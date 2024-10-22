Photos & cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (10/22/24)

As we are dragged closer and closer into the bipartisan sludge pool of the grim, pointless US Presidential election, political yard signs are sprouting up like colorful deadly fungus on lawns across my small town. But — damn — given the choice between the empty, cackling corporate husk of Kamala Harris and the dottering depravity of pumpkin-orange Donald Trump in an oligarchic system cashing in on the sticky blood of genocide, where citizen votes mean absolutely nothing, I couldn’t find one for my yard.

So, I pulled out the sketch pad, sharpened up the pencil and with a little tech assistance from a comrade-for-change came up with my own.

A local print shop produced the dandy double-sided sign above for $33. It’s 2-feet wide and 1.5 feet high, printed on a corrugated plastic board (I know, I know … plastic) with sturdy wire legs. It adds a dab of independent — much needed == honesty to the neighborhood election sidewalk carnival.

Make yer’ own

You can download the images below at your local print shop to make a sign of your own. Most print shops can do signs on a variety of material, including waterproof fabric for banners. Feel free to use part or all of the image for flyers, posters, stickers, protest signs, newsletters, Substack posts, t-shirts or whatever else you think up.

You can even offer it as a free tattoo to any grumpy “lesser-of-two-evils” Republican or Democratic neighbors.

I’ve included both black-and-white and color versions, depending on what you might want to use the art for. There was no extra charge for color at the print shop I worked with.

If you put the artwork to use, send me a photo and I’ll post it.

Resist.

Persist.

Don’t Submit!

Free Bonus Protest Sign Messages!!!

Every Wednesday afternoon the local Democratic Party in my community holds a rush hour sidewalk rally, waving signs of Democratic Party campaign promises that have — and will never — be fulfilled.

I obligingly show up with counter protest messages.

Some Trump supporters have assumed I’m behind their corporate stooge and are always a little mystified to learn I hate ‘em both. When I said to one, “They’re both funded by greedy-ass billionaires and neither of them give a crap for us” the guy looked a little shocked then gave a you-got-a-point shrug and drove on.

Feel free to use these images or come up with versions of your own.

Share