“Right now we have no idea who's running the United States of America. I just came here in a Tesla and I did not steer once, and I would say America is in full self-driving mode and we don't know what the AI is that's running the Oval Office. That's really bizarre given that we have something like six minutes to make a decision about nuke launches. We have no idea what the United States government in the executive branch actually is, but it can't be Joe Biden.”

— Eric Weinstein, Are We On The Brink Of A Revolution? (9/2/24)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/4/24)

There have been several ‘gifts’ of the past 13 grinding months with special relevance this Election Day Eve. The first is that the mentally collapsed ability of Joe Biden has proven what we have long known intuitively: it doesn’t matter much who is president. Can anybody answer who — or what — has really been ruling the country these past four years of war and genocide? It’s obvious it couldn’t have been addled Joe Biden.

While many of us have known the post WW-II American Empire has been as cruel and venal as it has been hypocritical of its lofty “peace-and-freedom” proclamations, the brutal, completely morally-debased and now accelerating US/Israel genocide in Gaza has stripped the empire before the world. We see now — with every social media image of mangled, shredded and maimed infants and toddlers — just what this empire is: A completely debased, vicious colonial power devoid of any moral standing or decency.

(Wire service photo)

Hey, what’s that moist patch?

Finally, the obsequious reception of the Congress to Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu’s “State of the Union” address exposed who and what is running the government: The corporate Zionist lobby and Israeli government. We now understand why Biden has not followed Ronald Reagan’s precedent and made that phone call telling the Israelis to stop the shredding, maiming and orphaning of all those children in Gaza. With every standing ovation by Congressional lackeys, the expanding, sticky moist patch surrounding their zippers exposed just who and what Congress is in love with.

And it ain’t us.

With every day, every university-expelled student protester, every American bomb dropped on hospitals and schools, every censored writer, every toddler wrapped in a blood-stained sheet, the obvious Israel/Zionist domination of this nation is confirmed and the completely irrelevant nature of yet another jerk-off election demonstrated.

Exhausting as it has been, tomorrow’s mockery of democracy is just the Opening Act of a much larger, more grotesque, more dangerous unraveling performance to come.

Yesterday, the US quietly moved major Air Force assets — including six B-52, long-range, nuclear-capable bombers as well as a squadron of F-15 ‘strike Eagle’ fighters and support refueling aircraft — into the Middle East. The likelihood of real or staged domestic unrest and terrorism is also likely. If Trump loses, probable.

Who — or what — is making such decisions? Who knows exactly, but rest assured, be it Harris or Trump, they will be little more than the flapping sock puppets past presidents have been for the Corporate Mind Blob .

Vote if you wish, but have no illusions that it will make any difference to the clanky, crusty, collapsing, bloody machinery of the Divided States of America.

Never-Ending Failure Of Liberals & Left & Their Betrayal Of Working Class Has Fueled Trump’s Rise & Fascistic MAGA Movement

Feckless Democrats and a disorganized Left have fed fuel to the MAGA movement’s fire.

By Marc Steiner

The Mac Steiner Show/Real News Network (10/30/24)

We are now just days away from the 2024 presidential election, and the outcome remains uncertain. With the possibility of a new Trump administration around the corner, the question of how we got here is more pressing than ever. Rick Perlstein and Bill Fletcher Jr. join The Marc Steiner Show for a look back on the mistakes of liberals and leftists that helped nurture the MAGA movement, and what the path to progressive victory in the long-term might look like.

Link to 41-minute audio

Democrats' Broken Promises Led To Trump: "People Just Want Something Different"

Status Coup News (10/28/24)

Jordan Chariton interviewed Vaun Mayes, a top activist in Milwaukee, on the critical swing state of Wisconsin and whether Black voters will come out in large enough numbers for VP Kamala Harris to win the state.

19-minute video

Inequality Causing Social Fabric To Unravel, Rebellion In Military Possible

theAnalysis.new (10/30/24)

Former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, says if he lived in a swing state, he would vote for Harris, in spite of having no sympathy for the leadership of the Democratic Party. He analyzes how America’s social fabric is unraveling and how this explains Trump’s mass appeal. He warns that rebellion within the military remains possible, discusses the role of Christian nationalism in the armed forces, and examines how economic inequality has destabilized American society.

https://theanalysis.news/inequality-causing-social-fabric-to-unravel-rebellion-in-military-possible-wilkerson-and-jay/

39-minute video

All The LIES Kamala Told In Her DC Ellipse Speech!

The Jimmy Dore Show (11/1/24)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ big speech on the Ellipse in Washington DC was supposed to draw a sharp contrast with Donald Trump, who famously addressed a crowd of supporters on January 6, 2021 from the same location. But if anything the VP demonstrated how alike she and Trump are, as she came forth with one whopper after another — all of which her adoring fans lapped up, of course TJDS guest hosts Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss discuss Kamala’s final attempt to win over voters with duplicity and misinformation.

37-minute video

PARADE OF CUCKS: Obama, Bill Clinton & Bernie DISGUSTING Speeches To Muslims Shilling For Harris

Sabby Sabbs (11/2/24)

32-minute video

