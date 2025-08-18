DeMOCKracy.Ink

F....
7h

Where's the global outrage in response to this latest hypocrisy and abuse of diplomatic immunity which ought to be revoked when it involves child sex offenses.

Baz
4h

When one of your top cyber security experts gets caught arranging sex with a child the least you can do is bale him out, a very minor distraction I guess when you’re in the middle of ethnic cleansing Palestine and genocide.

