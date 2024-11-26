By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/24/24)

Oreshnik, the new Angel of Death arced across the night skies of Ukraine a couple nights ago, delivering a massive rain of destruction. The new Russian hypersonic medium-range missile was designed and built in the past year and has been called a very unique warfare ‘gamechanger’ by numerous analysts. At least by those outside the incestous nest of the government and its war industry owners.

“It's qualitatively far beyond anything the West has. It’s the most powerful conventional weapon on the planet,” concludes former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter. “…There's not a site in Europe that's safe from this missile. This can take out targets that previously only could have been taken out by nuclear weapons.”

Broken blunderbuss

And under the blind, ever-escalating broken blunderbuss catastrophe that passes for foreign policy in the United States and Nato, we’ve walked away from nuclear arms treaties and jumped closer to the greatest threat of global catastrophe since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In 1962, ongoing communication between JFK and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and the ambassadors throughout the crisis enabled the compromise and connection needed to craft an agreement to pull the world back from nuclear annihilation. Now we live in a nation where the Russian ambassador to the US recently returned to Russia without once being invited to meet with presidents Trump or Biden or the State Department in the seven years of his posting in DC.

Such psychotic governmental malpractice is enabled by another corrupt American institution — the corporate media, which ignores the history and reality of the rapidly combusting situation in our ghastly Ukraine war-of-choice.

And in the midst of it all, there are Nato calls for “pre-emptive strikes” against Russia and a US War Department rear admiral prattled on about an “acceptable” nuclear war with Russia. And within the past week the US, Britain and now France have given the go-ahead for their supplied missiles to be fired by Ukraine deep into Russian territory.

Just imagine our entitled reaction if that were happening along our border with Mexico.

72 minutes to hell

Earlier this year renowned journalist Annie Jacobsen published just the book for this incendiary cluster-fuck: “Nuclear War: A Scenario”. In her excellent book, Jacobsen walks readers through both the tactical and strategic military details of a nuclear war and the hellish immediate and long term effects of nuclear war, noting that from start to finish the nuclear war is over in 72 minutes and then a life-killing Nuclear Winter descends upon the planet for the next decade … at least.

And then there’s all that messy radiation stuff in the air, water, soil … and your body.

“People now are beginning to realize if nuclear war begins it doesn't end until there is a nuclear Holocaust,” Jacobsen noted in an interview with Joe Rogan, and adding for those prepping cartons of Ramen noodles in their basement, “And it happens so fast there's no quickly going to your secret bunker.”

And any fantasies that Trump will reverse Biden’s evil was extinguished in the past day as two top advisers affirmed current policy and in fact called for ramping up military aggression toward Russia.

Below you will find the truth about nuclear war, it’s aftermath and the absolutely corrupt and completely bipartisan US policy currently leading us pedal-to-the-metal off that cliff. There is also the truth neither the War Department nor media is willing to tell you about Russia’s Oreshnik missile system — which can carry nuclear payloads — and the fact that there is nothing in the pricy US/Nato inventory to counter Russia’s new Angel of Death from the east. The post ends with some thoughts no modern day world leader is capable of contemplating.

Three links to excellent insight and analysis:

In a Nov. 25th interview, former British diplomat Alastair Crooke has excellent insights on the significance of the new Russian missile and developments in the Middle East and the game being played to drag us into war in Iran.

On the same day, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs does an excellent review of the global risk the US is needlessly and carelessly accelerating with Russia over Ukraine.

The Canadian Prepper is quite different than most prepper podcasts. The host, Nate, is a very intelligent guy who does a superb of job of summarizing news reports and satellite surveillance. He will occasionally pitch some prepper supplies, but overall, he provides an interesting take.

Harsh Truth For A Numb Nation

“A nuclear exchange with Russia would kill 100 million Americans, minimum. There is no such thing as limited nuclear war, and yet our military at a time when our government is leaning forward aggressively in a posture that is not just possible to have a nuclear conflict but at this point in time probable, says, “Yeah, we're ready. We're willing to get into a nuclear exchange with Russia, so long as we win.” “And we believe we can win. And there's the ultimate sickness: the United States today believes that they can fight and win a nuclear war at a time when we need every ounce of restraint to avoid a nuclear war. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the most dangerous period in American history since the advent of nuclear weapons and we don't have sound leadership.” — Scott Ritter, former Marine and UN weapons inspector (11/25/24)

Idiots In Charge

“Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, the Director of Plans and Policy of the United States Department of Defense’s Strategic Command (STRATCOM), while speaking at the Project Atom 2024 event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, said that the United States would allow a nuclear exchange if the outcome was on terms that he described as "acceptable" to the country and its interests. This meant, Buchanan continued, that the United States would after such an exchange “continue to lead the world.”

Shocking Truth Of Russia’s Hypersonic Strike On Ukraine & Just How Close We Are To Nuclear Armageddon

Dialogue Works (11/23/24)

1-hour, 11-minute video

ANNIE JACOBSEN: ‘Nuclear War: A Scenario’…About To Happen

“When nuclear war begins it only ends in nuclear Armageddon.”

[Editor’s Note: This is an excellent interview in spite of host Shawn Ryan, who admits during the discussion with “Nuclear War: A Scenario” author Annie Jacobsen that he has no idea what “nuclear winter” means, has never heard of Carl Sagan, is oblivious about the difference between tactical and strategic weapons (despite a career in special forces and Intel) and has not read her book. His most common reaction to Jacobson is, ”Wow.” Despite that, Jacobsen does a masterful job of laying out the reality of the nuclear holocaust we are facing. Unfortunately for us, our national leaders have the same level of knowledge and intellectual curiosity as Ryan. Especially note Jacobsen’s comment about her conversation with the current director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory at the 3:27:0-mark. The interview starts slow but gets on topic at the 19:0-mark. — Mark Taylor]

“Did you even know there are fourth-degree burns?”

Shawn Ryan Show (7/8/24)

Annie Jacobsen is a New York Times bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Princeton graduate. Jacobsen’s works have received rave reviews by outlets like The Washington Post, USA Today, The Boston Globe and Vanity Fair. Her career spans numerous media formats, including writing and producing TV series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and serving as a contributing editor for the Los Angeles Times Magazine.

Her newest book, “Nuclear War: A Scenario”, has risen to critical acclaim and brought Jacobsen to the Shawn Ryan Show to discuss war, weapons, government secrecy, and national security.

4-hour video

Carl Sagan — "The World After Nuclear War" (1984)

4-minute video

Carl Sagan’s ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Wisdom At A Time Of Insanity

5-minute video

Now, To Close With Words Of Sanity From A Lost Time In America…

“Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy--or of a collective death-wish for the world.” — President John F. Kennedy Jr., American University Speech, June 10, 1963. Link to text & video.

