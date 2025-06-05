By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/5/25)

Dr. Gabor Mate is one of the most profound physicians of our time. His work on trauma, PTSD and Moral Injury is both groundbreaking and truly compassionate. His book The Myth Of Normal — written with his son David — is a powerful resource for anyone with a history of trauma and professionals working with clients struggling with the emotional effect of trauma. In my work as a psychotherapist, I often drew upon and was always inspired by Gabor’s work.

Significantly, during this time of the obscene US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, Gabor is also a Jewish Holocaust survivor, born at the end of WW II. In order to protect him, Gabor was cared for by a non-Jewish family for the first months of his life. He had family members die in German extermination camps.

Gabor and his other son, journalist Aaron Mate, have been courageous voices during this time, speaking out against the ongoing evil US/Israel atrocities and our descent into modern Nazism.

All of us with the compassion and courage to pay attention to the crimes our corrupt Zionist lobby bought-off government is perpetrating with Israel are dealing with varying degrees of moral injury. I encourage you to watch the conversation Gabor has with a young Muslim woman regarding her sense of survivor guilt and experience of moral injury. It’s a conversation that includes all of us who care.

Palestinian Woman Asks Holocaust Survivor Gabor Mate How To Deal With The Guilt Of Surviving Genocide

Due Dissidence (6/4/25)

16-minute video

By the acclaimed author of In The Realm Of Hungry Ghosts, a groundbreaking investigation into the causes of illness, a bracing critique of how our society breeds disease and addiction, and a pathway to health and healing.



In this revolutionary book, renowned physician Gabor Maté eloquently dissects how in Western countries that pride themselves on their healthcare systems, chronic illness and general ill health are on the rise. Nearly 70 percent of Americans are on at least one prescription drug; more than half take two. In Canada, every fifth person has high blood pressure. In Europe, hypertension is diagnosed in more than 30 percent of the population. And everywhere, adolescent mental illness is on the rise. So what is really “normal” when it comes to health?



Over four decades of clinical experience, Maté has come to recognize the prevailing understanding of “normal” as false, neglecting the roles that trauma and stress, and the pressures of modern-day living, exert on our bodies and our minds at the expense of good health. For all our expertise and technological sophistication, Western medicine often fails to treat the whole person, ignoring how today’s culture stresses the body, burdens the immune system, and undermines emotional balance. Now Maté brings his perspective to the great untangling of common myths about what makes us sick, connects the dots between the maladies of individuals and the declining soundness of society—and offers a compassionate guide for health and healing. Cowritten with his son Daniel, The Myth Of Normal is Maté’s most ambitious and urgent book yet.

This parenting classic is as relevant today as it was when it was first published, shining a light on one of the most misunderstood trends of our time: how the influence of peers, magnified by social media and video game culture, is replacing parents in the lives of children, and what parents can do about it—now featuring a new chapter



WINNER OF THE NATIONAL PARENTING PUBLICATIONS GOLD AWARD

“A worthy book that brings us genuinely new ideas and fresh perspectives on parenting.”—Mary Pipher, Ph.D., author of Reviving Ophelia



Children take their lead from their friends: Being “cool” matters more than anything else. Shaping values, identity, and codes of behavior, peer groups are often far more influential than parents. But this situation is far from natural, and it can be dangerous—it undermines family cohesion, interferes with healthy development, and fosters a hostile and sexualized youth culture. Children end up becoming conformist, anxious, and alienated.



In Hold On to Your Kids, acclaimed physician and bestselling author Gabor Maté joins forces with psychologist Gordon Neufeld to pinpoint the causes of this breakdown and offer practical advice on how to “reattach” to your children and earn back their loyalty and love.



By helping to reawaken our instincts, Neufeld and Maté empower parents to be what nature intended: a true source of enrichment, security, and warmth for their children.

A Note Of RESISTANCE For Book Buyers!!!

If your community is blessed to have an independent bookseller, order your books through them, even if it costs a little more. In the crunch of corporate state fascism, resistance is made in such daily choices, large and small.

Database Of Canadian Israeli ‘Defense’ Force Soldiers Launched

“The vast majority of the people on this list directly served in Gaza, which by default means that they are complicit in genocide. I would like to see a more general website like this as well that covers every country and not just Canada.”

BadEmpanada (5/25/25)

An awesome new website launched, FindIDFSoldiers.net, which uses publicly available information to make a database of IDF soldiers in Canada. It's a project of The Maple. Here I give em a plug and take a look at their work and the reactions to it.

5-minute video

The Maple: Here’s What Our Investigation Into Canadians That Have Joined The Israeli Military Found

By Davide Mastracci

The Maple (2/24/25)

For the better part of the past century, some Jews in Canada have been travelling to Israel to fight alongside other Jewish Zionists from around the world.

Throughout this time, the Israeli military has been credibly accused by and/or before major international bodies of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, apartheid, and now genocide. Israeli soldiers have also provided the physical force necessary to uphold practices the Canadian government has condemned, such as the occupation of the West Bank and the creation of new settlements. Despite this, the Canadian government has shown no interest in making it illegal for its citizens to join the Israeli military, preventing them from doing so or even keeping track of them.

There is little existing research in Canada beyond one-off news articles about who these soldiers are and how they came to make the life choices that they did. As such, I created a database of mini-profiles for as many Canadians that have fought in the Israeli military at any point as I could find. The resulting project, Find IDF Soldiers, was published this month, and offers the most comprehensive online public database of Canadians that have joined the Israeli military. This project defines “Canadian” as someone who is a Canadian citizen, and/or has lived in Canada for a significant amount of time, and/or currently lives in Canada.

The level of detail for each of the 85 profiles included varied based on what was publicly available, but the goal was to identify: where each soldier was born and grew up, what schools and institutions they attended, when they joined the Israeli military and why, if their participation was encouraged by family members and social networks, what they did in the military and what they’ve had to say about it, and what they’ve done since.

Every profile was based entirely on information gathered through simple Google searches from news articles, social media profiles, newsletters, websites, public directories and other sources. If you’d like to check out these profiles and a full list of the names of the soldiers, you can do so now at the website I created for the project.

This article draws upon the research I conducted to create the profiles and offers some of the trends I discovered to help provide a better understanding of the average Canadian Israeli military member.

But first, a few disclaimers. …

Link to story

Zen And The Art Of New York Times Headline Writing

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlan’s Newsletter (6/4/25)

It's amazing how creative these freaks get when they need to publicly exonerate Israel and its western allies of their crimes. The IDF commits a war crime and suddenly these stuffy mass media editors who've never created any art in their lives transform into poets, bending and twisting the English language to come up with lines that read more like Zen koans than reporting on an important news event. …

3-minute video

Dude, this news will really make you sick…

Trump GOP Close To Shutting Down Obama Care Forever? New Plan GOP Doesn't Want You To Know About

Thomas Hartman (6/3/25)

Trump's GOP is close to ending Obamacare again and this time they could really do it!

8-minute video

Share

Leave a comment