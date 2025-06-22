“All of our rights here in the U.S. flow from the First Amendment, from our ability to speak truth to power, to bring things to light, and to hold the government to account. When that goes, we have to be worried that the rest of those constitutional rights and everything else in the Bill of Rights will go too.” — Isabella Salomão Nascimento, civil rights attorney

Trump’s bold announcement of his domestic and international war crime criminality.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/21/25)

Well, it’s begun. The world as we knew it is gone.

Thanks, Donald.

As with every syllable out of his foul mouth, little Donald Trump’s blathering earlier today about giving Iran two weeks to accept “total surrender” and peace was yet another baldfaced lie. The US has — both domestically and internationally, illegally and immorally — bombed three Iranian nuclear development sites, despite US intel and international monitors confirming the country has not been developing nuclear weapons.

It’s ironic that Trump’s treachery took place on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. A gesture of sorts to the apex of American hegemony. Just as the solstice begins the long slide to winter darkness, so too has America’s collapse begun.

Trump should immediately be impeached. But he won’t be. In fact, watch both parties in Congress follow their memo from AIPAC and snap into line to support Trump’s war crime and confirm who is really running things.

And, of course, so too will the corporate media.

And why would Donald Trump be so treasonous against our nation…

Israel: “Yeh.. we’ve got the Epstein tapes..”

Trump: “Yes Master!”

— Recent online comment

Be ready for false flag attacks on US military bases in the Middle East and domestically. Remember the Israel attack on the USS Liberty in the 1967 war and the complicity of the US government in covering it up as Israel intel agencies will push now to build support for the all-out war Trump will take us into and to justify draconian laws choking off our First Amendment right to protest and oppose our campaign of war crimes.

Protect yourself at protests

I urge you to read and review all the information below on being as safe as possible at protests. Recently, I urged people to take their phones to protest events to document police crimes and brutality and illegal behavior and threats from pro-genocide Trumpsters. Turns out that was bad advice. Check the article below on the risk of taking your phone to a protest. Fortunately, you can find a wide variety of small low-cost video recorders to document police behavior. You can find a good selection of video recorders here.

Dishonoring the nation

Finally, a note to military service personnel: You are not protecting the United States. You are violating your oath of service. You are either directly participating in grotesque war crimes as you drop bombs from your aircraft or drone, or you are supporting such crimes logistically. There is no honor in what you are doing. In fact, you are actively desecrating the nation and those who died fighting the Nazi fascism now embodied by the US and Israel.

Donald Trump has directly endangered thousands of your comrades at military bases throughout the Middle East, who Trump has put in the crosshairs. They have long been used as bait and either Israel or the US will stand by — as they did with the USS Liberty — and let many be killed to whip up public rage and support for wider war.

I understand it is difficult to do so, but the honorable among you will seek immediate discharge and anyone looking at entering the military needs to study up on the criminal machine that is the United States military and make the decision to not dishonor themselves by participating in our war crimes.

And to those National Guard, military and police who will be launched in our cities against moral anti-war protesters, all of the above paragraph applies to you as well. Serve your country, don’t participate in smearing it with more war crimes. In fact, if you have a shred of morality and honor, you will stand with protesters and turn against the gangsters running this country and willing to send you and your comrades off to die in yet another useless, criminal war.

Buckle up, folks, we just dropped over the edge.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

MEMORIAL DAY DESECRATION: Trump, Congress & Zionists Spit On Graves & Sacrifice Of Our WW II Dead — Though Adolf Hitler did not survive the war, he and his Nazi movement have -- through the Trump putsch -- now conquered America. … Link to story

A protester holds a sign opposing war with Iran during a January 9, 2020 rally in New York. / (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

How Not To Get Arrested Protesting & What Are Your Rights If You Do

Knowing your rights — and getting the cops to respect them.

[Editor’s Note: This is an excellent guide to your First Amendment right to free speech and protest. I have included the introduction and then a bullet point list of the issues addressed in the article you can link to. The first step to protecting our rights is to know them…and exercise them. — Mark Taylor]

By Laura Flynn

The Intercept (6/14/25)

What are your rights at a protest? If you’re going out to protest the Trump administration’s deportation regime, Israel’s genocide in Gaza, or any other affront to justice, you should know your rights. We asked an attorney who has litigated First Amendment cases, Isabella Salomão Nascimento, for a rundown. She is an associate attorney in the media and entertainment group at Ballard Spahr LLP. Before joining Ballard, she was a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. (This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

Protest & First Amendment Rights

Isabella Nascimento: We have a fundamental right in this country, and it’s rooted in the First Amendment to the Constitution that we have a right to protest, a right to speech, a right to bring grievances to our government. We have a long history of this in the United States through protest.

When going to a protest, consider if you are in a public space. If you are in what we call traditional public fora — things like streets and sidewalks — those are widely recognized as the traditional and historical areas in which we expect people to speak out and protest. Provided that things remain peaceful, you have a protected First Amendment right to lift your voice and use your voice to go out and protest in this country.

Now, where things get a little dicey is when you are protesting on government property, but it’s not open to the public. You don’t have the same rights unless the government has indicated that it is an open area to the public.

The other area that you don’t necessarily have rights to go onto and protest is on private property.

First Amendment rights are at their zenith when you’re on public property like sidewalks, roads, or other open to the public government areas. If otherwise, the right is a bit more curtailed. …

What Can Get You Arrested

Attending a Protest: Safety Plan, What to Bring, and What to Consider Leaving at Home

Your Right to Record

What to Do If You are Not Willing to Risk Arrest

If You’re Not a Citizen

Dispersal Orders and Your Rights

Dispersal Orders and Journalists

Your Rights, If Arrested

Upholding the First Amendment

Link to story

“Every state and, in particular, every federal court that has considered the question so far about whether you can record law enforcement activity in public has concluded that there is a First Amendment right to that.” — Atty. Isabella Nascimento

Taking Your Phone To A Trump Protest Could Have Alarming Consequences

“Even if it’s in airplane mode, there’s a chance that your movements can be tracked," one privacy expert said.

By Monica Torres

Huffington Post (6/13/25)

This weekend, Hina Sabatine will protest President Donald Trump’s administration in Los Angeles, and they won’t bring their usual phone.

“We’re protesting the administration, which is a lot scarier [than previous protests I’ve attended], because we’ve seen how Trump can lash out,” Sabatine said. For this upcoming protest, “I’m bringing a burner phone which doesn’t have my Touch ID or my face scan.“



Sabatine is one of many who are rallying against Trump at thousands of expected “No Kings” protests scheduled across the nation this weekend to reject authoritarianism and to counter Trump’s military birthday parade celebration Saturday, according to the movement’s website. These marches follow ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting immigrants.



Sabatine, who has marched for a free Palestine and Black Lives Matter over the last decade, said they are now adding additional layers of phone security in response to Trump deploying the National Guard to Southern California.



In addition to using an old Android phone with just a memory card for taking videos, Sabatine will also be putting that phone in a special pouch, known as a Faraday bag, that can block cell and Wi-Fi signals.



“Given that I am an immigrant, I’m just going to just do all the extra steps,” they said.



Should you do the same? …

Link to story

STAY SAFE PROTESTING: What To Expect From Cops In Your City

By Akela Lacy

The Intercept (6/14/25)

Cities and towns throughout the United States are expected to see growing protests this weekend against President Donald Trump’s deportation regime and aggressive tactics to repress and intimidate protesters. After witnessing the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of tear gas, bean-bag munitions, and rubber bullets at recent protests, anyone planning to attend demonstrations this weekend likely knows they could encounter police aggression.

But not all police forces opt for the same tactics — and protesters can keep themselves safer if they know what to expect.

Different cities’ police departments are, in theory, constrained by local and state laws, though that doesn’t mean police always follow them. Take California, where legislators passed a law in 2021 prohibiting police from shooting rubber bullets and pepper spray at protesters, except in response to a “reasonable,” objective threat to life or of serious injury. The LAPD still fired rubber bullets at protesters last weekend, and there’s little sign they’ll refrain in the days to come.

While it’s impossible to predict how exactly a police department or federal force will respond to a protest, past precedent and legal limitations can help demonstrators prepare to keep themselves safe. Beyond Los Angeles, The Intercept reviewed police practices in six major cities where protests are expected this weekend, plus best practices for attendees to defend themselves.

Rubber bullets are just one type of what’s called “less-than-lethal” ammunition — a misnomer, according to legal advocates who have represented protesters severely injured by police using them. Police might also shoot bean bags or water cannons, which are similarly not supposed to kill the person they hit, but can still inflict serious injury. Several cities temporarily banned tear gas, another popular choice, after protests against police brutality in 2020. It’s banned in war, but not for police responding to public demonstrations and showed up in response to recent protests against ICE and earlier protests against the genocide in Gaza.

Other departments rely more on tactics like kettling, when police encircle protesters and keep them from dispersing, often used in concert with curfews, which give law enforcement a pretext for making arrests for people who don’t comply, or are physically barred by police from doing so.

“The key really no matter where you are or what you’re doing is situational awareness,” said Mickey H. Osterreicher, general counsel to the National Press Photographers Association. “When you start to see officers on bikes encircling you, you need to have probably thought of this before, but certainly at that point, look for a place to exit.”

Osterreicher is also a uniform reserve sheriff’s deputy in Erie County, New York. He has trained police departments around the country in how to uphold constitutional rights, and his trainings have helped shape guidelines for how police should interact with the press. But in the event that police don’t follow those guidelines, Osterreicher said, press and protesters need to know how to protect themselves.

Rubber bullets are just one type of what’s called “less-than-lethal” ammunition — a misnomer, according to legal advocates who have represented protesters severely injured by police using them. Police might also shoot bean bags or water cannons, which are similarly not supposed to kill the person they hit, but can still inflict serious injury. Several cities temporarily banned tear gas, another popular choice, after protests against police brutality in 2020. It’s banned in war, but not for police responding to public demonstrations and showed up in response to recent protests against ICE and earlier protests against the genocide in Gaza.

Other departments rely more on tactics like kettling, when police encircle protesters and keep them from dispersing, often used in concert with curfews, which give law enforcement a pretext for making arrests for people who don’t comply, or are physically barred by police from doing so.

“The key really no matter where you are or what you’re doing is situational awareness,” said Mickey H. Osterreicher, general counsel to the National Press Photographers Association. “When you start to see officers on bikes encircling you, you need to have probably thought of this before, but certainly at that point, look for a place to exit.”

Osterreicher is also a uniform reserve sheriff’s deputy in Erie County, New York. He has trained police departments around the country in how to uphold constitutional rights, and his trainings have helped shape guidelines for how police should interact with the press. But in the event that police don’t follow those guidelines, Osterreicher said, press and protesters need to know how to protect themselves.

Knowing your rights is essential, Osterreicher said. But knowledge won’t keep tear gas out of your eyes. For that, protest attendees should have the right protective gear — and know how and when to use it.

Protective Equipment

If you have a gas mask, you need to be sure you know how it works, how to put it on, and that it fits properly. “If it’s not fitting properly, it’s going to be worse getting gas inside the mask than not having a mask at all,” Osterreicher said. If you’re using eye goggles, be sure they meet safety standards and won’t shatter if police hit them.

Other gear, like ballistic helmets, can protect from projectiles — but eye-catching combat gear can cut both ways. Protest attendees should be aware of how they may be perceived by police. A gas mask or a combat helmet may protect you — but it could also make you a target, Osterreicher said.

Journalists in particular should find ways to distinguish themselves from other protesters, he added, like not wearing all black. “You really need to figure out a way to be safe, but distinguish yourself,” Osterreicher said.

To get the best sense of how to prepare, we took a look at precedents for police repression tactics across the country. …

Link to story

ALERT! How To Spot A Fake Police Officer

In light of the Minnesota shootings, former and current law enforcement officers share how to verify whether someone is actually a police officer.

By Caroline Bologna

HuffPost (6/16/25)

The horrific shootings in Minnesota over the weekend have sparked concerns about safety, particularly given the news that the suspected shooter, Vance Boelter, impersonated a police officer as he approached his victims’ homes.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband, Mark, were killed shortly after state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife, Yvette, were wounded ― setting off a 43-hour manhunt that ultimately resulted in Boelter’s capture.

According to authorities, the suspect drove a fake police vehicle and was dressed like a police officer when he visited the Hortman and Hoffman residences.

Although the attacks appear to be politically motivated [Clarification: They absolutely were politically motivated. The accused assassin had a hit list of Democrats and pro-choice targets. — MT], the nature of the crimes brings to light a question that applies to all citizens ― how do you know if a police officer at your door is real? HuffPost spoke to experts who shared what you should know when you encounter someone claiming to be law enforcement — particularly amid the current climate of mistrust and fear.

Look for the proper credentials and uniform

“If they’re a real-life, on-duty police officer in a uniform, they should have a badge with a badge number on it, they should have patches on their arms and probably a name tag on somewhere,” said Daniel Maxwell, a retired police officer and distinguished lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Science. “And there’s nothing wrong with asking for some identification. A real-life police officer is going to be more than willing to take that extra step to identify themselves.”

Indeed, law enforcement officers typically carry both a badge and photo identification, which can verify the officer’s position and credentials.

“You want to look for the photo ID card and some type of metal badge,” said Thaddeus Johnson, a former law enforcement official who is now a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice and a professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University. “You can request an officer to show their badge, and you want to be able to look [at] it and be able to tell at least what department they represent.”

He emphasized the importance of seeing both components.

“The badges alone ― you can buy those online,” Johnson said. “The photo credential is harder to fake, but we know people are getting really smart.”

Indeed, faking police credentials and uniforms might be getting a little easier in the internet age. There are many news stories of people pretending to be different types of law enforcement officers, and the Minnesota case is a particularly glaring example of the consequences.

Under the second Trump administration, many police departments have also arrested suspects for allegedly impersonating immigration agents to harass and even kidnap immigrants.

You can call 911 or your local police department

“You’ve got all these people in what appears to be utility gear,” Maxwell noted. “They’re wearing masks. They don’t have any insignia on them. ... If you’re not sure if someone in front of you is law enforcement, call 911, get in touch with the police department, the local police department, and they will help.”

Civilians aren’t necessarily experts on identifying real versus fake police uniforms and credentials. So if you’re not sure, reach out to authorities for verification that someone is, in fact, an officer on duty.

“You can call 911 and say, ‘There’s someone here identifying themselves as a police officer. I’m not sure who they are. Can you verify?’” Maxwell explained. “Whether you’re at home or somewhere else, even if you’re driving in your car, there’s nothing to stop anybody from calling 911 and saying, ‘Hey, I’m getting pulled over by someone who doesn’t seem to be like a cop to me, or I’m not sure.’”

If the situation isn’t terribly urgent, remember you can also call your local police department’s non-emergency number. The nearest dispatch center can see if there is an officer at your location.

“If the person is a real-life cop, they should be in constant communication with their headquarters and their dispatch, so they should be able to verify that for you,” Maxwell said. “If you’re not sure about anything related to the police officer’s identification or what they’re doing, the police department can walk you through it.”

Johnson echoed this advice, noting that you can ask the alleged police officer for a supervisor.

“You can give the officer’s name, note their badge and say, ‘There’s an officer at this address. Is this a real officer?’” he said. “You can ask them, ‘What’s your full name? What precinct are you with? Can I call your dispatcher? What’s the number to dispatch? You can check and verify, is the number you’re finding the same number they gave you?’”

Look at their vehicle

In the case of the Minnesota shootings, the suspect was reportedly driving a fake police vehicle.

“In this particular case, there were no markings on the side of the vehicle indicating he worked for a specific agency,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told HuffPost. “Ensure the markings are for an agency that serves your area.”

He advised civilians to look for badges, patches and insignia on police uniforms and cars that indicate what agency they represent.

“It may be a little bit harder to fake a patrol car because it requires a financial investment, but some people have access,” Johnson said. “Still, in general, you want to look for a marked patrol car with reflective markings.”

He urged people to pay attention to the decals.

“Oftentimes you’ll see impersonators who’ve slapped on magnets, so they won’t be as flush with the paint job on the car,” Johnson explained. “A police decal should be flush. Maybe, if you’re at [a] distance, you can’t tell, but if you’re closer to your driveway, you can try to see if it looks like it’s just a snap-on decal magnet.”

Officers sometimes ride around in unmarked cars, but if that makes you feel uncertain about their legitimacy, you should call to verify.

“If you feel unsafe with an unmarked vehicle, you can ask them to send a uniform patrol unit out,” Johnson noted.

Maintain a safe distance

Until you can verify that a police officer is legit, you can maintain a safe distance. If someone has pulled you over on the side of a dark, empty road, you might ask to continue the interaction at a safe, well-lit location like a police or fire station.

When someone is knocking on your door claiming to be the police, you don’t have to just let them in.

“If you have not called the police, that’s another reason to be suspicious,” O’Hara said.

When you cannot clearly see who is at your door or anything else seems suspicious, he recommended calling 911 to verify rather than opening the door.

“I would talk through the door, or whatever security system you have to talk to people outside your home,” Maxwell said.

Make use of any peepholes or cameras you have. You can ask the officer to show their credentials through a window or crack in the door.

“You can ask, ‘Do you have a warrant for me? If you do, may I read it?’ Johnson said. “You can ask these types of questions. If someone’s at your door, you can keep your door locked and speak through your door or side window. If they have a warrant, ask them to hold it up to the camera or glass or to slide under the door.”

Pay attention to their behavior

Take note if a self-identified police officer pushes back against requests for credentials or information. They should be prepared to provide information and lead you through these interactions.

“Any officer that’s worth their weight in anything won’t get riled up,” Johnson said. “They won’t be pissed off. They won’t get upset because citizens are asking these questions.”

For officers who are alone, you can ask if they have backup in the area or say you’re calling 911 or the local department for verification, and they should not become antagonistic.

“Particularly after these kinds of events, police departments are going to be mindful that people will be reluctant to answer doors and feel more cautious and reserved in dealing with officers,” Johnson said.

Both he and Maxwell expressed concerns with the recent events in Los Angeles, with federal immigration raids and the president ordering military intervention.

“One of the biggest problems right now is the general lack of trust the public has with their local law enforcement, and there’s a lack of communication that feeds into it,” Maxwell said. “In particular with the federal activity surrounding immigration stuff, they come in and do what they do, and then they leave. But the local police department is still there, and they have to deal with the aftermath and damaged relationship between the community and law enforcement. There’s a delicate relationship between the two, and fostering good relations can be difficult when there’s all of this extracurricular stuff going on.”

“Particularly after these kinds of events, police departments are going to be mindful that people will be reluctant to answer doors and feel more cautious and reserved in dealing with officers,” Johnson said.

Both he and Maxwell expressed concerns with the recent events in Los Angeles, with federal immigration raids and the president ordering military intervention.

“One of the biggest problems right now is the general lack of trust the public has with their local law enforcement, and there’s a lack of communication that feeds into it,” Maxwell said. “In particular with the federal activity surrounding immigration stuff, they come in and do what they do, and then they leave. But the local police department is still there, and they have to deal with the aftermath and damaged relationship between the community and law enforcement. There’s a delicate relationship between the two, and fostering good relations can be difficult when there’s all of this extracurricular stuff going on.”

The erosion of trust is also worsened by the involvement of military forces that are not focused on civilian policing and maintaining long-term relationships with local communities.

“There’s already this mistrust, and the latest events only further [damage] it and [make] people ask, “Who do you trust?’” Johnson said.

Remain calm and avoid escalating the situation

“Don’t get defensive,” Johnson urged. “Just know you have a right to ask questions if you see red flags.”

Try to speak calmly and avoid escalating the situation.

“I would say, ‘Excuse me, I just need to verify who you are. I’m going to be calling your headquarters, just for my own safety,’” Maxwell advised. “A real cop not only will understand that, but a real cop will appreciate it because they don’t want to raise the temperature. They want to lower the temperature.”

Although you might understandably feel frustrated or frightened by the situation, Johnson recommended remaining cordial and calm as you safely await a second vehicle or supervisor.

Link to story

What Protesters Know About Human Nature That Trump & Elon Musk Can’t Begin To Grasp

They know the real story of human evolution isn't about the strongest or most ruthless individuals surviving. Instead, our story is about cooperation and empathy.

By Emese Ilyés

Common Dreams (6/14/25)

In Los Angeles, protesters are standing between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and families. In Chicago and New York, all around the country, they're refusing to let children be torn from their communities. They're risking arrest to protect their neighbors, doing what humans have always done: refusing to give up on each other.

These protesters understand something that Trump's administration, and Elon Musk, fundamentally don't: We are not monsters. When President Donald Trump releases lists of "killers, rapists, and drug dealers" to justify mass deportations and disappearances of our beloved community members, when politicians paint entire communities as threats to our survival, they're selling us an ancient lie about who we are. And everyone taking to the streets knows it's a lie.

What the Protesters Understand

The protesters know that Trump's attack on immigrants isn't just inhuman, authoritarian policy, it's also outdated and genuinely bad science that contradicts the very reason our species continues to exist. They understand that when one of us is under attack, we all are.

The lie Trump tells goes like this: Humans are fundamentally selfish, competitive creatures living in a "dog eat dog world" where survival means stepping on others. It's a story that despots have told throughout history because it makes their cruelest policies seem inevitable. If we're all potential monsters, then we need strong leaders to protect us from each other. If compassion is naive, then brutality becomes wisdom.

Every despot in history has had to first convince people that other humans aren't worthy of moral consideration.

Elon Musk made this explicit recently when he called empathy "civilizational suicidal" and claimed that empathy is "the fundamental weakness of Western civilization." The tech mogul and unelected government official described caring for others as a "bug" that's being "exploited" and "weaponized." Musk is attempting to reframe our greatest evolutionary strength as our fatal flaw.

But if this were true, you wouldn't be reading this right now and I would not be writing these words. Our species would have gone extinct long ago. The protesters know this instinctively, and science proves them right.

We Are the Descendants of Carers, Not Killers

What do the protesters understand that Trump doesn't? They know the real story of human evolution isn't about the strongest or most ruthless individuals surviving. Instead, our story is about cooperation and empathy. Early humans knew that we cannot tear ourselves apart because our strength comes from being in community with one another. The humans who shared food during famines, who cared for the sick, who worked together to solve problems, they are our ancestors. Influential early psychologist Sigmund Freud could not be more wrong when he said that we are the descendants of murderers. No, you and I, all of us, are the descendants of carers.

Our caring nature is something we have been able to gather empirical facts about, confirming this across multiple scientific disciplines. …

The protesters in Los Angeles and around the country are refusing to dehumanize themselves by allowing anyone in our community to be dehumanized. They are standing up for immigrants, refusing to let children be abducted from schools, because they understand that a society that abandons empathy for some will eventually abandon empathy for all. They know that when we allow the dehumanization of any group, we weaken the very bonds that make civilization possible. — Emese Ilyés

Emese Ilyés is a critical social psychologist and participatory action researcher whose work examines community resistance and collective survival in the face of authoritarianism. Her research focuses on grassroots movements and mutual aid networks.

Common Dreams work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Link to story and 9-minute audio

“There is, however, another country that has interfered in U.S. elections, has endangered Americans living or working overseas and has corrupted America’s legislative and executive branches. It has exploited that corruption to initiate legislation favorable to itself, has promoted unnecessary and unwinnable wars and has stolen American technology and military secrets. Its ready access to the mainstream media to spread its own propaganda provides it with cover for its actions and it accomplishes all that and more through the agency of a powerful and well-funded domestic lobby that oddly is not subject to the accountability afforded by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938 even though it manifestly works on behalf of a foreign government. That country is, of course, Israel” — Julian Assange, addressing the concerns about Russian influence on US government (2017)

Share

Leave a comment