DeMOCKracy.Ink

Baz
2h

I support Palestine Action.

Starmer and Cooper can fuck right off.

Come and get me you friggin’ despots.

Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
4hEdited

ICE employs about 20,000 people, has established about 400 offices including 90 around the globe and has a budget of 8 billion dollars. In 1944 Himmler’s Gestapo employed about 32k people who struck fear in millions of German civilians but also occupied citizens of other countries. The Gestapo were extremely effective because they relied on three things: 1.Undercover agents and a large network of informants, 2. The Gestapo heavily depended on ordinary citizens to report suspected dissidents.

3. Operating above the law: The Gestapo was granted free rein, without administrative or judicial review, leading to widespread atrocities, torture, and executions.

Brutal tactics and climate of fear: The use of torture and terror effectively silenced opposition and ensured compliance.

In my humble opinion ICE employs versions of all three and the sociopaths like Noem and Miller and Trump are no different than Himmler and Hitler. You may scoff at that but the fear tactics and beatings are beginning to rival the Gestapo. Treating of fellow countrymen as the enemy. Acting above the law and showing little or no remorse. And, as researched in the 1950’s the, Banality of Evil, the officers themselves begin to become inured to the violence, learn to hate the people they are arresting, feel as if they are members of a sacred club and rarely… if ever… will NEVER regret their behavior. Why? Because they were just following orders. Eichmann said, ‘If we had won the war I’d be a hero but instead to you I am a criminal.’ There is one thing I’d like to remind ICE officers about, ‘When Germany finally fell Himmler dressed like a peasant and tried to escape, Hitler forced the Hitler Youth to defend Berlin against the Russians while he committed suicide. Guys… do you think Noem, Miller, Trump will be there for you when this government falls? Do you think you will be vindicated? No, you will face the punishment while the rich and powerful run or somehow buy their freedom. History repeats itself. Evil thrives then dies and resurfaces when the masses are asleep.

