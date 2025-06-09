DeMOCKracy.Ink

Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
15h

A while back I wrote about the various ‘Gestapo’ type organizations under Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, Pal Pot. History repeats itself over and over and over. The ‘ICE’ Gestapo types get all excited and involved in carrying out the visions of their dictator. They become lost in the flurry of adrenaline and ridding their country of ‘problematic people’ be they Jews, Professors or Latina/Latino. But then, as you write, the evil dissipates after it has had its fill and what remains is the detritus of the violent puppets of the dictator. These ICE agents will wake up one day… and their wives and children may already be waking up… but the sorrow and horror will live on and on and on. Evil works that way… it is a cancer that keeps on giving. Nice article here Mark, as usual.

