In their arrogance and brutality, what fascist governments never grasp is that instilling fear and intimidation is not the same as earning respect and legitimacy, or — in the long run — loyalty. As history shows, when the time comes — and it always does — there is payback.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/21/25)

Here's an interview for ICE, Border Patrol and other 'law' enforcement agents participating in the current unconstitutional fascist betrayal of our country to consider. Given the federal and police assault on patriotic resistance on the streets of Los Angeles over the past few days, American law enforcement Gestapo units might want to consider their legacy. I’m guessing some are already, hence their cowardly hiding behind face masks.

There is a lesson from history US Gestapo ICE, Border Patrol and military troops attacking fellow citizens, legal immigrants and betraying the Bill of Rights and basic decency might want to consider.

The Nazi’s son

Hans Frank was a close official of Hitler and the governor general of Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. Niklas Frank, 86, is his son and in this BBC story from 2017 he speaks of how he "despises" his father for the crimes he committed while governor-general of Poland from 1939 to 1945. Hans Frank was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the Nuremberg trials and executed in 1946.

Niklas has written of his family and tours Germany giving speeches about his father and the legacy of the Nazi era.

Consider your personal legacy ICE agents. The criminal and unconstitutional violence and terrorism you are conducting on American streets is seen for the fascist treason it is by more and more of your fellow Americans. That understanding will be the dominant view in time, even of your kids and grandkids as — with the case of the Frank family — your despicable actions are bolted into the story of your family.

Frank details how his father’s legacy destroyed his family, with his sister committing suicide at the age of 46.

There are no innocent enablers

Between the actions of government and military in support of the militarized attack on American communities and our ongoing support for the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, there are no passive actors in such atrocities.

While the office secretary for the commandant of the Nazi’s Buchenwald concentration camp might say they were innocent; that they just answered the phone and filed paperwork and never pulled a trigger, they were guilty of enabling the violence. Completing and mailing out the order for the weekly shipment of the chemical used in the gas chambers makes that secretary complicit in the war crime.

Likewise now with all the government and corporate office staff who process the paperwork for the next load of 2,000-lb bombs and the military staff who load those munitions and fly them to off to Israel to slaughter children in tents. Even though the physical blood is not on their hands, they are all guilty of genocide. A war crimes. They are criminals of the worst kind — war criminals.

Just as with the Nazi camp guards and bureaucrats, so too now with masked ICE Gestapo goons zip tying children, snatching peace activists off the street, deporting children, including kids with serious medical conditions and arresting people as they show-up for obligatory court and immigration hearings.

The push-back in Los Angeles and other communities across the nation provides some hope and inspiration in a time of governmental dystopia.

In this time of fascistic abuse and betrayal, we all need to consider our legacy. The question for all of us is: Where were you in this time of government abuse and betrayal.

The Gestapo ICE goons in Los Angeles have clearly failed.

The question for every citizen at this time is how will we and our families look back upon our actions in the years to come.

Son Of Nazi Leader ‘despises’ His Father

“What a coward you were. …What cowardice.”

HARDtalk / BBC (9/26/17)

Germany could return to authoritarianism if the economic conditions were to seriously worsen in the country, the son of Hans Frank the governor general of Nazi occupied Poland during World War Two, has told BBC Hardtalk.

"As long as our economy is great, and as long as we make money everything is very democratic," said Niklas Frank, but "if we have five to ten years heavy economic problems the swamp is a lake, and is a sea and will swallow again, everything," he added.

Niklas Frank said he "despises" his father for the crimes he committed while he was governor-general of Poland from 1939 to 1945, and tours Germany giving speeches about his father and the legacy of the Nazi era. Hans Frank was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the Nuremberg trials and executed in 1946.

2-minute video

Link to the full 30-minute BBC audio interview HERE .

Genocide Is Not Just A ‘German’ Or ‘Israeli Thing…

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/9/25)

The US and Israel ESPECIALLY target, kill and maim children. Israeli snipers routinely kill children with head and chest shots. Sometimes both head and chest, known to cowardly snipers of civilians as “double-tapping”.

They want to starve and slaughter the next generation. There is NOTHING 'collateral' about it. It is fully intentional and intentional. It is strategic. I'm not saying it, the Israeli government -- thus the US -- is proudly declaring it.

It is all intentional. If you haven't already, check out this grubby little Israeli government monster:

As Israeli's largest funder, weapons supplier and diplomatic defender, this is OUR genocide as well. With every day -- every starved and dead child -- the US exposes and obnoxiously declares to the world — what it is: A genocidal monster.

Every member of our military and every worker in Congress and at every US weapons company and every member of law enforcement arresting courageous genocide protesters really needs to look into their souls. How will your children come to look at you?

Did My Jewish Great-Grandfather Make Chemical Weapons For The Nazis?

The novelist was researching his grandmother’s escape from Nazi Germany when he came across a startling confession made by her father at the end of his life...

By Joe Dunthorne

The Guardian (3/22/25)

My grandmother grew up brushing her teeth with radioactive toothpaste. The active ingredient was irradiated calcium carbonate, and her father was the chemist in charge of making it. Even before it was available in shops, he brought tubes home to his family. Under the brand name Doramad, it promised gums “charged with new life energy” and a smile “blindingly white”. Their apartment was so close to the factory that she fell asleep listening to the churning of the autoclave.

When they were forced to leave Germany in 1935, they took tubes of it with them, their suitcases gently emitting alpha particles as they travelled a thousand miles east. During the war, she learned that the toothpaste her Jewish father helped create had become the preferred choice of the German army. A branch factory in occupied Czechoslovakia ensured that the troops pushing eastwards, brutalising and murdering, burning entire villages to the ground, could do so with radiant teeth.

Not that she ever told me this. What I knew about my grandmother’s life had all come secondhand, anecdotes worn smooth with each retelling. When my mother gave me a ring for my wedding, she told me it had “escaped the Nazis” in 1935. I looked at the oval bloodstone, black with flecks of red, picturing their getaway with the unique clarity of someone untroubled by having done any research. It was my uncle who gave me a poster of the smiling, yellow-haired Doramad girl, glowing from the inside. I pinned it above my desk and began to write about my grandmother’s childhood. The project was going well – until an intervention from the person whose actual life it was.

I tried to interview my grandmother at her home in Edinburgh. This was more than a decade ago. Sitting in a low chair, wearing a fuzzy woollen jumper that made her seem out of focus, she let me know that I was not ready. Whatever questions I asked were not the right ones, and I remember her yawns becoming increasingly aggressive until at last she said, “Look, why don’t you just read a book about it?” Some months later, I tried once more, explaining that I had now read a book about it – an award-winning and nuanced cross-generational memoir about a wealthy Jewish family’s persecution and migration from Odesa to Vienna to Paris, a masterpiece of the form and perhaps a template for how to approach her own life story, and which it turned out she had already read and hated. She handed it straight back, saying, “No, it wasn’t like that.” So what was it like? I didn’t dare ask again.

It wasn’t until two years after her death…

Link to story

A Love Letter To The Courageous Free-Palestine Student Movement

This is a love letter to every student who organizes, disrupts and resists. Your efforts matter. Your sacrifices matter. Your efforts may seem small — a sit-in that fades, a rally that barely turns heads — but they are part of something larger. Look to the Palestinian youth in Gaza, standing tall amid the rubble. We must meet their resolve with our own. Universities have made their choice. The state has made its choice. We must make ours. Between submission and struggle, we choose struggle. And the struggle continues. The path ahead for the Student Intifada is clear: Sharpen your strategies, deepen your solidarities and prepare for the long road. Until Palestine is free, we will not stop, we will not rest. — Carrie Zarembra, A Love Letter To The Student Movement (In These Times/March 2025)

CARTOON: BLOB BULLIES -- Faceless Federal Agents Wage War On Americans

Other arrest photos posted to social media by federal law enforcement portray even the backs of officer’s heads blurred!

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/29/25)

So why are all these swaggering federal ICE, Border Patrol and cucked-out local police and sheriff’s deputies wearing masks and having their faces blobbed out in their tough-guy arrest photos of innocent college students and toddlers?

Security concerns?

Need to maintain anonymity for dangerous undercover operations battling cartels?

Nah, I think it’s a lot simpler: Embarrassment.

Embarrassment of being identified for actively shitting on the US Constitution, the First Amendment right to speak freely, our 4th and 5th amendment rights to due process and for being seen as an obedient little fascist boy apparatchik who will happily throw US toddlers out of the country, even one being treated for cancer.

Compassion? Humanity? Decency? Nah, that shit’s for sissies.

I mean — really — who the hell would want their neighbors, spouse and kids to know this is the kind of Nazi shit you do all day?

Link to story

Chris Hedges: On the Precipice Of Darkness

[Editor’s Note: In the last 15 minutes or so of this talk Chris Hedges talks directly about what killing does to the soldiers who pull the triggers and drop the bombs. As one who has provided mental health counseling to a few combat veterans, I find his observations to be true. Any young person thinking of joining the military should listen closely to this talk, read the book below and consider very carefully what they will be told to do before signing any recruitment document. — Mark Taylor]

The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel (3/15/25)

This was a talk I gave at the Sanctuary for Independent Media. Thank you to them for hosting me and allowing my team to upload this talk I gave to The Chris Hedges Report.

39-minute video

What Every Person Should Know About War

“A stark look at the effects of war on combatants. Utterly lacking in rhetoric or dogma, this manual relies instead on bare fact, frank description, and a spare question-and-answer format. Hedges allows U.S. military documentation of the brutalizing physical and psychological consequences of combat to speak for itself.”



Hedges poses dozens of questions that young soldiers might ask about combat, and then answers them by quoting from medical and psychological studies.

 What are my chances of being wounded or killed if we go to war?

 What does it feel like to get shot?

 What do artillery shells do to you?

 What is the most painful way to get wounded?

 Will I be afraid?

 What could happen to me in a nuclear attack?

 What does it feel like to kill someone?

 Can I withstand torture?

 What are the long-term consequences of combat stress?

 What will happen to my body after I die?

”This profound and devastating portrayal of the horrors to which we subject our armed forces stands as a ringing indictment of the glorification of war and the concealment of its barbarity.” — From book description

Who Are The Death Row Executioners? Disgraced Doctors, Suspended Nurses & Drunk Drivers

These are just the US executioners we know. But they are a chilling indication of the executioners we don’t know.

By Corinna Lain

The Guardian (4/17/25)

Being an executioner is not the sort of job that gets posted in a local wanted ad. Kids don’t dream about being an executioner when they grow up, and people don’t go to school for it. So how does one become a death row executioner in the US, and who are the people doing it?

This was the question I couldn’t help but ask when I began a book project on lethal injection back in 2018. I’m a death penalty researcher, and I was trying to figure out why states are so breathtakingly bad at a procedure that we use on cats and dogs every day. Part of the riddle was who is performing these executions.

Seven years later – and with the Trump administration promising more executions to come – I have an answer, sort of.

We do not, and for the most part cannot, know precisely who is under the executioner’s hood. State secrecy statutes put the equivalent of a Harry Potter cloak of invisibility over these state-sanctioned killers. But litigation files and investigative journalism have revealed a number of executioners’ identities, allowing us to peek behind the veil of secrecy for a glimpse of who these people are.

Consider Missouri’s chief executioner from 1995-2006, Dr Alan Doerhoff, who was responsible for 54 of Missouri’s 65 executions between 1976 and 2006. He didn’t push the syringes – shockingly, non-medical prison guards did that – but he did most everything else. “Nobody will ever do as many [executions] as I have,” he would later boast.

Doerhoff had been sued for medical malpractice more than 20 times, and his hospital privileges had been revoked at two hospitals. Doerhoff had also been publicly reprimanded by the state medical board for hiding his malpractice suits from the hospitals where he practiced. All of this was known to the Missouri attorney general’s office when it assured the court of Doerhoff’s professional competence.

Doerhoff’s identity was revealed when a lawyer for a condemned prisoner checked the prison’s chemical dispensary logs and discovered that 2.5 grams of sodium thiopental (the drug used to anesthetize the prisoner) had been used in previous executions. The state’s protocol called for 5 grams, double that amount. The prisoner sued.

State officials first told the court that the chemical dispensary logs were wrong. But the next day, they wrote again to “apologize to the court and the parties for providing incorrect information”. The logs were correct. The amount of sodium thiopental being injected was wrong.

Troubled by the finding, the court allowed the prisoner’s lawyers to conduct a limited deposition of the state’s chief executioner. The executioner stated under oath that he had problems mixing the drugs, “so right now we’re still improvising”. He also said that he “sometimes transpose[d] numbers”.

“I am dyslexic,” he explained. “So, it’s not unusual for me to make mistakes.” (Doerhoff later stated that he was not dyslexic, he just sometimes mixed up numbers.)

Missouri doubled down on its executioner, telling the court that it was confident in his competence and planned to continue to use him in future executions. …

Link to story

Who Are The Real Enemies, America?

“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you.”

― Friedrich W. Nietzsche

Never Forget Aaron Bushnell…

“Many of us like to ask ourselves, ‘What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?’



”The answer is, you're doing it. Right now.”

―Aaron Bushnell

