Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Kamala’s New “Man Ad” Gets VICIOUSLY Mocked!

The Jimmy Dore Show (10/12/24)

Campaign commercials have traditionally encouraged viewers to vote FOR the candidate running the ad, but a new Harris/Walz ad directed specifically at men is so cringe-inducing that one could be forgiven for assuming it’s a joke meant to parody targeted ads.

The commercial’s premise is that Trump voters are “afraid” of women. Watch for yourself and see if it makes any sense to you or increases the likelihood that you’d vote for Kamala Harris.

22-minute video

FAIL! Obama Calls Black Men Who Won’t Vote For Kamala “Sexist”!

(Editor’s Note: Substacker Ohio Barbarian has a great commentary on this video featuring Barack Obama’s condescending lecture to a group of young Black Men on why they need to suck it up, fall into line and vote for Kamala Harris. — Mark Taylor)

Jimmy Dore (10/12/24)

Barack Obama is a beloved figure in the black community —and this is true even though he seems to delight in nothing more than denigrating members of that community, especially his fellow black men. In 2008 he famously said that young black men should pull up their pants. Today he’s telling black men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris that they’re sexists.

14-minute video

“Most Black men, counting those who don’t vote at all, won’t vote for Cop Harris, who has always been a willing part of the system that has kept them down all their lives, so what does Obama do? “He has the nerve to tell them they are using the policy failures of the Biden/Harris Administration as an excuse not to vote for a woman because they are insecure misogynists.” — Ohio Barbarian Substack (10/13)

KAMALA WORKING HARD FOR GOP: ‘The Great Debate’ Ad

The Jim Heath Channel (8/22/24)

In this official Trump campaign ad, Kamala Harris is shown debating herself on issues involving the economy and 'Bidenomics.'

40-second ad

GOP Campaign Consultant Frank Luntz Gives Excellent Assessment Of Harris Campaign & Dangers After Election

“It’s a shit show and it's our shit show and I just wish we could do something about it but I'm not optimistic.”

[Editor’s Note: While I would disagree with GOP campaign consultant Frank Luntz on most issues, I find his insights on campaign messaging fascinating. In this interview just before the debate Luntz give an excellent assessment of the election and has sober warnings about the nation we will be facing after the election. — Mark Taylor]

60 Minutes Australia (9/15/24)

No one would ever describe last Wednesday’s Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as edifying. It was big on bluster, but short on substance; an example of how hurling insults to malign opponents now seems to be the preferred way to influence voters. It’s a skill Donald Trump has certainly turned into an art form, but as the world witnessed, the Vice-President is also no mug at it.

For many observers though, Kamala Harris still has a substantial problem to overcome if she’s to be elected President. She needs to do more to convince Americans who she really is. On 60 MINUTES, Amelia Adams travels across the United States meeting the people who know the real Kamala, including old school friends, work colleagues and even a former boyfriend.

32-minute video

Share