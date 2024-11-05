"Gaza has changed everything. The empire has never been this exposed. The media, which covers for it, have never been this exposed. The door is now ajar. We have to kick it in."

-- Matt Kennard, What America Did Is SHOCKING & No One’s Allowed To Talk About It

Cartoon and photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

The polls are breathlessly saying it’s too close to call. Or that there’s an unexpected sudden election-pivoting surge for Harris in Iowa — or Trump in Nevada — that will tip the results. Manufactured silliness.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/5/24)

How do you like my election day photo! It’s got everything it needs: three front-porch American flags lit up in the sunlight and backlit by beautiful fall colors and bright blue autumn sky peeking through the golden leaves. What a dandy iconic image for Election Day! Hell, it could be used for a Get-Out-The-Vote door hanger.

What bullshit.

The jig is up. The mask is off. Pants are down. The diaper has dropped. The con has run its course. We have spun all the way down to a choice between a nonsensical laughing gas bag and a rerun-choice of a bill-skipping con man. Truly, end of empire shit.

As I noted yesterday, Joe Biden’s obvious mental disintegration and lost wandering in circles has made it abundantly clear it matters little who is president. It is to Wall Street what being the manager of the local Target would be. The president isn’t the psychopath calling the shots. He — or she — is the sock puppet for those in power. The ones Catholic monk peace activist Thomas Merton called back in 1966 “the Unspeakable”, shortly after JFK’s assassination by the CIA Deep State. Merton described the Unspeakable as “a kind of systemic evil that defies speech."

No matter who is on the ballot, ultimately that is who — Merton’s Unspeakable — we “vote” into being every four years. How else to explain the methodical, “systemic evil” of the ongoing genocide and completely avoidable Ukraine war, which has killed off somewhere north of a million, on top of the half-million slaughtered and starved to death by the Israelis in Gaza. (The Lancet estimated over 186,00 as of July 8, 2024, four months ago, before the accelerated bombing and starvation campaign in Northern Gaza.)

As was abundantly documented in the famous 2014 Princeton study, America is definitively an oligarchy; ruled by and for the exponential benefit of the wealthy, not a democracy “of the people”.

At the end of an exhaustive review of data from 1981-2002 the researchers concluded, “When the preferences of economic elites and the stands of organized interest groups are controlled for, the preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”

As historian Eric Zeuss noted of the study at the time, "American democracy is a sham, no matter how much it's pumped by the oligarchs who run the country (and who control the nation's "news" media). The US, in other words, is basically similar to Russia or most other dubious 'electoral' 'democratic' countries. We weren't formerly, but we clearly are now.”

And with three billionaires now owning more wealth than the bottom half of the country, things have only grown worse. Truly, an empty shell; a completely bipartisan corporate mockery of democracy.

So, who ya’ gonna’ vote for?

Voting in such a system? First of all, your vote is yours. No candidate — no party — is entitled to it. Ever. You can give it, withhold it, or let it die.

Choosing not to vote in such a system is perfectly legitimate and — essentially — a vote; a vote of no confidence that undermines the shadow of supposed legitimacy of whoever “wins” in such a corrupt, collapsed system. In fact, a third-plus of potential voters regularly choose not to vote.

I have never missed an election, but seriously considered not voting this year. But I decided to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein and the Libertarian candidate opposing my pro-genocide Dem senator, Tammy Baldwin. I’m no Libertarian, but about half of what they believe — like free speech and no more wars — match my view and won’t be found anywhere in the two major corrupt parties.

As I cautioned yesterday, today’s election is only Phase One. Where will things be tomorrow? Next week? In a month?

Nobody knows. In the coming days, stay centered, keep your head on a swivel, assess the news carefully, stay alert.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to vote Republican or Democrat, consider your two choices carefully…

If You’re Looking For Something To Watch Tonight Instead Of The Election Return Circus, Check Out The Following…

Norman Finkelstein "lashes out" At Harris, Trump, Noam Chomsky & Democratic/GOP Uniparty

22-minute video

Election Night Realty Check! Whitney Webb EXPOSES Kamala, Trump, Israel & More!

“These kind of elections are, I would argue, are…[like]… choosing for Eric Schmidt or Peter Theil, you know — Democrats or Republicans, because Silicon Valley oligarchs really dominate both parties. But they ultimately agree on a lot more than they don't, so you have to know for example [of] Eric Schmidt and Peter Theil coming together in backing JD Vance's own venture capital firm. But they're also together on the steering committee of the Bilderberg conference which is sort of this closed door Conference of Elites that's quite controversial and even more secretive than things like the World Economic Forum.” — Journalist Whitney Webb

Sabby Sabbs (8/20/24)

1-hour, 9-minute video

‘ShadowRing’ Documentary: Defining The Globalist ‘New World Order’ Agenda

The Council on Foreign Relations Takeover of America

ShadowRing details the virtually unknown story of the Council On Foreign Relations and how this think tank is responsible for defining the U.S. globalist agenda.

https://rumble.com/v5j1hm5-shadowring-documentary-full.-defining-the-globalist-nwo-agenda.-the-council.html

3-hour video

Always Remember How Bibi Netanyahu Celebrated The 9/11 Attacks On The US

“We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq.”

— Bibi Netanyahu, Democracy Now! 2008

