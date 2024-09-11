[Note: I’m sending this out as an urgent update for DeMOCKracy.ink readers. — MT]

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/11/24)

There are many commentators in alternative media with varying degrees of credibility, intelligence and accuracy. One of the best on issues related to Russia and the increasingly diunderheaded machinations of the US and Nato in Europe is Gilbert Doctorow PdD, a scholar of Russian history.

Given the date of today’s interview with Doctorow on the Dialog Works podcast, his comments — and warning — could be tragically ironic. I strongly urge readers to watch this interview and consider it carefully.

I won’t go into much comment here, instead, I urge you to listen to Doctorow. A few quotes help set the context for the interview. In the interview Doctorow notes:

“What's going on in Ukraine and what’s going on or about to go on in the Middle East bring Russia and the United States into direct conflict and that is why I'm saying that this is not a localized or regional risk that we have, but genuinely a risk of a global world war.”

He notes the parallels with another time to what’s happening with Sec. of State Anthony Blinken’s sudden meeting with Ukrainian unelected-beyond-his-term “president” Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s upcoming meeting at the White House with Joe Biden (or whoever is running the county).

Taken together they are, Doctorow warns, troubling echoes to not be ignored.

“It is really quite a parallel here — what we're seeing before our eyes — with what we had before the outbreak of the American attack on Iraq. That is, and yet again, a British Labor government is working hand-and-glove with the American administration to perpetrate war crimes and to kill millions of people. This [time it] will not be unfortunates in Iraq but will be people right here in Europe and possibly — if this continues to its logical extension — right in the United States. “We're talking about the the imminent outbreak of world war and that is what Mr. Blinken is doing in Kiev. He's setting the stage and that is what Mr. Biden and Mr. Starmer will be doing in Washington; setting the stage for the outbreak of world war before the November elections.”

Gilbert Doctorow: Is NATO Secretly Planning Peace Talks Or Preparing For WAR With Russia?

Dialogue Works (9/11/24)

Gilbert Doctorow is a professional Russia watcher and actor in Russian affairs going back to 1965. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College (1967), a past Fulbright scholar, and holder of a Ph.D. with honors in history from Columbia University (1975).

After completing his studies, Mr. Doctorow pursued a business career focused on the USSR and Eastern Europe. For twenty-five years he worked for US and European multinationals in marketing and general management with regional responsibility.

From 1998-2002, Doctorow served as the Chairman of the Russian Booker Literary Prize in Moscow. During the 2010-2011 academic year, he was a Visiting scholar of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University.

Since 2008, Mr. Doctorow has been regularly publishing analytical articles about international affairs on the portal of the Belgian daily La Libre Belgique. From this material he produced four collections of essays, the most recent of which appeared in October 2017: "Does the United States Have a Future?"

Mr. Doctorow’s next project will be a memoir of his corporate service in Moscow in the wild 1990s.

Mr. Doctorow is an American citizen and a long-time resident of Brussels, Belgium.

54-minute video

