“The first duty of any government to keep its citizens safe. The government is saying, ‘No, we're not. That's not our first priority. Our first priority is to protect Israel.’ That's your ‘America First’ government." — Glenn Greenwald (8/5/25)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/6/25)

The Trump administration has declared that any state or local government that has participated in or in any way supported the BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement in opposition to the Israeli genocidal state will be denied Federal Emergency Management Administration funding for preparedness or services in the event of a natural disaster.

Not a dime.

Not a penny.

So pause a moment to consider the obscenity of this decision. Families can lose their home due to a hurricane or flood. Local hospitals can be destroyed by an earthquake. Energy systems can be destroyed by tornadoes. Yet, if the state or local government has supported the BDS movement to stop the man made and methodically engineered disaster of the US-backed Israel genocide in Gaza, federal FEMA funds — paid for by the very taxpayers in need — will be denied.

You can criticize and call for boycotts of France.

Or Thailand.

Or Great Britain.

Or any other nation.

Hell, even the United States!

But, as Glenn Greenwald notes in the video below, “You're allowed to boycott anybody, except Israel.”

Act of treason

To deny necessary aid and lifesaving support to our fellow citizens, their children and traumatized communities in a moment of disaster is treason.

It is psychopathic.

It is justification to throw Donald Trump the hell out of office.

While the Trump administration said they removed the anti-BDS FEMA rule, as Greenwald details in the video below, it still exists within the Department of Homeland Security.

As the conversation at the bottom of this post between conservatives Candace Owens and Milo Yiannopoulos shows, even hard right MAGA fans are turning against the traitor Trump.

To be such an oily, supine suck-up, just imagine how much shit Israel must have on Donald Trump!

And that’s not just the musing of woke lefty anti-Trump critics. In light of Trump’s frantic blocking release of the Epstein files and angry attacks on his own supporters calling for a full investigation, Candace Owens asks what is Trump hiding and why, leading one to logically wonder...

How many were there, Donald?

How young were they, Donald?

What’s in the photos, Donald?

Invasion & occupation

As if that isn’t a big enough betrayal of the nation, we are also learning of — as detailed in two videos below — the active planning and preparation for the military invasion and occupation of American cities by the US military at the same time a network of federal concentration camps are being established in ten states.

As money will be denied to natural disaster victims, FEMA funds are being siphoned off into increased funding for Trump’s Brownshirt brigades, the ICE Gestapo troops. While funding will be blocked for preparedness and from citizens in need in the midst of natural disaster, ICE Gestapo goon recruits are being offered $50,000 signing bonuses and even student debt relief to mask up and violate the Constitution.

There can be no honor in service to this military and to this president.

To be a masked-up ICE Gestapo thug is to be a coward and a traitor. To be involved in the war on American communities is a betrayal of all the supposed, now threadbare principles of this nation. True patriots in this fascist government will honor their oath of service, gum up the operations within, leak orders and documents and resign.

Anything less is treason in genuflection to a treasonous idiotic president dictator. Cut all support and aid to Israel, now and forever.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Trump Admin DENYING DISASTER RELIEF To Americans Over Stand On Israel!

“The Trump administration gets in and makes it one of their top priorities —one of their very top priorities — to declare that there's a racism epidemic in the United States, but only against one group. There's only one genuinely marginalized true victim group in the United States, and that's American Jews. “And the Trump administration has been doing everything, no matter how much it harms American citizens or American interests, to purge the world of this one form of bigotry that it claims has pervaded all American institutions and it will sacrifice anything to do so.” — Glenn Greenwald

[Editor Note: I had not heard about the situation Glenn discussed in the opening of this video with the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief situation in Texas way back in 2017. It is shocking — but not surprising — that the media ignored the story. — Mark Taylor]

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (8/5/25)

14-minute video

TREASON! Trump Blocks Disaster Funds For Any State Or Community Boycotting Israel

Breaking Points (8/6/25)

31-minute video

'Here It Comes': Leaked Hegseth Memo Calls For More US Troops On US Streets

"The worst we've been waiting for," wrote one legal scholar in response to an internal DHS-DoD document reportedly authored by Philip Hegseth.

By Jon Queally

Common Dreams (8/2/25)

New reporting based on a leaked briefing memo from a recent meeting between high-level officials at the Department of Homeland Security and Defense Department sparked fresh warnings on Saturday about the Trump administration's internal plans to increase its domestic use of the U.S. military.

According to Greg Sargent of The New Republic, which obtained the memo, the document "suggests that Trump's use of the military for domestic law enforcement on immigration could soon get worse."

The "terrifying" memo—which the outlet recreated and published online with certain redactions that concealed operational and personnel details—"provides a glimpse into the thinking of top officials as they seek to involve the Defense Department more deeply in these domestic operations, and it has unnerved experts who believe it portends a frightening escalation."

Circulated internally among top Trump officials, TNR reports the memo was authored by Philip Hegseth, the younger brother of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The younger sibling, though lesser known by the public than his controversial brother, currently serves as a senior adviser to Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem and acts as DHS liaison officer to the Pentagon.

The meeting between DoD and DHS officials and the memo centers on Philip Hegseth's push for closer collaboration between the two departments, especially with regard to operations on the ground, like those that happened earlier this year in Los Angeles when National Guard units and later U.S. Marines were deployed in the city to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and local law enforcement put down local protests sparked by raids targeting immigrants and workers.

As Sargent noted in a social media post:

Strikingly, the memo says straightforwardly that what happened in Los Angeles is the sort of operation that may be necessary "for years to come." As one expert told me: "They see Los Angeles as a model to be replicated."

"To Make America Safe Again, DHS and DoD will need to be in lockstep with each other, and I hope today sets the scene for where our partnership is headed," states the memo, which also compares transnational criminal gangs and drug cartels to Al Qaeda.

Lindsay Cohn, an associate professor at the U.S. Naval War College, was among the experts TNR spoke with who called that comparison particularly worrying. "The conflation of a low-level threat like transnational criminal organizations with Al Qaeda, which was actually attempting to topple the United States government, is a clear attempt to use excessive force for a purpose normally handled by civil authorities," said Cohn.

Sociology professor Kim Lane Scheppele, a scholar who studies the rise of autocracy at Princeton University, was among those who raised alarm in response to the published reporting and the contents of the memo.

"Here it comes," wrote Kim Lane Scheppele. "The worst we've been waiting for."

According to TNR:

The memo outlines the itinerary for a July 21 meeting between senior DHS and Pentagon officials, with the goal of better coordinating the agencies' activities in "defense of the homeland." It details goals that Philip Hegseth hopes to accomplish in the meeting and outlines points he wants DHS officials to impress on Pentagon attendees.



Participants listed comprise the very top levels of both agencies, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and several of his top advisers, Joint Chiefs chairman Dan Caine, and NORTHCOM Commander Gregory Guillot. Staff include Phil Hegseth and acting ICE commissioner Todd Lyons.



"Due to the sensitive nature of the meeting, minimal written policy or background information can be provided in this briefing memo," the memo says.

Joseph Nunn, counsel for the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told TNR it was "disturbing to see DHS officials pressuring the U.S. military to turn its focus inward even further." Nunn added that the memo suggests that "military involvement in domestic civilian law enforcement" is set to become "more common" if the policy recommendations put forth by Phillip Hegseth take hold.

Following publication of his reporting, Sargent said he wanted to flag something specific for readers.

"It looks plausible that the Hegseth brothers are trying to push military leaders further on involving military in domestic law enforcement," he noted. "Two experts I spoke with read the memo that way. There may be a bigger story here to get."

Link to story

REVEALED: Secret Plan For US Military INVASION & OCCUPATION Of Major Cities

By Kyle Kulinski

Secular Talk (8/5/25)

7-minute video

TWO MAGA ICONS WONDER: What Dirt Does Israel Have On Donald Trump?

Candace Owens (8/6/25)

Netanyahu expected to push for plan to 'occupy' Gaza, Homeland Security gaslights us by denying tying FEMA funds to Israel stance, and Milo Yiannopoulos joins me for MAGA's funeral.

1-hour, 41-minute video

Trump Blackmailed by Netanyahu? Epstein Files May Hold Key To Gaza Genocide! — “We’re not a sovereign nation”… 23-minute video

