DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

Insanity!

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1 reply by Mark Taylor
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2d

The integration of American military has been seemingly established a long time ago Also. This is only the intent to legalize betrayal and TREASON. The police exchange programs of the 90's, training for yearly "urban warfare" drills in 50 States under Isreali antiterrorism tactics, partnerships of FBI with ADL for decades. The tech companies having offices in TEL Aviv for R&D. NSA data sharing. Homeland Security was their creation by their agents of destruction. Addition of Space Force and suggested Cyber security as branches of government. Technocrats as plants in the military. Targeted Individuals torture programs, one with CIA. Etc ... Also, ICE trained by IDF tied to military industrial complex and private prisons and detention centers, under shareholders Black Rock Vanguard and the rest of them. Homeland Security has a physical presence in that country. And the surveillance infrastructure set up by them, and their software, as deployed weaponized direction of energy and seemingly irradiation in public places and home appliances inside and outside of the house

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