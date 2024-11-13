Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Rec·i·proc·i·ty — is the quality or state of being reciprocal : mutual dependence, action, or influence.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (11/12/24)

One of the central features of a functional political process is — just as in real life — reciprocity. Reciprocity is the action/reaction of daily life. Someone holds the door for you and you say, “Thank you.”

And they say, “You’re welcome. Have a nice day.”

Reciprocity. Simple!

I’m not sure when reciprocity was mortally wounded in our society, but I know now I’m always a bit shocked when someone returns a phone call or email or people in my neighborhood help each other. All too rare events in today’s America.

Despite politics being an act of reciprocity between voter and candidate/party in which you support a party and vote for a candidate because you feel confident they have similar values and will work on legislation to make life better for you, your family and community, that has disappeared from both parties. In return for that affirmation, donation and vote, the politician and party once was expected to — theoretically — advocate for at least few of your interests and needs.

A measure of reciprocity is essential to any functional political process.

In politics reciprocity has been scorched away. Watch the Breaking Points interview (fourth clip below) with Jim Zogby as he describes what things are like now inside the Democratic Party. The only role members of the party are expected to play is to be good little boys and girls, send in money on demand and show up to vote for the candidates those in power have so considerately put in place.

Your role, your voice mean nothing.

As an example, since the beginning of the US/Israel genocide I have called Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) probably 200 times, usually only getting a voicemail. I wrote probably 20 times. Each and every time I provided my name, phone number and request that a staffer call back. I pointed out I voted twice for Baldwin and donated to past campaigns. In response, I have received zero call backs and perhaps three pro forma email responses, the last one completely misrepresenting what I had said in my letter.

Now, I did receive — of course — several fundraising letters. I reciprocated in a proper way for such a request from such a person. I stuffed the pre-paid return envelope with scrap paper, cardboard and cat food labels to beef up the postage cost for her campaign and wrote a personalized message on the back side then dropped it in the mailbox.

I voted for a third party candidate. Baldwin barely squeaked back into office, running against a California multi-millionaire banker. My third party candidate got 1.3 percent of the vote, more than Baldwin’s less than a full point .9% margin of victory.

Political reciprocity

Former Trump Secretary of Defense and CIA Director, Mike Pompeo looked like he was headed back into the circle of the White House with a Trump second term. Pompeo is one of the dankest, spiny creatures from the oiliest corner of the neocon dungeon. Among other things, he’s the one who ordered an assassination plot on heroic whistle blower Julian Assange.

Trump was floating the possibility of bringing Pompeo in as Secretary of State or Secretary of War, or some other post. But the MAGAverse was having nothing to do with such a slimy development.

On November 8 a Twitter/X user identified as Cat turd posted…

Trend it…

#NoPompeo

The post took off, gathering 1.1 million views in a matter of hours. Donald Trump Jr. jumped in midday Tweeting/Xing: “I’m on it”

Five hours later Trump messaged that not only Pompeo, but Nikki Haley too, would not be part of his new administration.

Talk about reciprocity!

Contrast that with how Democrats are responding in the third video below. All the Democratic Congressional positions are remaining the same. Nobody will pay a price for the massive political malpractice and financial boodoggle ($20 million in debt) of the Harris/DNC campaign. There will be no reciprocity

Johnny Graz Tweeted/X’d out regarding the Pompeo development:

“Hey shitlibs — this is how you push a candidate left.”

That’s how politics works when a party or candidate believes you may walk away. And always remember, you don’t owe anyone or any party your vote.

You’re free.

For now.

POLITICS 101: Trump NIXES Pompeo Appointment After Viral MAGA Uproar

Due Dissidence (11/12/24)

20-minute video

Jon Stewart DESTROYS 'Woke' Dem Autopsy Takes

“There's some evidence their ad and ground game actually were kind of effective. It's because they have zero narrative they have failed to create the right divisive politics and if you don't relentlessly explain your story of the world your, goals principles heroes and villains your opponents they will happily fill in the blanks ergo she's for ‘they/them’, he's for you. So what would a better strategy look like? Well it looks like Bernie's 2016 class first populism, but on steroids. Democrats need to abandon a bland and offensive unity between the Cheneys and AOC and embrace a division that aggressively excises everyone who puts the billionaire's interest over the working class. “There should be purity tests on everything that is core to that war against the plutocrats and a large public purge of those who are on the wrong side of that divide. “If you don't agree that billionaires should be abolished, then get the f*ck out. If you don't want to tax the rich, get the f*ck out. If you don't want to radically increase Union power, get the f*ck out. If you don't want to implement a universal jobs guarantee, get out. If you don't want healthcare, get out. If you do support these things but you also have more moderate position on abortion, guns, trans athletes, okay, there can be a space for you here, but these cultural issues can never be central — they are distractions. Because to claim them as central is to void the correct divisive frame and undercut the narrative the war is not between immigrants and Americans. The war is between the plutocrats and the people. Immigrant and trans panics those are ploys to keep regular people divided against each other instead of against the corrupt political media and economic elite who have rigged the system and hogged all the spoils.”

— Krystal Ball

Breaking Points (11/12/24)

Krystal and Saagar discuss Jon Stewart slamming Dems for their delusional 'woke' autopsy for 2024.

13-minute video

FDR’s Second Bill Of Rights —- Just Imagine If The Democrats Shed Their Billion Dollar Bosses & Stood For This…

FAILURE? Nobody In Democratic Party Congressional Caucus Has Learned A Thing From Harris/Walz Stunning Blow-Out

“How are you not questioning the direction of these leaders that have been in place? How are you not questioning everything about your party's approach right now and so to me …they are not interested in really righting the ship.”

Breaking Points (11/12/24)

Krystal and Saagar discuss top Dems facing zero consequences after losing to Trump.

6-minute video

DNC Member RIPS Party & Calls For Burning Down Democrat Consultant Class

Breaking Points (11/12/24)

Krystal and Saagar are joined by Jim Zogby to discuss the failures of Democrats in the 2024 election.

14-minute video

"Love Me, I'm a Liberal" (for the Dems 2024 Campaign)

“But I’ve gotten older and wiser, and that’s why I’m turning you in.”

4-minute video

