DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

I really appreciate Chomsky's words. It's so true. Those who have been paying attention for a long time have watched this slow motion train wreck in horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Taylor and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture