Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

"Meet the new boss; same as the old boss." -- Pete Townshend

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/15/24)

Gee, that didn’t take long, did it?

As new appointments to Trump’s second administration are rolled out by the hour, it is becoming clear his second White House tour is going to be run by a motley crew of hardcore neocon and Israeli Zionist-owned war mongers. Any talk or dodgy assurances about — finally, for godsake — addressing our crushing needs at home will evaporate in the heat of even more debt-financed war, weapons profiteering and detention camps.

As George Galloway notes, Trump has completely surrendered to the warhawks and cashiers.

What Trump supporters are being served up is what former Democratic Obama supporters got as ‘he’ named his cabinet members. Obama enacted a list provided by Michael Froman, a former Citigroup executive, one of a group of bankers representing Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan. They were among Obama’s top donors for his 2008 campaign. We now know why, when the devastating housing market crash hit months later, Obama and the Democrats bailed out the corrupt big banks, insurance companies and auto manufacturers while millions of homeowners were literally kicked out on the street.*

At least Trump isn’t hiding anything; he’s openly and flagrantly betraying his campaign promises. Trump’s focus is not on your job, healthcare for your family or revitalization of your hometown. Trump’s focus is with war on Iran, which will be a rerun of our bipartisan neocon record of failed wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. The U.S. was defeated in those wars on much smaller, poorer and less armed nations than Iran.

When Israel gives the word and Trump’s Z*on*st investors lay out the plan, we are on the path to even greater defeat, death and financial ruin. But that’s what Z*on*st donor Miriam Adelson was buying when she donated $100 million to Trump’s campaign. War with Iran and expansion of the US/Israeli genocide into the West Bank is where Israel is directing both parties.

Make America Great Again is now Grift America Again.

And America First is America Conned … Again.

Trump awarding big money Z*on*st donor Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018. Trump claimed the award is better than the Medal of Honor because, “…everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead," Trump concluded. “She gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman, and they’re rated equal, but she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she got it for — and that’s through committees and everything else.” **

Talk to your son

If you have a teenage son, have him put down that iPhone and start doing push-ups every morning because he is likely headed to another American war in service of the oil companies, big banks and Israel. Given the U.S. military fell 41,000 short of recruiting goals last year, the military draft is not far away. Your boy’s high scores on some online combat game won’t mean crap in a firefight in some Iranian village.

At least with Elon Musk calling for a committee of billionaires to redesign the government you can relax, right? Ah, no. Really, when was the last time you saw a billionaire do anything to help their workers or average Americans?

Buck up Trump Bros, you’re being served up a big smelly bucket of political reality from the same corporate menu American Democrats have been served for some time. Thinking there must be some difference between the two parties, many Democrats — even Obama Democrats — migrated to Trump only to learn — really — it’s just one big corporate uniparty shitbucket.

You’re not going to see healthcare. The government is only about wealthcare for the top 1% (three individuals own more wealth than the bottom 50%).

Will Trump and his fascist cabinet and agency heads go after the undocumented? Absolutely. But they won’t stop there. Those planned detention camps aren’t temporary or just for migrants. If your sweet niece happens to participate in a college campus protest against the US/Israel genocide or your son protests ever-rising food costs for his young family and the scarcity to come, they may well find their way to those camps. It will be Trump’s version of an answer to the housing crisis.

Choosing a different path together

It might be refreshing to you to have some voices shut down and muzzled. But make no mistake, censorship won’t stop with ‘them’. Sooner or later you’ll be thinking some thoughts, having some reactions that run counter to Trump’s neocon script. The fact to understand is that fascism ALWAYS betrays all its citizens and the abuse waged against others ALWAYS comes home. Total control demands total control … of all. Including you. And that is as true for Democrat fascists as Republican fascists, because it is a corporate uniparty.

As Trump’s betrayal becomes more and more evident, consider dropping all the partisan drama and manipulation. The whole political system has become irrelevant distraction from what needs to happen. It’s time for a ‘ground-up’ reboot. I wrote recently of my positive Election Day visit with some neighbors at the local Trump Campaign headquarters. I think it can be a model for at least some of us. You can check it out here.

I’d also encourage you to listen to Caitlin Johnstone’s correct take on the uniparty con, below.

In the midst of all the Trump change, nothing’s really changing, other than it’s gonna’ get worse … and fast.

*And the only reason we know about Obama’s ties to the big bankers is because of heroic journalist Julian Assange and the Wikileaks files.

** Let me know if you have any idea what he was saying there at the end.

SHAM & SHAME: When The Show Is Over, The Actors Hold Hands And Take A Bow

5-minute audio

It was all a sham. Always is. The elections are fake and the game is rigged. The empire will march on completely uninterrupted and entirely unchanged, served by one fraudulent president after the next until its eventual collapse.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (11/13/24)

President Biden and President Elect Trump met at the White House on Wednesday and shook hands and exchanged pleasantries after an emotionally exhausting presidential race in which each side accused the other of presenting an immediate existential threat to the country.

This is it. This is the real story. This image, right here.

Ignore all the fake drama. Forget all the campaign rhetoric and kayfabe conflict. This is what’s real. This is what deserves your attention.

They do not hate each other. They do not see one another as an existential threat to the nation. They are not enemies. They’re barely even opponents. When the show is over they hug and kiss like boxers after weeks of phony trash talk made solely to sell pay-per-views.

One may say his opponent is the next Hitler, coming to end democracy and take everyone’s votes and destroy the country. The other may say his opponent is a communist dictator, come to do the same. But when the play is over the performers hold hands and bow, and then they go out and have a drink together.

They each pretend to be fighting against each other in defense of you and your interests, when in reality they’re on the same side, fighting against you, in defense of the interests of oligarchy and empire.

You can see it right there. They’re not hiding it anymore. They don’t have to. It was all a show, and they’re openly admitting it. A friendly match, like two rich ladies playing tennis at the Hamptons.

They can show it openly because they know most of you won’t pay attention to what you are seeing, or if you do you’ll forget all about it and get swept up in the heat of the next election cycle. There’s so much messaging reinforcing the illusory partisan divide that these tacit little admissions tend to go completely overlooked.

Don’t get me wrong, the depravity of Trump himself is not illusory. Real people are going to suffer and die under his administration, just as real people suffered and died under Biden’s. But they themselves know they have nothing to fear. They and the powers they serve will go completely untouched by the imperial murder machine. They will die of old age surrounded by wealth and luxury, completely free from any consequences for their actions.

It was all a sham. Always is. The elections are fake and the game is rigged. The empire will march on completely uninterrupted and entirely unchanged, served by one fraudulent president after the next until its eventual collapse.

Stop buying into the performance. Stop screaming for your favorite political pro wrestler and notice that the blows aren’t connecting and the whole match is just a show.

If you want to fight the power, focus your opposition where the real power is. The war machine. Imperial power structures. Intelligence agencies. Plutocracy. Capitalism. Fully unplug your emotional energy from the illusion of electoral politics and dedicate your attention instead to the concrete movements of weapons, resources, and wealth.

As long as they can keep us clapping along with the puppet show, we’re never going to pay attention to the forces pulling the strings. We’re never going to bring enough awareness to the real problems to find actual solutions and carry them out. We’re never going to be able to bring real opposition to real power.

And that’s the whole idea. That’s why this silly puppet show keeps coming back every four years.

Stop clapping along and start looking around the theater. You know where the empire managers want you to place your attention, so start looking where they don’t want you to look.

Wake up.

Link to story

BETRAYING HIS CULT: Trump Appoints RABID War Hawks To Cabinet!

Jimmy Dore Show (11/14/24)

Die-hard MAGAs who were hoping Donald Trump would demonstrate his anti-war bona fides through his cabinet selections have come in for a rude awakening. Key positions have gone to devoted war hawks Mike Waltz and Elise Stefanik, as well as Trump’s intention to install notoriously bellicose neocon Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

23-minute video

Wall Street CELEBRATES Trump 2024 Win

Breaking Points (11/15/24)

Matt Stoller breaks down Wall Streets joyful response to Trump winning the 2024 election.

8-minute video

Biden Warmly Welcomes "Hitler" Back To The White House

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (11/14/24)

Democrats warned that Trump was an existential threat to democracy, even comparing him to "Hitler." So why did Joe Biden warmly welcome "Hitler" back to The White House?

10-minute video

THE QUESTION: For Every Republican, Democrat And Plain Old American

Thomas Frank - ‘What happened to the affluent society I was born in?’

3-minute video

