DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
25m

You know, Mark, it floors me that anyone ever expected Trump to stand up for the working person. When your backers are all rich and with a history like his, how could anyone have believed that?

And, of course, his funders have been mostly AIPAC folks. And he looks out for his funders' interests.

However, I didn't think things would get this bad this soon. A friend of a friend lived through the Nazi occupation in Germany and said that kidnapping and deporting people the way ICE does is the way it all started in Nazi Germany.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture