Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more art on our evaporating civil liberties

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/1/26)

I was absolutely gobsmacked to hear the Congressional House testimony on the treasonous history of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including testimony by heroic journalist Tom O’Neil, author of the astounding book Chaos: Charles Manson, The CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties (2020), in which O’Neil lays out the direct connections of the CIA to Charles Manson and the wave of drug use led by psychedelic guru and CIA actor Timothy Leary, that numbed and destroyed the anti-war left.

If you want to understand the depraved, callous brutality embodied by the United States, the CIA is the direct source of much of what we are now suffering — and about to suffer.

From the fascist coups of the 1950s to the state-sponsored assassinations of JFK, MLK, RFK Jr. and Malcolm X and the explosion of the drug epidemic across the country, the CIA has been — and remains — at the center. The agency’s death grip on the nation has long been yoked to Israeli intelligence. A treasonous connection about to be deepened and turbocharged by sections 224 and 662 of the current National ‘Defense’ Authorization Act, now being leveraged by AIPAC and the Israeli lobby through Congress.

Secret medical experimentation

The CIA is directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions around the world and millions more continue to die daily, including many Americans who were killed through immoral secret medical experimentation programs.

You can watch the entire hearing or segments below.

How the hearings came about is bewildering to me, but the timing with the soon-to-be world war and resulting economic depression couldn’t be better. Watch, learn and and never forget, the deeper hell we are entering was fully planned and facilitated by the CIA, the single greatest threat to us all.

The true terrorist threat.

FULL CONGRESSIONAL HEARING

CIA’S MKUltra Program Probed By Lawmakers Seeking Answers About Brutal ‘Mind Control’ Program

Forbes Breaking News (6/30/26)

The House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets holds a hearing entitled, "Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project."

1-hour, 27-minute video

CIA’s decades of Nazi-style torture and experimentation

Investigative Journalist Tom O’Neill On Role Of CIA’s MKUltra Mind-Control Program In The Manson Murders

C-SPAN (6/30/26)

Investigative journalist Tom O'Neill testifies on the CIA's MKUltra mind-control 1950s program: "I believe Congress was never told the truth about what this program actually achieved."

9-minute video

“MKUltra was one of the most secret government programs in American history. The chemist who directed it, Sydney Gottlieb, lived in total anonymity. My book, Poisoner In Chief, may be the most complete account of MK Ultra that exists in public, but I’m painfully aware that I have discovered only a small portion of what MK Ultra was and what Sydney Gottlieb did. In 1951, the CIA hired Gottlieb and directed him to launch what became MK Ultra. Gottlieb believed that in order to find a way to implant a new mind into someone’s brain, you first had to find a way to destroy the mind that was in there already. In its search for ways to destroy a human mind and body, MK Ultra conducted the most extreme experiments on human beings that have ever been carried out by a US government agency. By any standard, they qualify as medical torture. These experiments took place in prisons, clinics, and safe houses in the United States, in Europe, in Asia, and even in Latin America. Officers of MK Ultra were authorized to travel to foreign countries, preferably those under formal or informal US occupation, and ask the local CIA station to provide them with expendables, human beings who would not be missed if they disappeared.” — Stephen Kinzer, author of Poisoner In Chief: Sidney Gottlieb & The CIA Search For Mind Control, from testimony to House hearing on MKUltra.

‘CIA KILLED AMERICANS...’

Rep. Luna Uncovers $375,000 MKUltra Scheme In Explosive Hearing

Times of India (6/30/26)

A House Oversight hearing on the CIA's notorious MKUltra program took a dramatic turn as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna alleged that the agency funded a $375,000 project tied to lethal mind-control and behavioral experimentation on American citizens. Calling for greater transparency and accountability, Luna accused the intelligence community of concealing the true scope of the Cold War-era program and demanded the declassification of additional records.

The hearing revisited decades-old allegations surrounding MKUltra, one of the CIA's most controversial covert operations, as lawmakers questioned witnesses about government secrecy, human experimentation and the lasting legacy of the program. Watch the key exchanges, explosive claims and major moments from Capitol Hill.

25-minute video

Congress EXPLODES: MKULTRA, Charles Manson, CIA

Breaking Points (7/1/26)

15-minute video

‘Which Lie Do We Believe?’

GOP Rep Tim Burchett Gets Applause Questioning Experts On MKUltra

Forbes Breaking News (7/30/26)

At today's House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) questioned witnesses about MKUltra.

5-minute video

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