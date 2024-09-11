Cartoon and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/11/24)

If the quality of a person can be measured by the quality of their friends, then the endorsement of Kamala Harris by former GOP vice-president and bloody war criminal Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Wyoming Congress member Liz Cheney, tells you all you need to know.

When it comes to Dick Cheney, there isn’t a worse squishy blood-soaked neocon to be found in the neocon cesspit, and a better personification for what the Democratic Party has become: The party of forever wars, genocide and war industry profiteering.

And the response to that endorsement tells you all you need to know about Kamala Harris and her party. "I'm honored to have their endorsement,” Harris said, calling the Cheney’s “courageous” .

One after another, over 200 former Bush, Romney and McCain Republican aides and officials have endorsed Harris. So far, George W has said he won’t be endorsing anyone.

Yeah, just wait.

Corporate uniparty

With all that chummy mutual admiration and tucking of the Democrats up under the pale, plump underbelly of Dick Cheney — the transformation of the Democratic Party to the big money, neocon war mongering operation of the criminal George W. Bush years is complete. Yet more confirmation that we have just one big corporate uniparty.

Cheney waddling onboard the DNC troop transport as the Biden White House is actively accelerating for war against Russia and Lebanon (at the order of Israel) is just the touch needed. Having Dick “Five-Time-Student-Deferment” Cheney in the ranks of Democrat neocons who have never fought anyone other than the bartender trying to get them to pay their full bar tab at the golf club, means the Dems are ready to throw down for war … and to cash in on more industrial scale death and genocide.

Get ready for Iraq War 2.0 and forget about affordable healthcare for all, living wages, needed housing and any decency in the federal government.

As for last night’s debate, Glenn Greenwald did an excellent assessment, here, but I’ll throw out a few observations.

Obviously, neither Trump nor Harris are qualified intellectually, morally or ethically for being in charge of anything more than emptying the recycle bin at city hall.

The debate ‘moderators’ clearly had different standards in challenging candidate responses. While Trump was regularly called out and even chided for his lies, Harris was given a free pass and more often than not side-stepped questions to remind us she was raised by a single mother and it was time to “turn the page”.

There were no serious questions about the true seat of power and biggest immediate threat to national autonomy and security: Israel and the Zionist lobby.

The conclusion to be drawn from the 90-minute ordeal is that no matter who “wins”, the American people will lose as the corporate state will continue to grind on.

At least we have the option of voting third party, with Jill Stein on the ballot in 48 states. You can see her response to the debate in the second video below and more on her platform in the final video. When you watch those you’ll know why the GOP and Dems always unite on blocking all third parties and any chance of real democracy interrupting their corporatocracy grift.

Could Stein win? No.

Will a vote for Harris or Trump save this collapsing nation? No.

But one thing is certain: Complicity only makes things worse.

I do agree with Kamala Harris on one thing.

When it comes to the poop-stained undershorts of the R&D American political demolition derby, it truly is time to “Turn the page and go move forward.”

Away from them.

Time is short.

Speak out.

Resist.

Or prepare to submit.

From a friend in Wyoming…

Dems Applaud Dick Cheney's Kamala Endorsement

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (9/10/24)

43-minute video

Jill Stein’s Response To Pointless “Pseudo Debate” Between The Parties Of War & Wall Street

[Editor’s Note: There are a few technical difficulties at the beginning of the video

Jill Stein Campaign 2024 (9/10/24)

Join Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate, for a live response to ABC's debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday September 10th!

40-minute video

INTERVIEW: Dr. Jill Stein On AOC's Instagram Attack, Green Party Challenges & Victories, Dem Party Skullduggery & More

Glenn Greenwald

System Update (9/10/24)

37-minute video

Stein Campaign Website

www.JillStein2024.com

