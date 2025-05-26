Photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/26/25)

A few months ago, I was driving a back road in rural Wisconsin and came upon a beautiful church, one of five built around 1880 by Catholics fleeing persecution in Chicago. At some point it became an Episcopal church, the faith I was raised in and once was.

I could see some very old tombstones behind the church and stopped to explore. The earliest birth date I found on one worn marker was 1839, but there were other toppled and eroded headstones half buried in the ground and covered with weeds that were undoubtedly older.

But one simple marker brought me to a stop:

Roland F. Tallman

Pfc 354 Inf 89 Div

World War II

Feb. 23, 1925 March 26, 1945

Twenty years old.

About 20 feet behind the simple marker there was a larger, more ornate stone marker put in place by the family…

IN MEMORY OF OUR SON

On the base was etched:

FATHER MOTHER SON

I was struck by the clear grief the family experienced as evidenced by the large, expensive headstone commemorating their son.

I also thought, “He died for nothing. They all died for nothing.”

I thought of the combat trauma I had witnessed among some fathers of kids I grew up with in the 50s and 60s. I recalled the suicide of one — the father of a classmate and well-known surgeon in our city — who had been a combat medic in WW II. He shot himself.

All for nothing.

In our rapidly emerging fascist state of grotesque genocide, masked agents conducting illegal round-ups, corrupt and incompetent White House officials, ignored legal rulings and bipartisan meek Congressional complicity and cowardice, imprisonment and deportation of hundreds to brutal foreign concentration camps without basic rights of due process, we see the toxic belching of our modern Nazi state. We have become what the Nazi state once was.

The totalitarian fascism young Roland Tallman died fighting against eight decades ago.

We see the evil of our Nazi state in the stultifying censorship and deportation of some of our brightest and most ethical students and faculty at universities — many of which, like Columbia University — have abandoned all principles of education, kow-towing to ignorant Nazi thugs and bullies. We live in a nation where it is now common for a young college student to be grabbed, handcuffed and hustled off in an unmarked car by unidentified, cowardly masked government goons showing no warrant for simply co-writing a polite editorial opposing genocide in her school newspaper.

Our modern day version of the Nazi Gestapo and Einsatzgruppen.

We live in a nation of video game warriors conducting murderous and cowardly bombings with absolutely no care, concern or consideration of civilian casualties in the tradition of the German Luftwaffe intentionally bombing civilians in London.

A war crime then. A war crime now.

Nazism then. Nazism now.

Family history

When I got home I did some online searching for the story of Roland and his family. I didn’t find much.

His father was Fred Henry Tallman, his mother, was Caroline. They had three daughters. Roland was the second eldest and only son. He was a United States Army Private First Class and served with the 354th Infantry, 89th Division. He was killed in action crossing the Rhine River in Rhine-Palatinate, Germany, just a month and three days after his 20th birthday.

Fred died in 1959 at the age of 81, and Caroline in 1965, at the age of 79. Their funerals were held in the church. I could find obituary photos of his parents, but Roland’s obituary did not have a photo.

This Memorial Day is 80 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany and coming just days after Donald Trump — with a red MAGA cap perched above his smarmy orange mug — gave an absolutely grotesque and mentally meandering address about Al Capone and trophy wives to the graduation class at West Point. And this is the mental and moral midget who could order you into battle?

Unlike past presidents who addressed West Point grads, Trump didn’t stay to shake the hands of the graduates, many of whom will undoubtedly be sent off to Iran within the next year.

No doubt he had a golf date to keep. (Learned later that indeed was the reason.)

Such disdainful disrespect shouldn’t be a surprise. In 2018 Trump weaseled out of a visit to honor the dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, saying the cemetery was “filled with losers.”

On the same trip he referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in the World War I battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s vile disrespect can be very up front and personal:

“The Defense officials also confirmed to The AP reporting in The Atlantic that Trump on Memorial Day 2017 had gone with his chief of staff, John Kelly, to visit the Arlington Cemetery gravesite of Kelly’s son, Robert, who was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, and said to Kelly: ‘I don’t get it. What was in it for them?’”

And then there was his animosity toward former Viet Cong war prisoner Sen. John McCain:

“The senior Marine Corps officer and The Atlantic, citing sources with firsthand knowledge, also reported that Trump said he didn’t want to support the August 2018 funeral of Republican Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, because he was a ‘loser.’ The Atlantic also reported that Trump was angered that flags were flown at half-staff for McCain, saying: ‘What the f—- are we doing that for? Guy was a f—-ing loser.’”

A term Trump also applied to a former president:

“Trump also referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a ‘loser’ because he was shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.”

And now the Trump/Musk recent cutbacks are shuttering veteran health clinics across the country and laying off thousands of veteran civil servants.

And all of this traitorous insult and callous disrespect from a guy who evaded the Vietnam military draft with four student deferments and a diagnosis of bone spurs from a chiropractor business buddy of his father, Fred Senior.

Master Sgt. Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump.

Hitler may not have survived the war, but he won it

So here we are now, on Memorial Day, 80 years after the defeat of the Nazis with a president who sounds like he could have been some low level, back office apparatchik on Hitler’s junior staff, as every protection from the fundamental 300 year-old right of Habeas Corpus through the Bill of Rights and every judicial gain in personal rights and safeguards are now under direct attack for non-citizen and citizen alike.

On top of that we are partnered with the Zionist state of Israel conducting a Nazi-scale genocidal slaughter in Gaza, much of it armed and funded by the United States and each of us taxpayers. Zionism’s fascist ideology has roots deeply intertwined with the Nazis. Wealthy German Zionists even collaborated with the Nazis, trading away poor and working class Jews sent off to labor and death camps to protect their own wealth and privilege.

Trump won his self-declared “mandate” for jackbooting us into fascism in the 2024 election with a squeaker 51% of the vote; a margin of only 235,000 votes in three states combined.

And as with the opposition in Wiemar Germany, today’s supine Democrats do nothing but vote to approve even the worst of Trump appointments.

There’s no cavalry behind any hill.

On this Memorial Day, patriotism in Trump’s America has been degraded into obscene, blustering, patriot porn.

The ‘FOR SALE’ sign is especially appropriate.

The battle against racist fascism is here and now on the homeland. Time to tap into the grit, courage and genuine patriotism of our WW II veterans — our grandparents, great grandparents and young Roland Tillman — to defend our nation and the principles of democracy we like to say we are about.

It’s time for true patriotism.

And to drive home the point…

“In God’s name, how many people do we have to kill before we learn that all of our killing doesn’t bring peace. We killed thousands in Afghanistan. We killed thousands in Iraq — hundreds of thousands. And we’ve helped facilitate the murder and death of thousands in Syria and now Palestine. I mean — Good God — when does it stop? We did it in Vietnam. Enough! Enough” — Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, INTEL Roundtable w/ Johnson & McGovern : Weekly Wrap (3/28/25)

IGNORED LESSONS FROM WW II: Who Among Us Goes Nazi?

“Mr. B has risen beyond his real abilities by virtue of health, good looks, and being a good mixer. He married for money and he has done lots of other things for money. His code is not his own; it is that of his class — no worse, no better, He fits easily into whatever pattern is successful. That is his sole measure of value —success. Nazism as a minority movement would not attract him. As a movement likely to attain power, it would.”

[Editor’s Note: A fascinating article from the early days of WW II, and while the social scene described has little to do with average Americans, the observations ring as true today. Keep in mind, in the years leading up to WW II there was a very active Nazi movement in America and a conspiracy known as the ‘Wall Street Putsch’ to overthrow FDR. — Mark Taylor]

By Dorothy Thompson

Harper’s (August, 1941)

It is an interesting and somewhat macabre parlor game to play at a large gathering of one’s acquaintances: to speculate who in a showdown would go Nazi. By now, I think I know. I have gone through the experience many times—in Germany, in Austria, and in France. I have come to know the types: the born Nazis, the Nazis whom democracy itself has created, the certain-to-be fellow-travelers. And I also know those who never, under any conceivable circumstances, would become Nazis.

It is preposterous to think that they are divided by any racial characteristics. Germans may be more susceptible to Nazism than most people, but I doubt it. Jews are barred out, but it is an arbitrary ruling. I know lots of Jews who are born Nazis and many others who would heil Hitler tomorrow morning if given a chance. There are Jews who have repudiated their own ancestors in order to become “Honorary Aryans and Nazis”; there are full-blooded Jews who have enthusiastically entered Hitler’s secret service. Nazism has nothing to do with race and nationality. It appeals to a certain type of mind.

It is also, to an immense extent, the disease of a generation—the generation which was either young or unborn at the end of the last war. This is as true of Englishmen, Frenchmen, and Americans as of Germans. It is the disease of the so-called “lost generation.”

Sometimes I think there are direct biological factors at work—a type of education, feeding, and physical training which has produced a new kind of human being with an imbalance in his nature. He has been fed vitamins and filled with energies that are beyond the capacity of his intellect to discipline. He has been treated to forms of education which have released him from inhibitions. His body is vigorous. His mind is childish. His soul has been almost completely neglected.

At any rate, let us look round the room.

The gentleman standing beside the fireplace with an almost untouched glass of whiskey beside him on the mantelpiece is Mr. A, a descendant of one of the great American families. There has never been an American Blue Book without several persons of his surname in it. He is poor and earns his living as an editor. He has had a classical education, has a sound and cultivated taste in literature, painting, and music; has not a touch of snobbery in him; is full of humor, courtesy, and wit. He was a lieutenant in the World War, is a Republican in politics, but voted twice for Roosevelt, last time for Willkie. He is modest, not particularly brilliant, a staunch friend, and a man who greatly enjoys the company of pretty and witty women. His wife, whom he adored, is dead, and he will never remarry.

He has never attracted any attention because of outstanding bravery. But I will put my hand in the fire that nothing on earth could ever make him a Nazi. He would greatly dislike fighting them, but they could never convert him. . . . Why not?

Beside him stands Mr. B, a man of his own class, graduate of the same preparatory school and university, rich, a sportsman, owner of a famous racing stable, vice-president of a bank, married to a well-known society belle. He is a good fellow and extremely popular. But if America were going Nazi he would certainly join up, and early. Why? . . . Why the one and not the other? …

Link to story

