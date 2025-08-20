By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/20/25)

Given the news blackout in the mainstream media on the Las Vegas pedophile case involving Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, a high-ranking Israeli government cybersecurity official, which I detailed two days ago, I thought this quick update by podcaster Kyle Kulinski needed to get out to people.

There is important information on the acting US Attorney Sigal Chattah, a dual US/Israeli citizen and Zionist extremist. She is the one who dropped the federal case, handing it to Nevada authorities, making it easier for Alexandrovich to flee back to Israel, thus escaping legal consequences for his alleged attempt to have sex with a 15 year-old girl.

Kulinski shares a campaign ad of Chattah’s that is almost a parody of MAGA and Zionist insanity.

Alexandrovich was arrested with seven other men in a law enforcement online child trafficking sting operation. According to reporting Kulinski cites, Alexandrovich, is the only one of the eight men arrested who has been released from jail.

Pay attention to this case. I cited it in a call to my Congressional rep twice in the last few days.

This case is a dark and sick example of how the United States is not a sovereign country. We are controlled.

“We are up shits creek without a paddle.”

EXPOSED: Israeli Las Vegas Pedo Cover Up Is Darker Than You Thought

Secular Talk (8/20/26)

12-minute video

