fatalities from this Israeli regime’s mass slaughter of Palestinian babies, children, mothers, and fathers.

9. Then there are the Trump voters who, with few exceptions, have yet to admit that they have been conned big time by the cruel and vicious, egomaniacal, vengeful Trump. With Elon Musk, his smashing of the social safety net includes Trump voters big time around the country. Millions will soon lose their Medicaid, some veteran services, serious labor protections, and care for their children, to mention a few of his betrayals.

Trump voters need to keep reminding themselves, every time Trump shafts them, “We didn’t vote for this.” They knew he was a chronic liar, an abuser of women, a cheater and serial law violator, a promiser breaker from his first term, and a world-class BS-er. But they forgave this unstable personality because his speeches persuaded them that the Democrats had abandoned them. Well, now they have to face the grim realities and speak out collectively about what he is doing to them, his faithful supporters.

10. Then there is “US,” the citizenry. Are we too busy with our daily work and routines to carve out time to join this historic struggle to save our country? We have not seen the worst of what Trump is going to do, by any means. Take him at his word when he says repeatedly, “This is only the beginning.”

A dangerously unstable personality, Trump has expressed global fatalistic attitudes in past conversations. “Watch out and Step Up.” (Read my new book Civic Self-Respect to encourage you to join the 1% already active in the resistance.)

Link to story and 8-minute audio

Israeli Nazi Govt. Imprisons 16 Year-Old & State Dept. Fascists Do NOTHING!

[Editor’s Note: Pause for a moment to imagine this happening to a young teenage boy in your life — your child or grandchild. Perhaps a nephew, cousin or the neighborhood kid who mows your yard. Imagine that, and don’t turn away. History shows, that if the empire is willing to do this to this family, eventually they will do it to yours. — M. Taylor]

ABC News (9/4/25)

The family of Palestinian American teen is pleading for the U.S. government help to free him from an Israeli prison. The Israeli government is accusing him of rock throwing [No evidence has been provided. Israeli Zionist Nazis regularly imprison, sexually torture and kill Palestinian youth. Meanwhile, the complicit fascist Trumpstein government does nothing to help this US citizen. — M. Taylor].

4-minute video

Dark, troubling & bizarre

BREAKING DOWN FULL ‘Vile’ Epstein Birthday Book

Breaking Point (9/10/25)

33-minute video

Orwell’s Forgotten Lesson: The Dark Side Of Being A Good Person In A Dark World

“If you want to be good person you must be willing to truly stand alone.”

Zenthra (8/22/25)

“The Paradox of Being a Good Person – George Orwell’s Warning to the World” explores one of the most overlooked truths of life: why good people often suffer in silence, while others rise through deception and manipulation.

6-minute video

Graffiti of truth

“You can cover the wall, but you cannot silence the image once it is released.”

— Prof. Tom Wilson, The Hidden Banksy Image (4-minute video)

“When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent, it strengthens it.”

— Defend Our Juries, British free speech group protesting removal of Banksy street art depicting a judge beating a peaceful protester with a gavel painted on a wall of the Royal Courts of Justice.

