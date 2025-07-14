DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
F....'s avatar
F....
7h

''That means that the theories alleging Epstein was operating some kind of operation to collect incriminating information for a foreign government (most notably the Israelis) has also been dismissed by the U.S. government.''

Thus we may now turn to Bismark's maxim, never believe anything until it's been officially denied', and rest assured that it’s true indeed.

In a case as controversial and sensitive as this as it involves pedophelia and blackmail at the highest levels of US government - the main character who is more then likely compromised and therefor a likely to be blackmailed should never be allowed to make decisions whether the evidence is admissabe or not - It only confirms a coverup at the highest levels.

Not releasing the Epstein files means that the blackmail will continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
13h

Where are these wives and girlfriends (of these men) who don't speak out? So much for all this rubbish 'feminism' in the USA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Taylor and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture