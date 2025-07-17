DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
5h

Given that Ghislaine Maxwell was the daughter of Robert Maxwell, his favorite, it's been claimed, one might well wonder just how old she was when 'introduced' to men like Epstein. Wikipedia says she had "signs of anexoria as a toddler" don't sound like she was living in an especially healthy environment to me. "The link between sexual abuse and eating disorders is well-documented and readily accepted by practitioners."

https://www.egglestonyouthcenter.org/blog/the-link-between-childhood-trauma-and-eating-disorders/

I've never read anything about whether this was a possibility with Ghislaine. Maybe someone can link to sources of any investigations into this. That doesn't excuse her, but it would be something more to consider when thinking about Maxwell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
7h

USA=CIA & FBI

GB=MI6 & MI5

ISRAEL=Mossad and Shin Bet

One would think with such high levels of Foreign and Domestic Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence operatives, somebody would have connected the dots years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture