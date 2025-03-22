THE MISSING CHICKEN: The 500-seat Temple Theater in Viroqua, Wisconsin was almost completely filled though invited Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden — despite numerous invitations to his DC and district offices, emails and phone calls — somehow didn’t manage to attend to listen to his constituents.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/23/25)

Until five years ago I lived in the beautiful Driftless region of southwest Wisconsin, near the town of Viroqua, part of the Third Congressional district. Until 2022 the district had been represented by corporate Democrat Rep. Ron Kind, who helped found the corporate Third Way movement, which successfully turned the party into just another greasy strip mall corporate franchise, paving the way for Trump.

First elected in 1996, Kind’s popularity slipped away then tanked as he cozied up to Wall Street, squeaking to victory in his last election against hard-right GOP extremist Derrick Van Orden by only two points. Soon after he announced he would not run in 2022. Van Orden won handily in 2022 and has been a reliably nasty little cog in the glitchy Trump 2.0 fart machine.

To nobody’s surprise, little Van Orden was a no-show last Tuesday to a citizen-organized town hall in Viroqua’s beautiful Temple Theater. Most of the seats in the 500-seat theater were filled.

Van Orden’s was not.

Viroqua’s population is about 4,400 and pretty evenly split politically.

Wisconsin 2nd District Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan showed up to host the event. Pocan is a progressive and one of the very, very, very few Congressional dems to express any concern about the grotesque US/Israeli Gaza genocide. Ardent genocide defender Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin — comfortably funded by Zionist lobby money — sent a representative from her office, who did not address the audience and — unfortunately — was not asked a single question.

My current Congress cretin is 8th District Republican Rep. Tony Wied, who dances obediently in the orange-tinged Musk/trump shadow. He recently held a pantomime of a town hall … online.

As the Musk/trump regime proves daily, the tougher, more arrogant, entitled and cruel a politician is, know that at heart they are insecure, terrified little beings. Furry little terriers in a puddle of their own pee. It is the ultimate inner truth of all bullying, totalitarian apparatchiks.

As funny as it is predictable, the strutting, tough-talkin’ “free speech” Republican chickens flock together under the porch, out of sight and sound of their constituents.

The new Republican Party motto: “Cluck, Cluck … CUCK!”

‘Flip-Flop’ Tulsi Does INSANE 180 Over Trump Bombing Yemen!

“I guess MAGA stands for ‘My Ass Got Ambushed!’”

The Jimmy Dore Show (3/20/25)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has called for other countries to join the US in attacking the Houthis in Yemen, a country she previously strongly opposed intervening in. The US launched a major round of airstrikes against Yemen on Saturday and in the days that followed, killing at least 53 people, including women and children. Gabbard said that the US wants countries that are more impacted by a disruption in Red Sea shipping to get involved. Jimmy discusses Tulsi’s vociferous objection to Trump’s support for Saudi Arabia’s devastating attacks on Yemen during his first administration.

14-minute video

“We are a perpetual war state.”

“The military-industrial complex needs $50 billion a year to feed its maul. It needs that money to keep its shareholders happy and to keep things running smooth. So why did we start a war and start dropping bombs on Yemen again? Because the military-industrial complex needs $50 billion every year and it was falling off. Why did Trump approve Netanyahu going back to war? Because the military-industrial complex needs more money. It needs that 50 billion-plus every year. That's what we've become. We've become a state that — more or less has — to be at some kind of war, whether it's bombing the Houthis, or whether it's helping Netanyahu, or helping Ukraine. We have got to be fueling that complex and funding that complex. We are a perpetual war state. We are a perpetual war state.” — Larry Wilkerson. USA, Colonel (ret.), US Faces Total Defeat if War with Iran Begins — Yemen Was Just the Warning (3/22/25)

