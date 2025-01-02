“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

-- President John F. Kennedy, 1962

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/2/25)

British healthcare provider and educator Dr. John Campbell was one of the far too-few voices of honesty and integrity to emerge from the manufactured smog of the murderous COVID plandemic. As an academic in the medical world, he was an early supporter of many of the steps taken by government and medical establishment officials. A response that I, as a professional in behavioral medicine working with medical teams in hospital systems at the time, agreed with.

But as the inconsistencies, lies, clearly failed recommendations, conflicts of interest and examples of grotesque unprofessionalism piled up, Dr. John began to doubt and dig deeper into the research and interview dissident voices. As the deceit became clearer and the dark hand of Big Pharma perversion was more and more obvious, Dr. John questioned more and more.

I will never forget when he admitted to supporting what had now clearly been shown to be official lies and apologized to his viewers. It was clear he had been personally rattled and angered by the level of deceit and malpractice of Big Pharma and so much of the medical establishment.

As with many of us, the blinkers were off and the questions grew. For Dr. John, the process of rescuing the truth has clearly expanded beyond the medical profession. He is asking questions now we all need to be asking about pretty much everything in the corrupt Western Empire.

[Dr. John lays out the Nolan Principles of public service, which have for far too long and in too many ways, been abandoned by the government and public institutions we once had trust in. — MT]

Dr. John Campbell (12/13/24)

“I live in the Managerial Age, in a world of ‘Admin.’ The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid ‘dens of crime’ that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. “But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices. “Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the office of a thoroughly nasty business concern." — C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

Dr. John Campbell (12/13/24)

14-minute video

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Preparing For The Coming Crackdowns

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/2/24)

First of all, I am not an attorney, so I cannot vouch for every detail of the video below and I certainly do not know how the laws in other countries address police searches, contacts, arrests and detention; what is legal and what is not. But as an activist citizen I know it is essential to know — and exercise — your rights as much as possible.

There is no doubt we in the United States are entering a dark time and that is especially true for anyone who expresses opposition to the machine or is active in organizing and protest. With the unconstitutional crackdowns and silencing of campus and community protest of the criminal US/Isr*eli genocide in Gaza we saw last year, it is clear our First, Fourth and Fifth amendment rights have been severely wounded in the cause of Z*onist oppression and dominance in the US and Isr*el.

Knowing your rights and how best to respond to encounters with law enforcement is essential so that you don’t unwittingly assist in suppression of your rights.

While many attorney videos on YouTube focus on our Second Amendment right to owning firearms, the legal principles and guidance they offer is important for all citizens of the United States to understand.

As in all totalitarian states, we are going to see acceleration, perversion and twisting of the law to suppress, intimidate, silence and even liquidate opposition. While we may not be able to derail that, at very least one shouldn’t assist in their own legal persecution and should react in such a way as to stand for and protect whatever legal defense may be possible.

I will occasionally be adding such links to posts in the coming months. Know, protect and exercise your rights.

*****

LAWYER: 5 Tips To Stop Cops When They Come Knocking!

Hampton Law (4/12/24)

Can you ignore a police officer if he is knocking at your front door? What if cops have guns and are demanding you open immediately? Can you ignore them? Let's look at what might happen at your front door during police Knock & Talks and give you 5 Tips to protect your rights if cops come knocking!

[❗️DISCLAIMER❗️ This is not legal advice. I AM NOT YOUR LAWYER. Sorry! All content provided is for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. You should contact your attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular issue or problem. Nothing here should be construed to form an attorney-client relationship.]

16-minute video

NOTE: There is a follow-up to this video on your rights if the police come to search your home or vehicle, if you are pulled over. You can link to the 20-minute video here.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

“The worst criminals are the ones who own the prison.”

— Jimmy Dore

OUR PICKS For DISSIDENTS Of 2024

Due Dissidence (1/1/25)

22-minute video

TWO DIFFERENT DOCTORS' OFFICES ...

[Editor’s Note: This was a brilliant comment from a reader to a recent post on the greed of the (w)ealthcare insurance industry. — Mark Taylor]

By Shelley Chadwick (12/14/24)

Boy, if this doesn't hit the nail on the head, I don't know what does! Two patients limp into two different medical clinics with the same complaint. Both have trouble walking and appear to require a hip replacement. The FIRST patient is examined within the hour, is x-rayed the same day and has a time booked for surgery the following week. The SECOND sees his family doctor after waiting 3 weeks for an appointment, then waits 8 weeks to see a specialist, then gets an x-ray, which isn't reviewed for another week and finally has his surgery scheduled for 6 months from then. Why the different treatment for the two patients? The FIRST is a Golden Retriever. The SECOND is a Senior Citizen. Next time take me to a vet!

“Prosperity knits a man to the world. He feels that he is finding his place in it, while really it is finding its place in him.”



― C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Apparently, the Dems are trying to appeal to younger voters because… you know… kids LOVE dinosaurs.”

— YouTube comment

.

Share