DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
3h

In focusing on all the past MKULTRA crimes, they conveniently shifted attention from MKULTRA: Jonestown 2.0, the Convid reign of terror.

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