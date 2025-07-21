“If you wanted tax cuts for the rich and cruel treatment for immigrants then Trump is still your man, but if you were hoping he’d benefit ordinary Americans or do anything to drain the swamp in Washington he’s just peeing on you and writing a wall of text on Truth Social explaining why the pee is actually rain.” — Caitlin Johnstone, Trump Has Completely Dropped His "Populist" Act (7/17/25)

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/20/25)

Time to get real: We’re all on the target field now.

As masked ICE Gestapo agents terrorize, bully and kidnap people across the country, intel, surveillance and targeting data tools now being field tested and honed in the killing fields of the US/Israel Gaza genocide are being aimed homeward.

Working across surveillance platforms like Palantir, the Israeli intel Unit 8200 now has access to ‘our’ government and all of us across the United States. In fact, dozens of former Israeli spies have been hired by major Silicon Valley tech companies with US government security and military contracts.

At the same time all this is happening, government ICE Gestapo goons are illegally funneling immigrants and US citizens into a network of detention facilities and concentration camps like the perversely named Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades. Families are separated and disappeared, children are separated from parents, feeding — no doubt as the recent surge in Jeffrey Epstein stories remind — the international trafficking of children.

The masked, heavily armed, combat-equipped ICE Gestapo goons routinely violate due process, refusing to identify themselves and the agency they represent, breaking into homes and vehicles and arresting innocent people without warrants or any pretense of Constitutional respect or basic decency. Increasingly, concern grows vigilantes are taking advantage of the official lawlessness and donning similar anonymous gear as incidents have been reported across the nation (see the article noted below).

ICE has recently been given a massive budget increase that not only makes it the largest policing agency in the nation, but is larger than the national military budgets of 15 nations. If you don’t think that is the budget of a national occupying force you might want to practice breaking out of zip ties just for the heck of it.

It’s coming home

But there is more happening. In fact, the ICE Gestapo mass arrest campaign is a mask-on dress rehearsal for what is coming, notes former Army Ranger and intelligence officer Greg Stoker, now of Mint Press News in the article below. The criminality of ICE, Border Patrol, FBI, some municipal and state law enforcement and federal troops is active training in our communities for the war that is coming home against us, the American people.

In the classic pattern of all corrupt, collapsing empires that have morally and financially bankrupted themselves in wars of conquest, the United States ruling gangsters are now out to conquer us. To drain away any wealth we may have. Silence our dissent. Contain us in tightly surveilled, heavily policed ‘15-minute cities’ that can be tightly controlled and closed off. Digital IDs and banking can be used to monitor and manage or completely cut off finances, limit travel and even what part of your city you can enter. Social credit rating, like that already being done in China will create electronic corrals to keep us managed.

Seem like science fiction or a chapter from George Orwell’s “1984”? Well, take a few minutes to listen to the Tucker Carlson interview on “1984” below and note how reflective it is of the world we now live and feels just around the corner.

Attention, soldier!

For those in the military, you will soon have to make a choice: decide to honor your oath and protect your fellow citizens or be conscripted into the greatest act of treason in this nation’s history. The decision is here, already on the horizon. Listen carefully to vet Gregg Stoker.

As you contemplate which way you will go, it would be helpful to read a previous post: HEY, ICE AGENTS: Nazi's Son Speaks Out On His Father's Legacy: “I despise him.”

For the rest of us, resist! Peacefully, but loudly, persistently in ways large and small (see the example posted below). After all, your freedom and the future of all our children are on the line, NOW!

For those most immediately at risk of abuse by ICE (for now, anyone with a darker skin) download the ICEBlock app to be aware of when and where ICE Gestapo operations are happening nearby so you can avoid walking into a trap.

Do I sound a little over-the-top? Well, take a moment to consider our ongoing grotesque genocide in Gaza, the neutered perversion of the legal system, the growing network of concentration camps, the growing use of degrading and abusive behavior of those in detention and how all the norms have been twisted and distorted and fear manipulated in just the past six months.

Where will we be in a year?

Two?

Get serious.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

By Refusing To Show Faces Or Badges, ICE Opens Door To Vigilante Impersonators — The masked, plainclothes ICE agents terrorizing immigrant communities are indistinguishable from racist vigilantes. For weeks, unidentifiable men and women wearing neck gaiters, mismatched camouflage attire, gloves and baseball caps have stood outside hearing rooms at the federal immigration courthouse in Lower Manhattan. They block stairwells and elevators, waiting for immigrants to leave mandatory court appointments, before handcuffing them and taking them to processing centers. Family members may wait days before finding out where their loved ones are being held — or if they’re even still in the country. … Link to story

‘Chilling’ trend

FROM TIGER TEAMS IN L.A. TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS: ICE & Its Connections To Israeli Intelligence & Goals

“I get called dramatic a lot, but then again, one of my favorite proverbs is, you know, the road to fascism is paved by people telling you you're overreacting.”

— Gregg Stoker, Former US Intel Officer: Epstein Files One Big "PSYOP"

By Greg Stoker

Mint Press News (7/10/25)

In early 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) assembled a covert unit called the “Tiger Team,” a task force supposedly created to address “critical threats.” But leaked testimony obtained by the Knight First Amendment Institute revealed that this unit compiled over 100 surveillance reports targeting student activists based on a list of roughly 5,000 student names.

The source of that list? Canary Mission, a secretive website known for publishing dossiers on pro‑Palestinian students, professors, and organizers, often without credible evidence. The site has been widely condemned for stoking harassment and professional retaliation against activists.

This isn’t the first time ICE has worked with pro‑Israel advocacy networks. According to a 2018 report by Deadly Exchange, Peter Edge, then ICE’s acting deputy director, attended an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) training seminar in Israel.

Marketed as counterterrorism training, these seminars have been criticized for promoting “worst practices,” such as mass surveillance, militarized policing, deportation raids, and policies that blur the line between security and political repression.

However, the ICE-Israeli connection extends even deeper into the digital realm. In October 2024, Wired reported that ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division had signed a $2 million contract with Paragon Solutions, an Israeli spyware firm with ties to several veterans of Unit 8200. Unit 8200 is Israel’s elite cyber-intelligence agency, akin to the NSA, and known for its work in hacking and digital surveillance.

Domestic spying

Paragon’s tools reportedly can breach encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Gmail. While the company denies abuse, the mere licensing of this technology to ICE raises grave concerns about domestic spying and civil liberties, especially when those technologies are potentially accessible to foreign intelligence entities via backdoors.

Paragon’s founders include former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak [frequent house guest of Jeffry Epstein] and several former Unit 8200 officers, part of the same revolving door between Israeli military intelligence and private tech ventures that now service U.S. law enforcement.

Another example is Zencity, an Israeli analytics firm marketed as a less invasive tool for public sentiment analysis. It works with U.S. cities like Phoenix and Pittsburgh, claiming to avoid protest-specific surveillance. Yet its co-founder, Eyal Feder-Levy, was trained in Israeli military intelligence.

These developments illustrate a chilling trend: The same tools and tactics developed to suppress Palestinians under occupation are being imported and applied to immigrant communities and protest movements in the U.S.

Greg Stoker is a former US Army Ranger with a background in human intelligence collection and analysis. After serving four combat deployments in Afghanistan, he studied anthropology and International Relations at Columbia University. He is currently a military and geopolitical analyst, and a social media “influencer,” though he hates the term.

Link to story

1-hour, 17-minute video

Heritage Foundation Fascism Blueprint: Project Esther: A National Strategy to Combat “Antisemitism” — Link to document download

Bringing The Wars Home

“Just like the goal in Iraq and Afghanistan wasn't to win the wars. It was to make a lot of money and have endless wars. Well, we no longer have that kind of power projection and we can't do that anymore. But what we can do is wage a forever civilian war in our own territory. And that's what's most concerning to me because I'm seeing a lot of uncomfortable patterns emerge.”

— Gregg Stoker, Former US Army Ranger: Epstein Files One Big "PSYOP" (20-min video)

We Are Living The Nightmare George Orwell Warned Us About

“It's not just passivity that Orwell records. It's the ability of thinking people — or allegedly thinking people — to pretend that what's happening isn't happening. That what just happened never happened and to go on mouthing these utopian slogans about a future that no one actually believes will come.”

Tucker Carlson Network (7/16/25)

15-minute video

RICHARD WOLFF: How Deep Are The Parallels Between Trump’s America & Nazi Germany?

Economic Update (7/30/25)

This week on Economic Update, Professor Wolff, responding to requests, explores the parallels between what led to the rise of Hitler and fascism in Germany after World War I and what has brought the US to Trump and his current policies. Many key basic parallels are presented alongside some remaining differences that help explain why what Trump is doing is not yet what a fully formed US fascism would entail.

30-minute video

Imagine A Classroom Of Children Being Slaughtered Every Day: Well, We’re Doing It NOW!

“Over the past 21 months of war, more than 17,000 children have reportedly been killed and 33,000 injured in Gaza. An average of 28 children have been killed each day, the equivalent of an entire classroom. “Consider that for a moment: a whole classroom of children killed every day for nearly two years. These children are not combatants – they are being killed and maimed as they line up for lifesaving food and medicine.” — Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell (7/16/25)

RESISTANCE! Masked ICE Gestapo Flee As Community Stands Up & Says ‘Get Out!’

Rebel HQ (7/20/25)

ICE agents stormed a San Diego restaurant in military-style gear—but neighbors weren’t having it. Viral footage shows community members chanting “shame!” and chasing them out. Even conservative Bill Kristol blasted ICE’s use of masks, calling it a pathetic attempt to intimidate. As public anger builds, one thing’s clear: ICE can’t operate unchecked forever.

8-minute video

WORLD WAR III: It’s Already Begun

“We’re in World War III and Trump hasn’t a clue. He hasn't a clue. Nor does anyone in his cabinet, except to pursue this war as far as is necessary to restore the American empire. And that's a very dangerous situation. Because why? It isn't like 1914. It isn't like 1939. We have nuclear weapons.”

— (Ret.) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former State Dept. adviser

Unmasking The CIA: Review Of Tim Weiner’s ‘The Mission’

Presidents from Truman onwards have wanted the agency to be a secret army.

By John Simpson

The Guardian (7/10/25)

In 1976 when we were both based in Brussels, my BBC mentor, the great Charles Wheeler, came back to the office from a grand US embassy party one evening and remarked: “The cleverest and most entertaining people at these things are always CIA. Makes it all the harder to understand why they get everything wrong.” An exaggeration, of course, but one with a degree of truth to it. Why has an organisation with huge amounts of money at its disposal, a record of recruiting the brightest and the best, and the widest of remits, failed to notch up a better record? It’s true that we may not know about many of the CIA’s successes. But we know about a lot of its failures, and some of them have marked US history ineradicably.

In The Mission, Tim Weiner, whose reporting on the CIA in the New York Times was always essential reading, and whose subsequent books on the US intelligence community have a place on the shelves of anyone interested in international affairs, provides a variety of answers to this essential question. As he showed nearly 20 years ago in Legacy of Ashes, his history of the CIA from its founding in 1947 to the end of the 20th century, the agency’s position by the end of the 90s was pretty desperate. It was starved of cash and bleeding talent. A high-flyer who had been station chief in Bucharest was revealed to be working for the Russians, handing them the names of large numbers of agents and employees. But the new US administration that came in at the start of 2001 wasn’t too worried. In March that year, Donald Rumsfeld, the defence secretary, told the joint chiefs of staff: “For the first time in decades, the country faces no strategic challenge.” Six months later came 9/11. The CIA had tried to convince the feckless George W Bush about the looming threat of Islamic ultra-fundamentalism, but no one in the administration listened. The agency was regarded as broken.

Deadly naivete

People in British intelligence are often snarky about the CIA, as poor relations tend to be. Nevertheless, some of the private criticisms made by SIS – better known as MI6 – are well observed. (Weiner’s sources inside and around the CIA are impressive and absolutely impeccable, yet he seems to have no great interest in other western intelligence agencies; apart from a few scattered references to SIS and GCHQ in The Mission, only Dutch intelligence gets much of a mention.) SIS has tended to believe that a fault line of naivety runs through the CIA: witness the way that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence led the agency by the nose in Afghanistan, persuading it to lavish funds on anti-western warlords whom the ISI supported for its own political purposes. The CIA’s eyes were only finally opened when, by good old-fashioned detective work, its agents discovered that Osama bin Laden was living alongside Pakistani top military brass in Abbottabad. …

Read the rest

INTERVIEW: CIA Historian Tim Weiner: ‘Trump has put national security in the hands of crackpots and fools’ — It may seem perverse to pity the Central Intelligence Agency. The powerful spy organization’s history is rich with failures and abuses – from the Cuban missile crisis to the post-9/11 torture program to its role in the overthrow of a long string of democratically elected leaders. But among the many consequences of Donald Trump’s open hostility toward America’s intelligence community is that no less a CIA critic than Tim Weiner now sounds like a defender. To understand why, Weiner – author of the unsparing history of the agency, the 2007 bestseller Legacy of Ashes – suggested a thought experiment in a recent interview: imagine spending years as an intelligence officer, working diligently to subvert the Kremlin, only to watch the US stand with Russia, Iran and North Korea, as it did in February when it voted against a UN resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine. In that moment, Weiner said: “You come to the realization, if you hadn’t already: ‘My God, the president of the United States has gone over to the other side. He has joined the authoritarian axis.’”… Link to story

DARK & SECRET: Israel's Genocide Economy Exposed

Double Down News (7/17/25)

“Private and public actors from government officials to CEOs of companies have to be held accountable. The role that civil society, lawyers, private sectors, and anyone as a consumer or as part of a public or private institution can play is enormous. Use your role to bring accountability forward. We do build change at every step and this is the moment to prove it. May this be the last genocide in human history and may this be the last crime that is committed against the Palestinians.”

— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca

Be sure to watch all the way to the very end for her closing comment…

14-minute video

Marco Rubio FREAKS OUT Over UN Rep’s Gaza Truth-Telling! — Jimmy criticizes the Trump administration and Senator Marco Rubio for imposing sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a UN official who reported corporate profiteering from Israel’s actions in Gaza. He and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger argue that instead of holding war criminals like Benjamin Netanyahu accountable, the U.S. targets whistleblowers who expose human rights violations, highlighting the hypocrisy of lifting sanctions on known terrorists while punishing those who defend international law. 20-minute video

If You're Still Supporting Israel In 2025, There's Something Wrong With You As A Person

One mistake westerners keep making is thinking of Israel’s supporters as normal people with normal moral standards just because we happen to know them and interact with them in our communities. They look like us, speak like us, dress like us and act like us, so we assume they must think and feel a lot like us as well. But they don’t. If you’re still supporting Israel in the year 2025, there’s something seriously wrong with you as a person. You do not have a normal, healthy sense of empathy and morality.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (7/18/25)

5-minute video

Noam Chomsky: A Warning & Call To Action

“Something serious is indeed about to hit America. But its impact depends not only on the crisis itself, but on our collective response. Will we continue to look away hoping the storm will pass? Or will we rise awkwardly, painfully, but decisively to meet this moment with the full weight of our humanity? “There is no savior coming from the top. History teaches this again and again. Real change has always come from the margins, from the poor, the organized, the defiant. It was never the senators who ended segregation, nor the CEO who stopped child labor. It was the people. It still is. Every right we cherish was born out of struggle. And every time we forget that, we grow more vulnerable to losing it all. “America is not in the midst of a temporary disruption. It is standing on the edge of a profound systemic crisis, the kind that does not simply shake institutions, but challenges the very core of a nation's identity. This is not the result of a single decision or administration. It is the culmination of decades, generations of structural decay, moral evasion, and collective denial. The storm that approaches is not a natural disaster. It is manmade. It is political, economic, and deeply spiritual. And it has been allowed to gather strength while most were looking the other way. “This crisis did not begin in the headlines of recent years. It did not start with a market crash, a pandemic, or a presidential scandal. Its roots go back much further to trade deals that de-industrialized communities, to wars fought under false pretenses, to austerity measures that hollowed out public institutions, and to a media culture that replaced awareness with distraction. “Layer by layer, the foundations of solidarity and justice were dismantled, replaced with individualism, consumerism, and fear. The economic structure sold to the public as a pathway to prosperity has in truth become a machine for upward wealth transfer. Workers are told to work harder while the wealth they create flows upward to the billionaire class. Entire communities are sacrificed for quarterly profits. Education becomes a commodity. Health care becomes a luxury. Housing becomes speculative capital. And the most basic human needs are auctioned off in the marketplace as if they were optional. “Meanwhile, the political system, long celebrated as a beacon of democracy, now serves primarily to entrench power. The illusion of choice is maintained, but the spectrum of acceptable ideas has narrowed so dramatically that real dissent is either co-opted or silenced.” — Noam Chomsky

Regarding the above notice: So much for America, the land of free speech.

We’re all being deplatformed.

