Insanity: 1) Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, 2) folly, 3) extreme unreasonableness and, 4) behavior and thinking so extreme as to be out of the norm and thus deemed unlawful to be in a special relationship or position of power. So, Mark, we the population may not be insane but Trump, Miller, Noem etc are. . Their thinking and behavior is NOT the norm of the every day person in the USA. This admin has made it so insane … so unreasonable… so out of the ORDINARY that we are ALL living in LIMINOID time now. This is the goal of the fascists. Exhaust us, make us feel insane, fearful and unsafe. Divide us as the admin gathers your millions and your morals… your decency. Your identity even. The identity of our country is now on full display and we all feel the agitation, loss, guilt … the folly of our admin but the inability to make a difference. We do the same thing every day. Judge Napalitano interviews the same people every week and they say the same things over and over. And then those very same ‘same people’ appear on all the podcasts and YouTube’s…. Sachs, Johnson, Ritter et al all repeating themselves over and over. And I think to myself… it has been three months of this…. No 1.5 years of this insanity. No almost 3 years. Ukraine, NATO, Putin, North Korea, China invade Taiwan?, Russia, Zionist Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Iran … on and on and then we realize…. Our fascist government wants ONLY suffering, pain, loss, violence, money, power….. there is no care for the people. We were horrified when Sadam Hossein in Iraq or the Imam’s of Iran, or Assad in Syria reigned through fear… keeping their people on edge. Trump and Noem and Bondi and Miller are no different. They ARE insane. But their insanity can infect us all. Read about post war Italy, France, Germany, Russia…. The night after Gandhi died. The populace bled out… violence, theft, rape, murder, suicide … all the result of a vermin that poisoned a country, a people. Trump and Millet and Bondi, RFK, Noem, Hegseth, now the drink from Fox, Jeannine Pirro or whatever. They are the vermin. The source of all of our sickness. An evil that must be purged now before it is too late.

Thanks for saying what needs to be said. We can't vote our way out of this. You speak to the frustration that I have been feeling with people who think that getting rid of Trump would solve everything. Believing that is just playing into the hands of the narrative-controlling Empire.

