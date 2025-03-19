Note, I did this cartoon six years ago and the one below five years ago, and they are — in the rampaging Trump fascist state — even more appropriate today than ever. Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“I do feel that the days of being cordial and respectful are over, because we’re not being respected.”

— Jay Carey, 20-year military veteran, Veteran Who Ripped GOP Rep At Town Hall Defends 'Necessary' Act: They 'Aren't Serving Us' (see video)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/18/25)

As the whirling flames of Trump’s fascism torch through the government like a LA wildfire, Congressional Democrats fuddle and bumble; a fire brigade of empty bobbleheads lead by the likes of Zionist fascist toad Sen. (up)Chuck Schumer.

And as Israel officially torched the ceasefire they never followed with massive bombings in Gaza — leaving the bloodied and mangled bodies of yet more children wrapped in sheets and blankets — there was the usual complicit silence from the Zionist lobby-owned Democrats. While there may be a few differences in detail between the Republicans and their fascist Democrat Party bootlickers, on one thing they are forever united: The US/Israel Genocide in Gaza and the West Bank will continue until every Palestinian is removed or murdered.

The genocide confirms, with enough money in their grubby little paws, Republicans and Democrats alike happily serve up whatever the Zionist lobby and Wall Street weapons manufacturers order off the menu.

Next war is already lined up

While the Ukraine war sputters to a stop, the next war on the menu is already lined up and being accelerated. Keeping with longheld presidential tradition, Trump launched a bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen and ramped up threats against Iran. As journalist Ken Kleppenstein documented yesterday, Pentagon and corporate documents leaked to him reveal America’s latest war of failure on behalf of Israel is now well underway. This time the stage of American defeat will be Iran.

Just as the 9/11 attacks panicked the country into blind patriotic obedience and enthusiasm for war, we can expect some similar internal attack, either real or manufactured. Most likely manufactured by Deep State fascists in the CIA and National (in)Security Agency. When the panic explodes, nice liberals will plaster American flag decals on their Teslas and join the MAGA flag-flapping, exhaust-belching pick-up truck war parade.

The R&D duopoly will be onboard as Trump joins Biden, Obama, George Bush Jr., Clinton and H.W. Bush in leading us off to yet another disastrous Middle East war. But Iran is not Iraq or Libya and the likelihood of Russia and China being drawn in are high.

And through it all, we can depend upon the dribbling Democrats to do what they do best: Absolutely nothing.

Link to Ken Kleppenstein’s article: The Iran War Plan: Pentagon gears up for “major” war with Iran

Democrats Hit ALL TIME LOW Approval After Smug Schumer Plays & Betrays The Nation

Breaking Points (3/17/25)

Krystal and Saagar discuss Dems approval rating tanking after Schumer caved to the GOP funding bill.

27-minute video

Facing Calls To Resign For Caving To Trump & GOP, Schumer Postpones Book Tour — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has opted to postpone events promoting his forthcoming book amid sustained outrage over his decision to back a Republican-authored government funding plan that bolsters President Donald Trump's lawless assault on federal agencies. Schumer's (D-N.Y.) office attributed the decision to reschedule the book tour events—including one that was supposed to take place in Baltimore Monday night—to "security concerns. The anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace was planning to hold a demonstration outside the Baltimore venue. Other progressive activists highlighted Schumer's upcoming tour dates … Link to story

Recording Reveals Head Of Social Security’s Thoughts On DOGE & Trump

“…have you ever worked with someone who’s manic-depressive?” — Leland Dudek, Trump’s acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

By Eli Hager

ProPublica (3/12/25)

Since the arrival of a team from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, Social Security is in a far more precarious place than has been widely understood, according to Leland Dudek, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration. “I don’t want the system to collapse,” Dudek said in a closed-door meeting last week, according to a recording obtained by ProPublica. He also said that it “would be catastrophic for the people in our country” if DOGE were to make changes at his agency that were as sweeping as those at USAID, the Treasury Department and elsewhere.

Alarming statements

Dudek’s comments, delivered to a group of senior staff and Social Security advocates attending both in person and virtually, offer an extraordinary window into the thinking of a top agency official in the volatile early days of the second Trump administration. The Washington Post first reported Dudek’s acknowledgement that DOGE is calling the shots at Social Security and quoted several of his statements. But the full recording reveals that he went much further, citing not only the actions being taken at the agency by the people he repeatedly called “the DOGE kids,” but also extensive input he has received from the White House itself. When a participant in the meeting asked him why he wouldn’t more forcefully call out President Donald Trump’s continued false claims about widespread Social Security fraud as “BS,” Dudek answered, “So we published, for the record, what was actually the numbers there on our website. This is dealing with — have you ever worked with someone who’s manic-depressive?”

Throughout the meeting, Dudek made alarming statements about the perils facing the Social Security system, but he did so in an oddly informal, discursive manner. It left several participants baffled as to the ultimate fate of the nation’s largest and most popular social program, one that serves 73 million Americans. “Are we going to break something?” Dudek asked at one point, referring to what DOGE has been doing with Social Security data. “I don’t know.” …

Link to story and 11-audio

‘Breaking Points’ Podcast: LEAKED MEMO — Social Security SABOTAGE Could DESTROY System: 14-minute video

RARE TRUTH: Former Head Of Israeli Security Reveals Something INCREDIBLE!

Q: “If you were a Palestinian living in the West Bank or Gaza, what would your view be of Israel? A: “I would fight against Israel. I would fight against Israel in order to achieve my Liberty.” Q: “How would you fight how dirty?” A: “I would do everything in order to achieve my Liberty, and that's it. I will do everything in order to achieve my liberty, and that's it, and that's it. You cannot deter a person or a group of people if they believe that they have nothing to lose. We Israelis, we shall have security only when they will have hope.”

By Lee Camp

Unredacted Tonight (3/15/25)

Former chief of the Israeli Security Agency unveils eye-opening insights that challenge everything you thought you knew about Israel and Gaza.

4-minute video

BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil Releases Open Letter From Detention SLAMMING Trump

TYT (3/18/25)

Mahmoud Khalil has put out an open letter to the public.

9-minute video

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs : How Israeli Extremism Rots Out US Democracy & Our Constitutional Rights

Judging Freedom (3/17/25)

27-minute video

THE ANTIWAR FRAUD: Now Tulsi Gabbard Wants Other Countries To Join US In Attacking Yemen

During Trump's first term in office, Gabbard was a leading critic of Trump's backing of the Saudi war in Yemen, which she called genocidal.

By Dave DeCamp

Anti-war.com (3/18/25)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has called for other countries to join the US in attacking the Houthis in Yemen, a country she previously strongly opposed intervening in.

The US launched a major round of airstrikes against Yemen on Saturday and in the days that followed, killing at least 53 people, including women and children. Gabbard said that the US wants countries that are more impacted by a disruption in Red Sea shipping to get involved.

“Our country and other countries should not be in a position to reroute commerce going through that area simply because of the threat that exists,” she told the Indian broadcaster NDTV during a visit to India, according to Bloomberg.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard attends Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, on March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Gabbard said that President Trump had taken decisive action and that the US “will look to other affected countries, as there are many impacted by this, to similarly take action.”

The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, ceased their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping after the Gaza ceasefire went into effect on January 19. The US began bombing Yemen again in response to the Houthis announcing that they would reimpose a blockade on Israeli shipping in the region.

From anti- to pro-genocide

During President Trump’s previous term in office, when Gabbard was in Congress, she was a leading critic of the US-backed Saudi war against the Houthis in Yemen, which killed hundreds of thousands of people.

“It is absolutely outrageous that the United States has continued its support for years now for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen that has killed thousands and thousands of innocent Yemeni people and caused mass starvation,” Gabbard said in a 2018 interview with The Real News.

At the time, Gabbard was critical of the fact that the Yemen war was unauthorized by Congress, making US participation illegal under the Constitution. President Trump’s new bombing campaign is also unauthorized and illegal, as was President Biden’s airstrikes against the Houthis that he launched from January 2024 to January 2025.

Gabbard was involved in a War Powers Resolution that would have ended US support for the Saudi war in Yemen, which was vetoed by Trump in 2019. “Congress has now for a very long time given up its responsibility to declare war. And this war in Yemen is a perfect example. So, I and a few of my colleagues are introducing a resolution that will take back our congressional authority and responsibility that’s given to us through the United States Constitution to stop this, our illegal participation in this Saudi-led genocidal war in Yemen,” she said in the 2018 interview.

Link to story

SLIMY: Republican Who Introduced ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Bill Arrested For Soliciting A Minor

Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn allegedly traveled to meet a 17-year-old he thought met online, but was instead a cop posing as minor

By Rachel Leingang

The Guardian (3/18/25)

A Republican state lawmaker in Minnesota who recently introduced a bill to create a mental illness category for liberals obsessed over Donald Trump was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn was arrested and booked on Tuesday. He believed he was talking to a 17-year-old female, but was communicating instead with detectives from the Bloomington, Minnesota, police department, police allege.

Eichorn, a 40-year-old whose biography on the Minnesota Senate website says he is married with four kids, faces felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Booker Hodges of the Bloomington police department said in a statement.

The Minnesota Senate GOP called for Eichorn to resign, saying the reports were shocking. “Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family,” the caucus said in a statement. The Republican party of Minnesota also called for Eichorn to resign because of the “seriousness” of the charges.

Eichorn is one of five authors of a bill introduced this week that would classify “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness. The derogatory term is often used by Trump supporters to claim liberals are obsessed with Trump to the point of being mentally ill. …

Link to story

Single Greatest Threat To Your Right To Speak Freely

“The single greatest threat to freedom of speech in the United States, at this point in time, is Israel and its supporters here in the United States. It's truly amazing the extent to which Israel's supporters are going to enormous lengths to shut down free speech, not only on University campuses but all across the country. “What can be done is very simple. People could speak up about this. They could stand on the rooftops and scream about what's happening and making it very clear that this is a threat to basic American values. This is a threat to liberal democracy.” — Prof. John Mearsheimer, co-author of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, Judging Freedom podcast (3/18/25)

