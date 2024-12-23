Jewish Network for Peace London protest.

“A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.“ — John F. Kennedy

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/23/24)

Two days ago I re-posted an earlier piece on Jewish scholar Tony Greenstein’s excellent book examining the origins and history of and the anti-Judaic nature of Zionism: “Zionism During The Holocaust: The Weaponization of Memory on the Service of State and Nation.”

Shortly after, I was contacted by British subscriber Bernie Holland informing me of recent British government legal harassment and persecution of Greenstein, who then forwarded the information below and cc’d to Greenstein.

Tony contacted me and sent along the message below. What is happening to Tony is not unique. British journalist Richard Medhurst was recently arrested as he stepped off an airplane and is facing similar undemocratic charges and punishment for reporting on the US/Israel genocide. Others are also being persecuted for free speech.

As in all tyrannical regimes, the greatest fear of tyrants and grubby little government gnomes is a citizen speaking truth.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

A Personal Message To DeMOCKracy.ink Readers From Tony Greenstein

We have seen how the United States and Britain have obscenely tried to justify genocide in Gaza by playing with words and denying that it is a genocide.

Tony Greenstein (12/22/24)

Since October 7th we have seen a collapse in the international legal architecture that was put in place after the Nazi holocaust. The United States has made it plain that the International Court of Justice is simply an instrument to be used against the West's perceived enemies. It ignores anything that does not go along with its support for Israel, which I call Hitler's Bastard Offspring.

We have seen how the United States and Britain have obscenely tried to justify genocide in Gaza by playing with words and denying that it is a genocide. David Lammy tells us that not enough Palestinians have been killed but hasn't told us how many would satisfy the definition even though his boss, the execrable puppet Keir Starmer, a man without a trace of humour or personality, was more than prepared to call the massacre of about 8,000 people in Srebenica a genocide when he was a young barrister.

Hiding the reality of genocide & ethnic cleansing

Despite the attempts of the BBC and Britain’s prostitute media to hide the reality of the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, the murder of journalists, doctors, health workers and children the reality has nonetheless seeped out. No one can proclaim ignorance as they did during the Nazi holocaust.

In Israel those who use the Holocaust as their pretext for Apartheid and massacre openly call for the extermination of the Palestinians, with Yoav Gallant initiating the genocide by calling Palestinians 'human animals', the very phrase Himmler used when justifying the extermination of the Jews. The parallels between the Nazis and the Zionists are all too obvious to people, but that didn't stop the Metropolitan Police arresting me on October 4th this year for making such a comparison at the demonstration against Israel's racist Ambassador Tzipi Hotoveli.

I wish everyone happy Xmas and renewed strength and vigour to oppose Israel's genocide and the West's complicity.

Tony Greenstein Addresses Supporters After Court Hearing

The Crispin Flintoff Show (12/19/24)

Outside Westminster Magistrates' Court.

In the early hours of 20th December last year, police raided Tony Greenstein's home in Brighton. His phone and laptop was taken and he was charged under section 12(1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

What was his offence? The Police referred to a tweet he had posted a month before in which he expressed support for Palestinian Resistance in its fight against Israel’s genocidal occupation of Gaza. Tony could face up to 14 years in prison.

4-minute video

SUPPORT GREENSTEIN: Stopping Police Persecution Of Palestine Solidarity Activists

There have been a number of developments since the arrest of Jewish scholar and author Tony Greenstein in London. While initial charges have been dropped other activists face legal challenges. Greenstein has launched a civil lawsuit: “I have begun the process of instituting civil proceedings against the Met for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment and I am instructing ITN solicitors in London. It will probably be a slow process but I intend to see it through to the end and the money I have raised will be of enormous help.”

A recent notice from Jewish Network for Peace [JNP] included the following information:

Bail was set and he is due to appear at 9:30am on Friday 31st January at the Old Bailey. His case could not be more important as free speech for us all is on the line. Please join JNP banners as well as his many other supporters.

He is passing along portions of donations to others still facing criminal charges for defending decency and speaking out for the rights of Palestinians.

Link for more information and to donate

For Those Of You In London…

The True Nature Of Any Government That Punishes Free Speech & The Press

“Why should freedom of speech and freedom of press be allowed? Why should a government which is doing what it believes to be right allow itself to be criticized? It would not allow opposition by lethal weapons. Ideas are much more fatal things than guns. Why should any man be allowed to buy a printing press and disseminate pernicious opinions calculated to embarrass the government?” — Vladimir Lenin

Share