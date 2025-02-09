United (W)ealthcare FREAKS OUT With Social Media Calls Of "In Luigi We Trust!"

Status Coup (2/8/25)

Jordan Chariton breaks down the latest news on Luigi Mangione, which is quite a bit. From him adding to his defense team, his fund getting a random boost, and United Healthcare continuing to show their whole face as they attempt to retaliate against people that are both Pro-Luigi, and anti-UnitedHealth.

17-minute video

Poor Old MAGA Gets Walloped… AGAIN!

How ‘Bout Maybe A New Name For Donny Trump: ‘MT. MORON’?

Hey, Trump voters, day by day, you’re learning what Obama was like to populist progressive Democrats. Donny is to populists on the Right, what Obama was to the populist Left.

As an example, Donny is now well on the way to repeating the record of his hero, President McKinley’s disastrous, corrupt administration focused only on pampering the wealthy. And, of course, rebranding Mt. Denali after the champion of one of the favorite of billionaires, McKinley.

There are multiple good reasons for independents and non-voters — who make up the largest bloc of potential voters in a country (mis)led by two corrupt corporate-owned parties — to join and fight for a just, humane nation.

In the meantime MAGA, keep your eyes and options open! Time for people to unite, turn on the billionaires and build a country for us all! A nation for all the people, not just the leeching billionaires.

— Mark Taylor

Then watch the meme coin crash and burn up all your ‘investment’ in another dodgey Trump scam.

Ralph Nader Radio Hour: Demolition In DC & Developments In The Corrupt Corporate DNC

The Ralph Nader Radio Hour (2/8/25)

Ralph welcomes Constitutional law expert Bruce Fein to analyze Congress' abdication of power in the face of President Trump and Elon Musk's actions to dismantle the federal government, and whether any of it is legal.

Then, Ralph is joined by Norman Solomon from RootsAction.org to discuss the new Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, and whether we should be optimistic about his agenda for the Democrats.

58-minute video

[Editor’s Note: While I have no confidence the completely corrupted and morally rotted out corporate Democrats can be reformed, perhaps Nader and Solomon will prove me wrong (ha, ha). In the meantime, we need direct citizen action, uniting workers, strikes, targeted boycotts, mutual aid and real resistance to the fascist coup. I wish true progressives like Nader and Solomon would get behind a movement like that instead of doomed efforts to somehow bringing a soul into the Democratic Party.

SPECIAL NOTE: Substacker Val D. Phillips wrote one of the most powerful pieces on political organizing I’ve ever read. Read it, like it re-post it and pass along: The Straw That Broke The Fascists' Back. — M. Taylor]

