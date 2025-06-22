DeMOCKracy.Ink

The Revolution Continues
13hEdited

"...Watch both parties in Congress follow their memo from AIPAC and snap into line to support Trump’s war crime and confirm who is really running things."

Exactly. Hopefully it'll wake a few more people up to the fact how members of the duopoly work only for their masters, their biggest donors, and not us ordinary folks.

Thanks for all the good tips to stay safe at protests. See you in the streets!

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
4h

Mark, thank you for all your important posts. But there is something that is not true about police "impersonations". I know something about that: they are actually fake police with fake police cars, but are on law enforcement payroll. The illegitimate Corporate government has two kinds of law enforcement. One legitimate, the other in the shadows running parallel to it. They have a system parallel runs. Also telecommunications corporations like ATT run similar parallel situations. The dispatch decided who to send.

