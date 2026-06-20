Call your senators and let them know you understand that any senator who puts his name in support of Section 224 and Section 662 of the NDAA is a stone-cold TRAITOR .

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/20/26)

Unfortunately, I don’t have time right now to go deep into this but — please — if you are an American citizen, at least watch The Grayzone video below on Section 224 and Section 662 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2027, merging the United States military and intelligence agencies with the Israeli ‘Defense’ Force and Mossad assassination and terror network.

Yes, really, the two sections of the bill call for making the United States and Israeli militaries and intelligence/spy agencies one entity — joined together. It is an abandonment of American sovereignty and a clear act of treason.

The majority of Americans marinated in mainstream corporate media know nothing about the proposal. But understand, if this goes through, all foreign and domestic intelligence will involve Israeli spies and access to all your personal information and national policy.

Make no mistake, this is a direct threat to our freedom!

The Grayzone video gives a good overview and even though I have followed this fast moving story, I did not know about Section 662, put forward by Zionist billionaire Miriam Adelson-funded Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark), making it almost impossible to block Israeli access to all US national security intelligence.

Impunity

Together, the two sections of the bill would for all practical purposes eliminate Congressional oversight and any opportunity for voters to have a say in US/Israel war and campaigns of genocide.

Since war industry jobs would become a joint US/Israel project, continued and ever-escalating war industry production would mean holding jobs — American workers — directly hostage to the funding of never-ending US/Israeli war funding and genocide.

You would have no say as to your kid being drafted and sent off to another illegal, criminal war in the Middle East.

Please, take 8 minutes to watch the video below and call your two senators expressing your opposition to Section 224 and Section 662 of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2027. This is such an important issue directly impacting our personal freedom, call daily, urge others to call, see if you can get a letter in your local paper and let your senators know you see Section 224 and Section 662 for what they are: TREASON.

If your want to know more, check the article and video from the Quincy Institute, Responsible Statecraft website and video below.

And let your senators know that as a voter, you understand that any senator who puts his name in support of Section 224 and Section 662 of the NDAA is a stone-cold TRAITOR.

Be polite but direct and blunt.

Like it or not, your ass and the future of your children is directly on the line with this bill.

Massive Military Funding Bill Would Cement Merger Of US & Israel Militaries By Holding American Workers Hostage

The Graysone (6/19/26)

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on Section 224 and Secton 662 in the 2027 NDAA, which will integrate the US and Israeli militaries and intel agencies, and how it represents a greater boon for the Israel lobby than all the aid provided by America to Tel Aviv since 1948.

7-minute video

Making deception, betrayal & treason law

The US Wants To End Aid To Israel But Replace It With Something Far More Insidious

“Two pieces of legislation, tucked into Congress’ “must pass” national security bills, that would further integrate the U.S. and Israel’s military and intelligence operations, while putting this cooperation and collaboration out of sight for most Americans.”

Alex Jordan & C. Kaye Rawlings

Responsible Statecraft (6/17/26)

Americans’ support for Israel is declining at an unprecedented pace in the wake of U.S.-backed atrocities in Gaza, its invasion of Lebanon, and the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. So it’s hardly surprising that Washington is moving to end U.S. military aid to the country.

What might surprise Americans, however, is that this plan is backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and some of the loudest pro-Israel hawks in Congress. Why, exactly? Because the ongoing effort to “end” U.S. military aid to Israel is not actually a plan to end American backing for Israeli aggression in the Middle East. It’s part of a broader plan to shield the U.S.-Israeli relationship from public scrutiny and congressional oversight by moving it into the black-box bureaucracies of the Pentagon and the intelligence community.

Two acts of legislative treason

On the latest episode of Always at War, we break down two pieces of legislation, tucked into Congress’ “must pass” national security bills, that would further integrate the U.S. and Israel’s military and intelligence operations, while putting this cooperation and collaboration out of sight for most Americans.

The first is the “US-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” which would replace annual votes on military aid with a durable fusing of the U.S. and Israeli military sectors by embedding Israeli technology into U.S. defense supply chains and installing a dedicated Pentagon official whose sole job is to push for deeper integration. The second is the “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement,” introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which would legally require the president to expand intelligence sharing with Israel at the very moment the Defense Department has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment of Israel to its highest level ever.

Eighty-four percent of Americans want restrictions on U.S. support for Israel. But the Washington war party’s answer isn’t to listen to their constituents’ concerns; it’s to move our dysfunctional relationship with Israel out of sight. Will Americans really be fooled by this slight-of-hand? Not if we can help it!

Link to story

The Treason Of Sections 224 & 622 Of The National Defense Authorization Act

‘Always At War’ Podcast (6/12/26)

On this episode of Always at War, Courtney and Alex expose the secret plan to end US military grant aid to Israel while permanently shielding US military support for Israel from congressional oversight — and from you.



First, they break down Section 224, a provision buried in the annual defense spending bill that would fuse US and Israeli military sectors — weapons procurement, production, AI, biotech, and more — replacing transparent military aid with an unprecedented military-to-military partnership that Congress and the public can no longer scrutinize or stop.



Next, they follow the money: from a Washington Post op-ed written by a VC investor with millions at stake in Israeli military startups, to AIPAC's bad-faith attacks on critics, to the neoconservative blueprint — traced back to the Iraq War-era "Clean Break" memo — that has been quietly driving this merger for decades.



Finally, they reveal Section 622, a companion bill introduced by Senator Tom Cotton that would legally require the president to share US intelligence with Israel — even as the Defense Department has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment of Israel to its highest level ever.

53-minute video

Share

Leave a comment