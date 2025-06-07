Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/6/25)

Retired Army Col. Larry Wilkerson is a veteran not only of the US military but the White House and DC political and national security agencies and consulting groups. When interviewed after the recent drone attack on Russian nuclear war planes at four military bases, he is asked who is in charge of government these days. He admits he honestly can’t say.

Did the POTUS know ahead of time? He has his doubts.

That should rattle any thinking American.

Wilkerson often warns of the corporate Deep State, acting through the crimes and subterfuge of the CIA and other hidden, masked agencies and government programs run by faceless bureaucrats and contractors. But the recent attack on one of the three legs of the Russian nuclear force is a whole new level of intentional provocation.

More than poking of the Russian Bear. It was a smack with a 2x4.

Truly, the secret machinations and war crimes of the Deep State could easily trigger a nuclear exchange that would literally end the world in less than two hours, triggering a global nuclear winter that would last for decades.

Unseen, unsupervised, unaccounted for

These criminal quasi-governmental secretive corporate agencies run unseen, unsupervised, unaccounted for. They are secretly funded with literally no Congressional oversight and self finance secret wars and coups through the international drug trade and human trafficking. (God help the thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents.)

Far more perverse than a Deep State, we are ruled and held hostage by the United States Creep State.

Any hope or trust that a moral reprobate and impulsive unread idiot like Donald Trump and his gaggle of Cabinet nincompoop incompetents can bring any level of supervision, control, much less reform of the Creep State is political ayahuasca.

Politicians and elections are irrelevant — less than gnats — to the true power actors of the American Creep State. As the mounting terror attacks on Russia show, nobody in the supposed ‘government’ can provide explanation, much less basic accountability and hasn’t been able to for 62 years.

I urge you to watch the interview below with Col. Wilkerson and read the article and watch the interview with journalist Pepe Escobar, who is currently reporting from deep inside Russia on the reaction of average Russians to the US attack on their protective nuclear force. Escobar notes:

“This operation single-handedly blew up what was, up to now, a decent Cold War relic preventing the start of WW III via a simple mechanism. The recklessness involved is off the charts. So there’s no surprise that the highest echelons of power in Russia – from the Kremlin to the security apparatus – are feverishly working to ascertain whether Trump was in the loop or not. And if he was not, who gave the final green light?”

Questions remain, but in addition to the CIA, it seems likely the drone attack was coordinated with British MI6 and possibly Israel’s Mossad, though nobody can say for sure. And given the Creep State mastery of lies, we American chumps will never know the truth, even though our lives and the lives of our families are directly and immediately imperiled. Creep State traitors put all planetary life at direct risk for private profit. If you think that is hyperbole, check out this previous post on Annie Jacobsen and her book “Nuclear War: A Scenario” for a much needed reality check.

Spoiler alert: Nobody wins.

What comes next? Who knows.

In his article Waiting For The Oreshniks, below, Escobar predicts the Russian response will be understandably devastating. Understandable and even defensible. After all, just imagine the US response if Russia took out a handful of B-52 and B-2 bombers at the air base in Minot, South Dakota.

Whatever civilian loses will be incurred by the Russian response will simply be more blood on the paws of the US, Britain and Nato, the deceptive cabal that created and goosed along the engineered and completely preventable Ukraine war for the past three decades.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

COL. Lawrence Wilkerson : Who’s In Charge? Did Trump Even Know Of Drone Attacks On Russia?

Judging Freedom (6/5/25)

24-minute video

“This is as serious as it gets.”

Russia’s Response To US Kicking Door To Nuclear Annihilation: Waiting For The Oreshniks

“Were Trump to have authorized these strikes, this would constitute no less than a declaration of war by the United States on Russia. So the most probable scenario remains Trump blindsided by the neo-cons embedded in privileged silos scattered across the Beltway.”

By Pepe Escobar

Strategic Culture Foundation (6/3/25)

This was the mood in informed Moscow – only a few hours before the renewed Istanbul kabuki on Russia-Ukraine “negotiations”. Three key points.

The attack on Russian strategic bombers – part of the nuclear triad – was a US-UK joint operation. Especially MI6. The overall tech investment and strategy was provided by this intel combo. It’s patently unclear whether Trump is really in charge – or not. This was confirmed to me at night by a top intel source; he added that the Kremlin and the security services were actively investigating all possibilities, especially who issued the final green light. Near universal popular consensus: Release the Oreshniks. Plus waves of ballistic missiles.

Predictably, the Instabul kabuki came and went like a tawdry spectacle, complete with the Ukrainian delegation in military fatigues and Defense Minister Umarov incapable of speaking even mediocre English at a messy press conference after the brief 1h15 meeting. The Turkish Foreign Ministry epically described the kabuki as concluding “not negatively”.

Nothing strategic or politically substantial was discussed: only prisoner exchanges. The mood in Moscow, additionally, was that top Russian negotiator Medinsky should have presented an ultimatum, not a memorandum. It was, predictably, interpreted as an ultimatum by the Beggar of Banderastan; but what Medinsky actually handed out to the Ukrainians was a de facto road map memorandum, in 3 sections, with 2 options for the conditions for a ceasefire, and 31 points, a great deal of them expressed in detail by Moscow for months.

Examples: first option for a ceasefire should be a complete UAF withdrawal from DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhia, within 30 days; international recognition of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya as part of Russia; Ukraine neutrality; Ukraine holding elections and then signing a peace treaty – approved by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution (italics mine); and a ban on the receipt and deployment of nuclear weapons.

None of that, of course, will ever be accepted by the terror-infused set up in Kiev, the neo-nazi outfits that control it, and assorted, fragmented collective West warmongering backers. So the SMO will go on. Possibly all the way to 2026. Along with extra versions of the Istanbul kabuki: the next one should be held by late June.

Everything to be decided in the battlefield

The current kabuki, incidentally, composes the Last Chance Saloon for Kiev to retain some measure of – fractious – “sovereignty”. As Foreign Minister Lavrov has been reiterating, everything will be really decided in the battlefield.

Now to the attack on a branch of Russia’s strategic triad – which mired Western propaganda media in layers and layers of stratospheric hysteria.

“Which bring us to the ultimate dilemma. Russian power is mulling how to defeat the collective warmongering West without launching WWIII. Inspired by China, a solution may be found via an alliance of remixed Sun Tzu coupled with Lao Tzu. There’s got to be a way – or layered ways – to destroy a strategy-deprived nihilistic enemy’s ability and will to wage endless war.”

The point has been made over and over again on why Russia left its strategic bombers unprotected in the tarmac. Because that’s a New START Treaty requirement – signed in 2010 and extended until February next year (when it may go six feet under, considering what just happened).

The New START Treaty stipulates that strategic bombers should be visible to “national technical means (NTM) of verification, such as satellite imagery, to allow monitoring by the other party.” So their status – nuclear-armed or converted to conventional use – should be always verifiable. No chance of a “surprise” first strike.

This operation single-handedly blew up what was, up to now, a decent Cold War relic preventing the start of WWIII via a simple mechanism. The recklesness involved is off the charts. So there’s no surprise that the highest echelons of power in Russia – from the Kremlin to the security apparatus – are feverishly working to ascertain whether Trump was in the loop or not. And if he was not, who gave the final green light?

No wonder the highest echelon, so far, is mum.

A security source told me that it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that called Lavrov – and not the other way around, to offer condolences for the bridge-on-train terror attack in Bryansk. No word whatsoever about the strategic bombers. In parallel, the former platoon commander in Iraq then Fox News talking head turned head of the Pentagon followed the drone attacks on the Russian bases in real-time.

On the efficacy of such attacks – beyond the gleefully spun to death fog of war. Several conflicting estimates point to possibly three Tu-95MS strategic bombers – known as “The Bears” – hit at the Belaya base in Irkutsk, plus one of them partially damaged, and three other T-22M3s hit, with two of them irreparably. Of the three Tu-95MS, fires seem to have been localized, so they may be repaired.

At the Olenya base in Murmansk, other four Tu-95MS may have been hit, plus one An-12.

As it stands, Russia had 58 Tu-95MS up to this weekend. Even if five of them have been lost for good, that’s less than 10% of their fleet. And that does not count 19 Tu-160 and 55 Tu-22M3M. Of the five bases that were supposed to be attacked, success happened in only two.

These losses, as painful as they may be, simply will not affect further strikes by Russian aero-spatial forces.

Example: the standard weapon carried by a T-95MSM is the X-101 cruise missile. A maximum of 8 for each mission. In recent strikes, not more than 40 missiles have been launched simultaneously. That implies only 6 Tu-95s in action. So Russia in fact only needs 6 Tu-95MSM ready to fly to conduct strikes as intense as in the previous days and weeks. Tu-160s, moreover, are not even being used for the latest strikes.

Evaluating Maximum Strategy

At the time of writing, Russia’s inevitably devastating response has still not been green-lighted. This is as serious as it gets. Even if it’s true that POTUS was not informed – and that’s what the Kremlin and the security services want to be absolutely sure of before unleashing Hell from Above on Kiev – still the contours will be clear of a NATO op – US/UK – directly conducted by the CIA/MI6 intel combo, with Trump being offered plausible deniability and Ukraine breaking the START protocol big time.

Were Trump to have authorized these strikes, this would constitute no less than a declaration of war by the United States on Russia. So the most probable scenario remains Trump blindsided by the neo-cons embedded in privileged silos scattered across the Beltway.

As much as the attack on the Voronezh-M early warning radar system last May, an attack on Russia’s strategic bombers fits the scenario of increasingly prodding the Russian system to enable disabling it ahead of a nuclear first strike. Aspiring Dr. Strangeloves do entertain this scenario in their wildest dreams for decades.

As sources carefully confirmed, the prevailing interpretation among the high echelons of power in Russia is that of a P.R. operation forcing a harsh – possibly nuclear – Russian response, coupled with Moscow’s withdrawal from the Istanbul kabuki.

So far, the Russian reaction is quite methodical: total silence, a wide-ranging investigation, plus going through the motions in Istanbul.

Yet there’s no question the – inevitable – response will require Maximum Strategy. If the response is in tune with Russia’s own updated nuclear doctrine, Moscow risks losing the Global South’s nearly unanimous support.

Near universal consensus

If the response is lukewarm, domestic blowback will be massive. There’s a near universal consensus on “Release the Oreshniks”. Russian public opinion is becoming seriously fed up with being the target of serial terror attacks. The hour of fateful decision is getting late.

Which bring us to the ultimate dilemma. Russian power is mulling how to defeat the collective warmongering West without launching WWIII. Inspired by China, a solution may be found via an alliance of remixed Sun Tzu coupled with Lao Tzu. There’s got to be a way – or layered ways – to destroy a strategy-deprived nihilistic enemy’s ability and will to wage endless war.

Link to story

Pepe Escobar : How Angry Are The Russians?

16-minute video

Will The Democrats Rescue Us? Um, NO!

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/6/25)

I made the following comment on a recent Substack by labor writer Hamilton Nolan entitled “What Is Centrism”, regarding the mushy response of the Democratic Party to Trump’s full-scale attack on working people, decency and the mechanics of government that helps we ordinary people.

Oh, I think the Democrats are extremely clear, forthright and even brutally honest in their program: Serve the billionaires even better than the Rethuglicans (but look nicer). It's just one big, ugly corporate party: The Republocrats. As a one-time co-chair of my county Democratic Party in rural southwest Wisconsin during the bait-n-switch years of Obummer, any hope or ideals I had about the party were evaporated in the reality of what the pro-war party was really about ... and for. Our political system is dead, done, fried, ground up and the ashes tossed to the hurricanes of climate collapse. AI is warping, distorting, perverting and serving up our world in a way no one can trust or fully grasp. When anyone looks at the world of American politics and society I'd urge them to watch the 2016 BBC documentary "HyperNormalization" to better understand what is really going on. I recently rewatched it and where I once saw it as a dire warning of what might be, I now see it for what it is -- a documentary of our world as it is now. I posted the following: "A Sane Explanation For The Insanity The West Is Experiencing" ... Are we all insane now? No, but in a hypernormalized world, we are well on the way. A whole new path is needed. Nothing is as it was and nothing that worked before will work now."

PATRIOTS IN ACTION: Brave Protesters Attempt To Stop Gestapo ICE Thugs

KTLA 5 (6/6/25)

ICE agents engaged in crowd control as a large crowd of demonstrators gathered at one raid in downtown L.A.’s Fashion District on Friday. At least one protester fell to the ground as he attempted to stop a law enforcement SUV from leaving the location.

2-minute video

CHICAGO: Arrests Prompt Patriots To Harass ICE Gestapo Agents

WGN News (6/4/25)

WGN News (6/4/25)

6-minute video

Hey, MAGA, did Trump tell you he would do this?

Trump Wants To Jack Up Your Retirement Age & Steal Your Benefits

Thom Hartman (6/5/25)

Trump's tariffs are already weakening the American economy - but the orange dictator isn't done ruining the lives of American workers. Now he wants to raise the retirement age and cut your benefits.

12-minute video

Senate Republicans Eye Slashing Medicare To Finance Even More Tax Cuts For The Wealthy — WASHINGTON ― Republicans are so strapped for budget savings to offset their multitrillion-dollar tax cuts they're looking in a forbidden and politically explosive place: Medicare. The $5 trillion tax-and-spending package that the House passed includes cuts of nearly $900 billion to Medicaid, which serves over 70 million low-income Americans. Now, some Senate Republicans are pushing to broaden spending reductions by looking for supposed inefficiencies in the Medicare program that serves America's seniors.

PATHETIC! Who’s In Charge Here? Definitely Ain’t ‘Donny The Mafia Don’

And this is the nitwit in charge of responding to a possible nuclear war?! Dystopia in real life. — MT

3-minute video

