DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
1h

Creep State. That's a more accurate description than the Deep State, and it's always been creepy.

Remember the creeps of CREEP, the Committee to Re-Elect the President in 1972? They came from the same place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture