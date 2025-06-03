Cartoon & Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/3/25)

The intelligence war is now fully domestic and morphing into new forms and dank alleyways of attack unimaginable just a few years ago.

Hell, even six months ago.

Yesterday, it was revealed the Trump administration is working with the CIA/Israeli-Mossad-aligned tech giant Palantir to bring together a massive single data base of virtually all our personal, banking, medical, financial, tax, legal, education records and more into a single data system. Consider it a one-stop-n-steal source of all your private personal data for government control and corporate profit.

Understand, it will also be a means of government and corporate blackmail, intimidation and control. It is the digital data resource needed for the kind of ‘social credit’ score system used in China to restrict freedom in every way possible, from what you say and where you can go to school to what neighborhoods you can — or cannot — enter.

This may read like the plot of some dystopian comic book, but it is real. It is happening now and completely unregulated, with no restraints, transparency or accountability. It’s all being done with no objection from our supposed ‘representatives’ in Congress, much less our permission.

The two videos immediately below give a good overview of what Palantir and the Trump henchmen are up to.

The video on the recent attack on courageous journalist Glenn Greenwald is an example of how such digital resources can be easily weaponized to smear and attack government critics. Greenwald has responded with courage and integrity and it is heartening to see most alternative media journalists of all views are backing him.

Next generation dystopia

Google released a truly disturbing video this past week with examples of it’s newest Veo 3 AI abilities. Everything presented was completely fabricated … and impossible to discern from reality. As is already happening on social media, AI can be weaponized to create completely manufactured fake video of anyone doing anything, to anyone else’s purpose.

Also note the report below on the completely AI-generated “news” reports. While the examples reported on were humorous, imagine how the same software could be used to imitate real life broadcasters to create false flag attacks, stir up panic and manipulate confusion, whip up violence against minorities in the midst of social or political chaos, intimidate and silence resistance.

We are in the new world of corporate engineered hypernormalisation.

As I noted in my last post on the 2016 BBC documentary HyperNormalization:

“Are we all insane now? No, but in a hypernormalized world, we are well on the way. A whole new path is needed. Nothing is as it was and nothing that worked before will work now. The first step is to understand the reality we face.”

Where will this be in another year? Five years?

Will we last long enough to consider ten?

Be sure to check the information at the bottom of the post for the upcoming nationwide June 14th “No Kings” protests countering Trump's meglamoronic birthday military parade. People need to be on the streets. The website has a map of actions happening across the country.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Dude, he just sold your life away…

Trump Taps Corrupt Palantir To Build CENTRALIZED DATABASE On ALL Americans

“The single most dangerous consolidation of power in modern American history.”

Due Dissidence (6/2/25)

29-minutes video

“There is no world in which this ends well.”

TRUMP BUILDING MASS BLACKMAIL DATABASE ON ALL AMERICANS!

Secular Talk (6/2/25)

17-minute video

Renowned Journalist Glenn Greenwald Is Under ATTACK By Israeli & Corrupt Deep State

“What happened to him could happen to you.”

Sabby Sabbs (6/2/25)

19-minute video

Completely Fake AI News Clips FLOOD Internet

From the news presenters to stage set to background to the stories themselves, NOTHING is real. Now these are humorous, but imagine when fake news bulletins are done to intentionally confuse, bully, panic or terrorize the population.

Breaking Points (5/27/25)

28-minute video

A 'white-collar bloodbath' — AI Could Wipe Out Half Of All Entry-Level White-Collar Jobs, CEO Warns

MSNBC (5/28/25)

Axios' Jim VandeHei discusses new warnings from Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic on how artificial intelligence could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs.

8-minute video

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs : On The Cusp Of Nuclear Armageddon, Can The US Be Trusted?

Judging Freedom (6/2/25)

31-minute video

Sign The Petition For Release Of Mahmoud Khalil From Illegal Detention

“I spent a good time of my life fleeing from harm, advocating for the marginalized to have rights. That's what put me in danger. Israel is committing genocide. America is funding that genocide. Columbia is investing in it. That is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest. This is what everyone should protest. This is where our efforts should go.” — Mahmoud Khalil

Petition for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil

Join A ‘No Kings Day’ Protest June 14th!

On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.

No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.

We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.

The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

Check Out The ‘No Kings’ Website For June 14th Action Locations, Trainings & Other Information: nokings.org

Political Dialogue In America Today…

