By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/17/25)

Sometimes in the swirling shitstorm of daily news, cues, rumor and lies one single event is a flash freeze moment embodying the whole damn rolling obscenity.

We had just such a moment in Las Vegas, Nevada in early August when eight men were arrested upon showing up at a place expecting to find children to sexually abuse and instead found city police and other law enforcement who had been conducting an undercover sting operation. (Shout-out to the LVPD and other law enforcement!)

One of those arrested was a foreigner, but not just any foreigner. No, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, is a high-ranking Israeli government cybersecurity official. The details of the arrest and various felony charges are in the article and video below, but the nastiest crystal in the flash freeze is two days later the United States government allowed Alexandrovich to fly back to Israel, where he will be safe from extradition and prosecution.

Yes, at the same moment the Donald ‘Epstein’ Trump administration is using masked, unidentified government thugs to snatch immigrants and their children off the streets without any due process, and sending them off to detention centers and concentration camps and even deporting some to countries they have no ties to, two days after his arrest, the government permitted Alexandrovich to fly back to Israel.

Now, to be clear, Alexandrovich was arrested not for “just” viewing online porn or grooming a child on social media, he is accused of physically showing up with seven other adult men, expecting to have sex with children they are accused of methodically luring in online.

And then — child sex felony charges aside — the Epstein/Trump administration permitted him to return to Israel. A nation, BTW, where many Jewish pedophiles escape justice and find safe haven under the law of return.

To my knowledge, no mainstream American corporate news publication or platform or — heaven forbid — Democratic member of Congress said a word about this travesty.

The article below from the Times Of Israel is on the conflict and national debate on the no-account importation of accused and convicted pedophiles has caused in Israel.

Another ugly crystal in the flash freeze was one of Alexandrovich’s accused pervert pals in the Las Vegas pedo bust:

“Among the other suspects was Las Vegas Redemption church pastor Neal Harrison Creecy, 46, the local CBS affiliate reported. A church official told the station that Creecy resigned shortly after being released from jail on a $10,000 bond.”

The guy could share the pulpit with alleged sex abuser Sec. of War Pete Hegseth’s extreme ‘Christian’ nationalist self-proclaimed pastor Doug Wilson, whose extremist movement is built around male domination, spouse and child abuse.

The flash freeze of the Las Vegas bust turns into an endless icy glacier when considering the well-documented record of child abduction, rape, torture, starvation and mass murder being done by the US and Israel in the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank and the Jewish Mafia origins of the Las Vegas casino economy.

It’s hard to say which is greater, our hypocrisy or our perverse cruelty. Whether in Las Vegas or anywhere in the country, it’s a roll of the dice every moment of every day. But clearly, the conjoined obscenity of the US and Israel is the coldest evil on the planet.

Our heart is frozen solid, our soul is dead.

The epitome of Israeli depravity & US complicity

Israeli Govt. Official Arrested, Released & Flown Back To Israel After Being Charged With Luring A Child For Sex

By Ramon Antonio Vargas

The Guardian (8/16/25)

An Israeli government cybersecurity official was reportedly arrested recently by Las Vegas police and other authorities in Nevada who were conducting an undercover investigation aimed at online users seeking to sexually prey on children.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, faces felony charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act, alongside several other suspects who were apprehended during the two-week sting operation, the Las Vegas metropolitan police department said in a statement published on Friday. He has since been released from custody on $10,000 bail after an initial court appearance, records show, and returned to Israel.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, Executive Director of the Israel Cyber Directorate. LinkedIn profile photo.

As first reported by the news site Mediaite, a publicly posted screenshot of Alexandrovich’s page on the LinkedIn professional networking platform described him as the executive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, an Israeli government agency under the purview of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Other information online attributes the same position to Alexandrovich.

“Hebrew … in every corridor”

The screenshot first reported by Mediaite also showed a post under Alexandrovich’s name alluding to his having been in Las Vegas earlier in August for the Black Hat Briefings, a yearly meeting of cybersecurity professionals.

“Two things you can’t escape at Black Hat 2025: the relentless buz of generative [artificial intelligence] and the sound of Hebrew … in every corridor,” Alexandrovich wrote in part in an accompanying post. Invoking an abbreviation for large language models and referring to one of Israel’s largest cities, the post continued: “The key takeaway? The future of cybersecurity is being written in code, and it seems a significant part of it is being authored in #TelAviv and powered by LLMs. An exciting time to be in the field!”

That LinkedIn page under Alexandrovich’s name has since been deleted.

The Israeli news outlet Ynet reported on Wednesday that the US had detained “an employee of the Israel National Cyber Directorate” for interrogation while he was representing his country at a professional conference. That employee then returned to his hotel and flew back to Israel two days later. [Editor Note: Notice, he flew back to Israel two days later. You can bet Netanyanhu was burning up the telephone to Trump and Trump wore out the knees on a half-dozen pair of trousers. He also did not lose his position until after the story broke. — M. Taylor]

“Israeli officials downplayed the incident, saying it carried ‘no political implications’ and was resolved quickly,” Ynet reported, without naming Alexandrovich or mentioning he had been arrested in connection with a felony charge leveled against him by Nevada law enforcement officials. “The reasons for the questioning remain unclear but may relate to the employee’s conduct.”

Ynet reported early on Saturday evening US eastern time that Alexandrovich was on leave from the Cyber Directorate by “mutual decision”. The outlet also said that the Cyber Directorate claimed the earlier information about Alexandrovich was “accurate based” on what had been provided to the agency.

Mediaite reported that Netanyahu’s office issued a statement denying that the employee in question had even been arrested.

“A state employee who traveled to the US for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,” the prime minister’s office said. “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”

Nevada’s internet crime against children taskforce helmed the operation which resulted in the arrests of Alexandrovich and seven other men in the city of Henderson, which is near Las Vegas. All of the suspects believed they were meeting minors when undercover officers instead confronted and arrested them, police said.

The arrested men were all brought to jail after being taken into custody, said the statement from the Las Vegas metropolitan police department, which participated in the operation alongside local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

Among the other suspects was Las Vegas Redemption church pastor Neal Harrison Creecy, 46, the local CBS affiliate reported. A church official told the station that Creecy resigned shortly after being released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Under Nevada law, luring a child with a computer for a sex act can carry between one and 10 years in prison.

Netanyahu Deputy ARRESTED In Vegas Child Predator Sting…And Allowed Return To Israel!

Jimmy Dore Show (8/16/25)

An Israeli cyber official was reportedly caught in a Las Vegas child exploitation sting, and then quickly released and returned to Israel under diplomatic protection.

9-minute video

Israel’s ‘Dark Loophole’ Makes It A Safe Haven For Foreign Pedophiles

Child rights activists contend there is a dark loophole to the law which allows Jewish pedophiles to effectively flee court-mandated supervision in their home countries and move to Israel with a clean slate.

By Melanie Lidman

The Times of Israel (11/28 /2016)

The text message came in Hebrew and English. “A warning to the citizens of Israel: JCW [Jewish Community Watch, an organization that monitors child sex abuse] has received credible information that [redacted] has plans to return to Israel in early November, with intentions of moving to the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. The authorities in Israel have been notified, as well as local community leaders.”

The text message, sent to thousands of people on the JCW update list, raced through Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood. According to New York’s sex offender registry, the person in question is a Level 2 sex offender, at moderate risk of reoffending. The message continued with more background and allegations against the immigrant offender.

“In 2007, [redacted] had escaped to Israel through Canada in an effort to evade arrest from the police in New York. He was formally charged in absentia with 8 counts of deviate sexual intercourse with two 13-year-old minors on the same day his aliyah status was approved. Months later [redacted] was extradited back to NY where he was convicted in 2009 and served time until his release in February 2012. Currently [redacted] still holds Israeli citizenship under the alias [redacted].”

According to Shana Aronson, the Israel operations coordinator for Jewish Community Watch, the text message is a public service.

“People have a right, after they serve their time, to live their life,” said Aronson. “But the community has a right to know who they are. They shouldn’t be vilified any more than is necessary to protect the community. But nothing is more devastating than a repeat offender. It’s infuriating. It could have been prevented.”

The ‘dark loophole’

One of the country’s founding pieces of legislation, the Law of Return allows any Diaspora Jew to receive citizenship in Israel. But child rights activists contend there is a dark loophole to the law which allows Jewish pedophiles to effectively flee court-mandated supervision in their home countries and move to Israel with a clean slate.

In a grassroots effort to deal with the problem, activists and concerned parents are starting to raise awareness on social media, issuing “warnings” via text message, Twitter, and Facebook to parents in neighborhoods where convicted or alleged pedophiles are moving. But their unregulated efforts are also drawing a backlash.

On November 24, the Jerusalem District Court held the first procedural hearing in a case from convicted pedophile Yona Weinberg, who is suing child rights activist Yakov Horowitz. Horowitz tweeted out a warning to parents in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood after Weinberg moved there.

In his suit, Weinberg, from Brooklyn, New York, accuses Horowitz of slander and libel for encouraging parents to treat him like “a terrorist with a machete.”

However, child abuse activists say that especially in the case of Israel, these social media warnings are warranted.

“There’s a danger that Israel is becoming a safe haven for pedophiles and alleged perpetrators,” said Manny Waks, a survivor of child abuse and the founder of Kol V’Oz, an advocacy group addressing child sex abuse in the global Jewish community. “Of course, any criminal can flee to another country, but it’s about getting the visa to remain there. Because Israel welcomes all Jews, they’re protected from that perspective,” he said.

How easy is it for sex offenders to make aliyah?

A registered sex offender under supervision in their home country will not have that supervision transferred to Israel when they receive citizenship. A convicted criminal can make aliyah if the Interior Ministry approves their application, especially if the person has already served their sentence or the crime was a misdemeanor. …

“Absolutely disgusting and corrupt”

DESPITE IT’S RECORD: UN Gives Israel A Pass For Raping Palestinians & Ongoing Slaughter Of Children In Gaza

UN bows to pressure from Israel and the United States

The Electronic Intifada (8/15/25)

Ali Abunimah, executive director, discusses report that the United Nations will move to add Hamas to a blacklist of groups suspected of committing patterned rape or other forms of sexual violence in armed conflicts.

17-minute video

