Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

This Epstein story is not over. It is just beginning and the campaign for true investigations, legal accountability and justice for the victims is just beginning. As American citizens of the right or left, we all have a duty to push for that to happen. A nation that will not defend and protect all its children has no right — or moral reason — to continue.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/17/25)

The first part of the Chris Hedges interview below with journalist Nick Bryant is a pretty standard rundown of the Epstein case with information you have probably seen in other reports. But in the last third, Hedges and Bryant do a deeper systemic analysis of the child trafficking network in the United States and the government role in minimizing, deflecting, shielding and — essentially — aiding in the sexual trafficking and abuse of children mostly harvested from the poor for the twisted pleasure of the vile bipartisan corporate American ruling class.

It’s the system

Going beyond recounting the stories of child trafficking, they provide information and context on how such obscenity can thrive in the United States; the official systemic corruption — evil — that enables and hides such industrial scale cruelty.

Bryant, author of The Franklin Affair: The Story Of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal notes that the three countries leading the world in child trafficking abuse are the United States, Israel and Great Britain — the supposed paragons of Western ‘civilization’, democracy and human rights.

This is an essential interview to watch. On June 14th I posted another interview with Bryant and related links to information on the Epstein case I encourage you to check out here.

Shortly after posting this a Lever Time interview with award-winning journalist Julie K. Brown, who initially broke the Epstein story, popped up in an email and I have added it to the post. Brown covered the Palm Beach, Florida police investigation that first exposed the Epstein trafficking operation. The federal government took over the investigation in order to suppress further investigation into the wealthy and powerful involved and bury the story from the public.

Brown’s 2021 book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story detailed the investigation. Pay particular note to Brown’s emotional comments in the last six minutes or so of the interview.

We are already seeing a concerted effort to downplay and smother calls for Congressional investigations and release of the trove of Epstein case documents and video/photo records. Epstein girlfriend/pimp and fellow rapist Ghislaine Maxwell is actively pushing for a retrial and Trump has in the past considered giving her an executive pardon, as he did with January 6th insurrectionists.

Rally to your duty

This Epstein story is not over. It is just beginning and the campaign for true, relentless investigations, legal accountability and justice for the victims is just beginning. As American citizens of the right or left, we all have a duty to push for that to happen. A nation that will not defend and protect all its children has no right — or moral reason — to continue.

I am back to making daily calls to my congressman, Rep. Tony Weid (WI-R) at his DC office: (202) 225-5665. Give him a call and politely but firmly tell him to publicly support a Congressional investigation of the Epstein case and call to release all files. Oh, and let him know I asked you to give him a much-deserved jingle. Then give your own delegation of Congress cretins a call.

For some reason, I was not able to post the YouTube video, hopefully, the link below will work for you. If not, search on YouTube for: Epstein, Donald Trump and Sexual Blackmail Networks (w/ Nick Bryant) | The Chris Hedges Report

As part of his heroic work of reporting on the American Child Trafficking Industrial Complex, Bryant has established an education, support, lobbying and action group to fight child trafficking. They have an online training event coming up July 22nd. For DeMOCKracy.ink readers who want to help take down the child trafficking abuse network, use the link below.

Fight Child Trafficking, Join Nick Bryant’s EpsteinJustice.com

A deeper dive and broader context…

Epstein, Trump, Sexual Blackmail & The Govt. Cover-Up With Author Nick Bryant

The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel (7/16/25)

Despite a strong desire from the public to get to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein case, which saw the trafficking and sexual exploitation of thousands of young girls, the cabal associated with Epstein continues its conspiracy to suppress the ugly truth of the ruling class.

61-minute video

Why They’re Protecting Jeffrey Epstein’s Secrets

Journalist Julie K. Brown broke open the cover-up of Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme — and she says the government is still hiding the truth.

Lever Time (7/16/25)

Why is President Donald Trump’s right-wing voter base up in arms over Jeffrey Epstein? Which of the many conspiracy theories are based in truth? And what is Trump’s Department of Justice now trying to cover up?

Today on Lever Time, David Sirota speaks with the award-winning investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who first broke the story of Epstein’s legal cover-up, to find out why we should keep pushing the Trump administration for answers.

To read more of Julie K. Brown’s groundbreaking reporting about the Epstein case, check out her book “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.”

Get Lever Time Premium, with ad-free episodes, bonus content and extended interviews by becoming a member at levernews.com/subscribe.

If you’d like to leave a tip for The Lever, click here. It helps us do this kind of independent journalism.

Link to 52-minute audio

Speaking of public danger…

In Case You Are Thinking Of Buying A Tesla Or Even Getting Into One Of Their Taxis…

‘The vehicle suddenly accelerated with our baby in it’: the terrifying truth about why Tesla’s cars keep crashing.

By Sönke Iwersen & Michael Verfürden

The Guardian (7/5/25)

It was a Monday afternoon in June 2023 when Rita Meier, 45, joined us for a video call. Meier told us about the last time she said goodbye to her husband, Stefan, five years earlier. He had been leaving their home near Lake Constance, Germany, heading for a trade fair in Milan.

Meier recalled how he hesitated between taking his Tesla Model S or her BMW. He had never driven the Tesla that far before. He checked the route for charging stations along the way and ultimately decided to try it. Rita had a bad feeling. She stayed home with their three children, the youngest less than a year old.

At 3.18pm on 10 May 2018, Stefan Meier lost control of his Model S on the A2 highway near the Monte Ceneri tunnel. Travelling at about 100kmh (62mph), he ploughed through several warning markers and traffic signs before crashing into a slanted guardrail. “The collision with the guardrail launches the vehicle into the air, where it flips several times before landing,” investigators would write later.

“We uncovered an ominous black box in which every byte of customer data was collected – and sealed off from public scrutiny.”

The car came to rest more than 70 metres away, on the opposite side of the road, leaving a trail of wreckage. According to witnesses, the Model S burst into flames while still airborne. Several passersby tried to open the doors and rescue the driver, but they couldn’t unlock the car. When they heard explosions and saw flames through the windows, they retreated. Even the firefighters, who arrived 20 minutes later, could do nothing but watch the Tesla burn.

At that moment, Rita Meier was unaware of the crash. She tried calling her husband, but he didn’t pick up. When he still hadn’t returned her call hours later – highly unusual for this devoted father – she attempted to track his car using Tesla’s app. It no longer worked. By the time police officers rang her doorbell late that night, Meier was already bracing for the worst. …

Link to story

Share

Leave a comment