Veterans For Peace / Concept by Scott Camil / Art by C. Donley from Aesthetic Print & Design printingiscool@gmail.com / T-shirts are being printed with the art. Cost is $10. You can pay by going to: https://vfpgainesville.org and using the donate button or send a check to: VFP Gainesville, PO Box 142562, Gainesville Fl 32614-2562. All funds go to cost of printing and Veterans for Peace, none to DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/7/25)

The inspiration for today’s post was a recent short YouTube video posted by an ICE Gestapo agent all dressed up in his GI Joe-No-Really-I’m-A-Man tough-guy military vest and combat gear, mask and sunglasses. Gesturing to his mask and body he says, “The reason I wear this is not because of this, it’s because of this” as the camera turns toward a backyard swing set.

The implication was that by being an anonymous goon behaving illegally (no warrants, no identification, no badge, no agency identification on vehicles) and brutalizing and separating families, deporting children, including children who are citizens and children with severe medical conditions with no accommodation for their continued care and wellbeing, they need to mask their identification to protect their kids and families while acting criminally.

Call it irony in the age of American fascism. Or laughably the most tone deaf hypocrisy imaginable. Truly, bully babies.

Unfortunately, I didn’t save the link and couldn’t find it again, but there are other whiny American ICE Gestapo videos to be found.

For any ICE Gestapo agents or Border patrol goons reading this I would urge you to read the Truthout article below and a previous post on how your actions may really harm your kid, HEY, ICE AGENTS: Nazi's Son Speaks Out On His Father's Legacy: “I despise him.” …

”In this time of fascistic abuse and betrayal, we all need to consider our legacy. The question for all of us is: Where were you in this time of government abuse and betrayal. ICE agents have failed.”

Also readers, consider buying a t-shirt from Veterans For Peace to wear to the next protest featuring the excellent ICE documentary art above.

POOR BOY: Panicky Alleged ICE Agent Cries Over Being Recorded By Citizen, Requests Police

Indisputable With Dr. Rashad Richey (7/5/25)

An alleged ICE agent complained about being recorded by a pedestrian before calling for police backup.

3-minute video

WAAAAAAH!!! But We Don’t Want You To Show What Nasty Little Bullies We Are

2-minute video

But Nobody Loves Me Or Even Likes Me!!!

1-minute video

I.C.E. Slapped With Million Dollar Lawsuit For Assaulting U.S. Citizen Filming Raid

Rebel HQ (7/5/25)

8-minute video

Now, Two Bits Of Hopeful News…

Weenie ICE Unravels After New ICEBlock App Protects Communities

Damage Report (7/1/25)

MAGA supporters and leaders, such as Stephen Miller, Karoline Leavitt and more, completely fall apart after CNN does interview with creator of new ICEBlock app which allows users to report sightings of ICE raids and agents to keep people informed and help them avoid areas terrorized by ICE activities. John Iadarola breaks it down on The Damage Report.

7-minute video

The Saber Trump Is Rattling: Calls To GI Hotlines Rise As Service Members Consider Defying Trump’s Orders

Conscientious objector applications surge under Trump as military members fear becoming “the saber that he’s rattling.”

[Editor’s Note: If you have a family member in the military with any sense of morality, consider passing along this article, which includes important resources they may use. Given the state of online surveillance, to protect them, I suggest mailing a physical copy. — M. Taylor]

By Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg

Truthout (7/4/25)

As the country tumbles towards fascism, some members of the U.S. military have struggled with a choice: defy illegal orders, or participate in the dismantling of American democracy.

In June, over the objections of local leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, President Donald Trump called up the National Guard and the U.S. Marines to quell protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids. That month, calls to the GI Rights Hotline spiked. The hotline provides information on military discharges and related issues; all calls are confidential. The hotline, which is jointly administered by a large consortium of nonprofit organizations, connects callers with both paid resource counselors and experienced volunteers.

He said they didn’t fear protesters knowing their identity — they feared their children would. “They just didn’t want to be recognized,” he told Truthout, explaining that many expressed “the idea that ‘I don’t want anyone in my community thinking I’m betraying them.’” “They were worried that their children would see them and recognize them for what they were doing,” he added.

The consortium includes groups like Quaker House and The Center on Conscience & War, which assists service members with applications for conscientious objector status, and has seen a similar uptick in requests for help. So far this year, the center has helped 30 service members submit applications — more than they typically submit in an entire year. A high percentage of these applications are usually successfully accepted, according to the center.

Steve Woolford, a counselor with the hotline, told Truthout in an email that his office, which is just one of the multiple sites that staff the hotline, received over 300 calls in June, a 94 percent increase in calls from the previous June.

“Overall callers have shared serious concerns that the president is moving the country away from a representative democracy altogether,” Woolford told Truthout in an email. “These callers believe that the military will determine what the United States becomes by deciding which side to follow. For them, having service members refuse to turn their backs on the constitution is the safeguard against martial law and dictatorship.”

U.S. Air Force airman Juan Bettancourt said his colleagues in the armed forces have expressed similar concerns. Bettancourt is expressing his own views and not speaking on behalf of the military or the Department of Defense.

Pawns for fascism

“They are absolutely petrified of being put in a position in which they are the vehicle to advance further authoritarianism, and the proto-fascism that we’re seeing,” Bettancourt told Truthout. “There is absolutely that fear that they’re going to be the pawns in this chess game that brings about the further expansion of authoritarianism.”

Bettancourt said some service members fear the military will become Trump’s domestic police force, potentially in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. …

Link to story

How Nasty Little Anti-Immigrant Citizen Goons Can Unwittingly Help Immigrants

[Editor’s Note: Catch and pass along the important immigration information at the end of this short video. — M. Taylor]

RizzyEnt (2/2/25)

A south Carolina man is in jail for illegally detaining people he thought were "illegals"

5-minute video

FINALLY, A WARNING: TikTok Turn From Social Media To Surveillance Tool

Gun owners might want to take special note

3-minute video

Share

Leave a comment