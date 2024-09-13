Waking up to the brutal reality we now confront and seeing it clearly for what it is is the first necessary act of resistance.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (9/13/24)

As bad as the recent home invasion and arrest of British Journalist and human rights activist Sarah Wilkinson was, it is clear something extremely insidious is happening. In this interview with British former Member of Parliament George Galloway, Wilkinson describes the brutality and wanton destructiveness of the home invasion, Stazi-like interrogation and clearly intended state terrorism.

Confiscation of her phone, laptop and all electronic devices was not enough. The dozen ‘police’ — some plainclothes wearing identity-shielding balaclavas — stole her passport and the money she had with it. Her home was trashed and ransacked and even the urn containing her mother’s ashes was emptied out onto the floor.

“Ashes literally went everywhere. We haven't been able to get the remains back into the urn,” Wilkinson notes. “We're missing a quarter of her remains, which was one of the most horrific things I've ever done; to actually have to get a dust pan and brush for my mother's remains.”

The kind of desecration of the dead Palestinians are all too familiar with.

What prompted such police state terror?

Planning to overthrow the government?

Plotting a terror attack?

Making bombs in the basement?



No, she was arrested for some tweets and retweets on social media; some going back five years.

She was handcuffed so tightly they cut her wrists and, she notes, “I lost the circulation in my fingers.”

She was thrown into a police van which then drove in the wrong direction of the nearby police station in Shrewsbury. She was in the car for almost 90 minutes as it drove further into the countryside, passing numerous signed turn-offs back into town.

“There was a point in this arrest where I thought, God these aren't police. We're going the wrong way so there was an element of terror in the fact that we drove probably about 30 miles the wrong way,” Wilkinson recalls. “There was a point that I thought that this is an execution. So, yes, I was quite relieved actually to see the police station.”

As this was going on, ‘police’ — and whatever other goons were involved — ransacked and looted her home.

Who were these thugs?

Meanwhile, the nature of the intimidation and threat at the police station was a different kind of abuse, and a different kind of interrogation.

“The interrogation was extraordinarily racist,” Wilkinson explained. “There was a point where I had to break the ‘no comment’ and say ‘I'm sorry but this line of questioning is extraordinarily racist.’

“It didn't feel like British police questioning. We're a multicultural society so to ask questions like ‘why do you think Palestinians are better than us?’, ‘why do you think they're better than white people?’, ‘why aren't white people as good as Palestinians?’ For me it felt like non-British questioning.”

She was threatened with 5-15 years in prison for refusing to divulge pass codes and PIN numbers for her electronic devices. Because many of her news sources are Palestinians, physicians in Gaza and activists, she refused to provide any of that information, knowing their identification could lead to their imprisonment or — more likely — death.

Numerous police protocols were broken, and, she said, the local Shrewsbury police seemed a little confused by the whole affair. They released her, under seven bail conditions, including not using any phone or computer or any other kind of electronic communication device.

“When you live in an area like this we all have wood burners, so the chances of having a chimney fire are quite great. I have no way of ringing 999 for a fire engine. No way to ring an ambulance. No way of contacting my grandkids on the first day of school. I couldn't even use my TV because it is a smart TV so it uses the internet.” Wilkinson says. “I couldn't use anyone else's electronic device. I couldn't use a camera; couldn't photograph the devastation [of her home] and they said and if you do use an electronic device of any sort whatsoever, or try to buy a new phone, we will know because we're monitoring you.”

As Galloway notes, “She became the first person in 2024 to be told she could never use a telephone or never use a computer again.”

What it was really about

In fact, there were so many odd procedural violations with her arrest and interrogation, Wilkinson said, “I don't think this is going to go to court because there are so many errors; so many things that I think a judge would throw out or would heavily question.

“I actually don't think they ever intended this to go to court. This was about terrorizing not just me as a civilian in my own home this was [about] terrorizing [of journalists and activists].”

Intimidation. That was the goal of the attack on Wilkinson; to silence real journalism and dissent in the rising fascistic police state of the west.

There are more details of Wilkinson’s ordeal in the video below, but the thing that stands out most to me is the armed thugs who arrested Wilkinson and wantonly desecrated, ransacked and stole from her home were not regular police. Certainly the local Shrewsbury police were out of the loop. I doubt the terror team were even all British. Perhaps, as Wilkinson says, Israeli Mossad or Shin Bet.

If you think such governmental terrorism will be limited to Great Britain, I have a genocide to tell you about.

As I noted in yesterday’s post “Speaking Of Cats...The Cat That Ate America”, we are in a whole different governmental landscape.

The terror attack on Wilkinson is a signal flare for those paying attention.

Waking up to the brutal reality we now confront and seeing it clearly for what it is is the necessary first act of resistance.

SARAH WILKINSON INTERVIEW: ‘This was purely for terror’

By George Galloway

The Mother of All Talk Shows (9/13/24)

‘This didn’t feel like British police questioning. More like Mossad or Shin Bet.’ Palestine activist Sarah Wilkinson on how balaclava’d ‘gorillas’ - no warrant or ID shown - ransacked her home, stole money and brutalised her.

26-minute video

Share