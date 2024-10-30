Cartoon by Mark Taylor. Download the art to make your own sign.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/30/24)

American presidential elections have been a swirling toilet bowl of deception and decadent deceit for decades. With less than a week to go, the 2024 production may be the final flush of the diseased and dying system. Appropriately, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the perfect representative bookend mascots of the corruption and hollow ineptitude of the political charade.

DeMOCKracy.ink reader Boris Petrov recommended the Tucker Carlson/Jimmy Dore interview below and I found it interesting on a number of levels, but mostly so on the gathering alignment of factions of the left and right on issues of class. As Dore notes, divisive issues of gender and woke policing have been cynically manipulated to fragment, distract and divide the left from the Number One unifying and single most important political issue that scares the bejesus out of our rulers: Class.

The vampires at BlackRock and ghouls of Blackstone don’t give a crap about trans rights, but they love that we squabble about it as yet another election cycle greases the way to sucking off the last wealth from the crippled middle class. If you watch the interview from the perspective of intersection and agreement, the potential of real change becomes clear.

Spectacle of the two-party paradigm

The second interview from Whitney Webb’s podcast Unlimited Hangout with political writer and podcaster James Corbett does an excellent job of exposing the corrupt pro-war “spectacle of the two-party paradigm”. Both Webb and Corbett are deeply grounded in the sticky, interconnected web of Wall Street investments, relationships and deceit. The 2024 (S)election is the quadrennial distraction from where real power and decision making happens. As the bumbling wet-pants administration of Joe Biden has abundantly displayed (who the hell has been ruling the past four years), the president is little more than the manager of your local WalMart. The only difference is he gets to use a helicopter and order the death of brown-skinned kids.

In the course of his comments, Corbett exposed a bit of Tucker Carlson deceit. During the Dore interview Carslon did several ads, one of which was for a Catholic prayer app, Hallow, which, Corbett noted, is a highly profitable investment creation of Silicon Valley ghoul Peter Theil and Trump VP pick J.D. Vance. Just when you think ‘Murican religiosity couldn’t get anymore hypocritical … it does.

Corbett and Webb reveal other tawdry details of Theil’s funding of Vance’s career and Vance’s business relationships and the powers behind his selection by Trump.

As Dore repeatedly advises: “Do your own research.”

In the last twelve minutes or so, Corbett and Webb lay out some simple acts of daily resistance we can all be doing to resist the grip of the oozing Corporate Blob.

Together, the two podcasts bring much-needed reality to the irrelevant fiasco of yet another Kabuki election rigged for nothing more than funneling the nation’s dwindling wealth into bipartisan war, intel agency control of us all and Wall Street ‘smash and grab’ profiteering.

As an appropriate closing to both, German-born photographer Michael Dressel provides powerful street-level images of the national collapse.

Jimmy Dore On Trump’s NYC Rally, WaPo Refusing to Endorse Kamala, & Why The Democrats Losing Is Essential

“You don’t get in trouble for lying.

You get in trouble for telling the truth.”

Tucker Carlson (10/28/24)

Lifelong Democrat Jimmy Dore on why it’s essential to punish and humiliate the Democratic Party eight days from now.

https://rumble.com/v5kigeq-jimmy-dore-trumps-msg-rally-wapo-refusing-to-endorse-kamala-and-why-trump-w.html

2-hour, 5-minute video

Dissecting The Slimy 2024 (S)election With Whitney Webb & James Corbett

Unlimited Hangout (10/24/24)

In this episode, Whitney Webb is joined by independent media veteran James Corbett to discuss the upcoming US presidential election, how it differs from previous cycles and why rejecting the corrupt political duopoly is more important than ever. You can follow James Corbett at the Corbet Report.

Link to interview: https://odysee.com/@UnlimitedHangout:a/58-corbett:c?src=embed&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

1-hour, 20-minute audio

The Divided , Crumbling States Of America In Photos: ‘Things are truly scary’

By Mee-Lai Stone

The Guardian (10/29/24)

Michael Dressel was born in Berlin but spent four decades living and working in the US. As the election looms, he talks us through his new book capturing a nation in crisis.

Link to story and more images

