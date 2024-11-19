The Big Don Con…

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Israeli Jewish Supremacist Miriam Adelson, The Zionist Billionaire Who Owns Donald Trump

Miriam Adelson’s Contribution To The World: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) gestures toward a photo of Fadi al-Zant—a Palestinian boy from Gaza who nearly died of starvation—during a speech in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. on November 14, 2024. (Photo: Rep. Rashida Tlaib/X screen grab) Tlaib Demands Blinken Resign Over Failure to Hold Israel Accountable for Gaza Genocide .

By Talia Lakritz

Business Insider (10/29/24)

Miriam Adelson, the widow of Las Vegas Sands Corporation CEO Sheldon Adelson, is one of the richest women in the US with an estimated net worth of $35.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Adelsons have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to GOP super PACs, as well as Jewish and Israeli organizations, over the years. After Sheldon Adelson's death in 2021, Miriam Adelson has continued to channel her fortune into reelecting Donald Trump as one of his wealthiest donors.

Here's a closer look at Miriam Adelson's background, wealth, and political leanings.

The Adelson Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Israel Origin

Miriam Adelson, 79, was born and raised in Israel and became a physician specializing in drug addiction.

After her mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces, during which she served as a medical officer, Miriam Adelson studied microbiology and genetics at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, according to Jewish Virtual Library. She then earned her medical degree from the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences in Tel Aviv and served as chief internist in an emergency room at Tel Aviv's Rokach Hospital.

In a 2023 video with International March of the Living, a Holocaust remembrance organization, Miriam Adelson spoke about being the daughter of Holocaust survivors and treating other survivors with numbers on their arms as a doctor in Israel.

Marriage to Adelson

Miriam Adelson met Sheldon Adelson, CEO and chairman of the Las Vegas casino company, while visiting Rockefeller University in New York on an exchange program focused on treating drug addiction.

A college dropout and serial entrepreneur, Sheldon Adelson founded various businesses early in his career before cementing his fortune through trade shows. COMDEX, the Las Vegas technology trade show he launched in the 1970s, became a huge success with attendance peaking at around 225,000 people, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. SoftBank bought COMDEX and other smaller shows for $862 million in 1995, and Adelson used the payout to begin building his hotel and casino empire.

Both Sheldon Adelson and Miriam Adelson had previously been married, and both had divorced in the 1980s.

They wed at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Hadassah magazine reported. They share two sons.

Donations to Israel, GOP and PACs

Politico reported that Miriam Adelson was the top female donor in the 2012 election — when incumbent president Barack Obama faced Republican candidate Mitt Romney — giving around $46 million to Republican super PACs, while Sheldon Adelson donated around $50 million.

The New York Times reported in 2021 that the Adelsons' contributions to GOP campaigns and organizations had totaled around half a billion dollars since 2010.

Established in 2007, the Adelson Foundation's mission is to "strengthen the State of Israel and the Jewish people," according to its website.

The foundation has given $500 million to the Birthright Israel Foundation, which provides free trips to Israel for Jewish young adults. The Adelsons also donated $25 million to Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust museum, in 2011, and $10 million to Friends of the IDF in 2018.

The Adelsons have established two substance abuse treatment and research centers, one in Tel Aviv and one in Las Vegas.

Miriam Adelson also bought a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban in 2023. Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for around $3.5 billion, but remains a minority owner.

Investing in Trump

Miriam Adelson with Donald Trump. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

In 2016, the Adelsons donated over $38 million to Republican super PACs and congressional campaigns, including a $10 million contribution to the pro-Trump super PAC Future45, according to OpenSecrets.

When Trump was elected, Sheldon Adelson donated $5 million to help fund the inauguration festivities, and Miriam Adelson served as a finance vice-chair of the event.

As president, Trump carried out items on the Adelsons' Israel agenda. He announced that the US would formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. He also withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In a 2019 article for Israel Hayom, an Israeli daily newspaper that she owns, Miriam Adelson praised Trump's support for Israel and floated the idea of adding a "Book of Trump" to the Bible.

The Adelsons were Trump's biggest donors during the 2020 election cycle, contributing $120 million to Trump's campaign and GOP groups.

Medal of Freedom Award

Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018. Trump garnered controversy for comparing the Congressional Medal of Honor to the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"It's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version — it's actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they're soldiers, they are even in very bad shape because they have been hit so many times by bullets or they are dead," Trump said of awarding Miriam Adelson.

Trump later clarified that when he said the nation's highest civilian honor was "better," he meant that it is less painful to be awarded since recipients don't "generally have to suffer."

Following her husband's death in 2021, she remains one of Trump's biggest donors.

Sheldon Adelson died in 2021 at age 87 due to complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Miriam Adelson has continued to donate to philanthropic and political causes. Ahead of the 2024 election, she has donated $100 million to a pro-Trump super PAC and made several public appearances with the former president.

In September, Miriam Adelson called Trump "a true friend of the Jewish people" while introducing him at an event in Las Vegas focused on antisemitism.

In his speech at the event, Trump said that "the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss" if he loses the 2024 election and spoke about his relationship with Sheldon Adelson.

"Her husband would drive me crazy," Trump said to Miriam Adelson. "'You have to do this. You have to do that.' You don't know what I had to put up with."

Link to story

CARTOON: Gee, That Didn't Take Long -- MAGA Cult Suckered & Played Just Like Democrats: As new appointments to Trump's second administration are rolled out by the hour, it is becoming clear his second White House tour is going to be run by a motley crew of hardcore neocon and Israeli Zionist-owned war mongers. Any talk or dodgy assurances about — finally, for godsake — addressing our crushing needs at home will evaporate in the heat of even more debt-financed war, weapons profiteering and detention camps.

GOP Targets Medicaid, SNAP Benefits To Fund Tax Cuts For Their Billionaire Donors'

"We already knew the push to cut taxes for the wealthy next year was going to be costly. Now we're learning that deep cuts to critical programs are on the agenda to help pay for them."

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams (11/18/24)

Congressional Republicans are reportedly considering new work requirements for recipients of Medicaid and nutrition assistance as well as spending caps for the programs as potential ways to counteract the massive cost of their tax agenda, which would primarily benefit the rich and large corporations.

The Washington Postreported Monday that Republicans, who are poised to take full control of the federal government come January, "have begun preliminary discussions about making significant changes to Medicaid, food stamps, and other federal safety net programs to offset the enormous cost of extending" soon-to-expire elements of the regressive tax law that President-elect Donald Trump signed in year one of his first White House term.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated earlier this year that an extension of the 2017 tax cuts would add $4.6 trillion to the U.S. deficit over the next decade. Republicans have made clear that tax legislation is a top priority in the next Congress, and they're preparing to use a fast-track procedure known as reconciliation to ram a new round of tax cuts through.

According to the Post, members of Trump's transition team have discussed with GOP lawmakers and aides the possibility of adding punitive new work requirements and spending caps to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Research and real-world experience have consistently shown that work requirements do virtually nothing to boost employment while making it harder for people in need to receive aid.

"To pay for tax cuts for their billionaire donors, the GOP wants to make food and healthcare unaffordable and inaccessible for the most vulnerable people in our country," Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) wrote in response to the Post's reporting. "Make no mistake on who they're serving."

Taking groceries away

Following an election in which grocery costs were a leading concern of many voters, the Post reported that Republican lawmakers are "discussing stripping presidential authority to recalculate benefits" for SNAP, the nation's highly effective hunger-reducing tool that helps millions afford food each year.

"Republicans argue that if they eliminate that authority and hemmed in SNAP benefits—which increase automatically with inflation—that should count as reducing the deficit by tens of billions of dollars, according to some estimates," the Post noted.

As for Medicaid, the newspaper detailed preliminary GOP discussions to halt Biden administration efforts to help people who lost coverage due to the post-pandemic purge, adding a work requirement similar to SNAP's, and conducting more frequent eligibility checks—which could result in more people losing access to the program.

House Budget Committee Chair Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) openly made the case last week for what he called a "responsible and reasonable work requirement" for Medicaid, the Post observed.

Tax cuts for billionaires & corporations

Estimated savings from such changes come nowhere near offsetting the huge projected cost of extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts for individuals and handing additional tax breaks to big corporations. On the campaign trail, Trump proposed reducing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, a change that would give the 100 largest U.S. corporations a combined tax cut of $48 billion a year.

Trump's tax agenda would also disproportionately benefit the wealthiest individuals in the U.S. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) released an analysis last month showing that the tax proposals Trump floated during his bid for a second White House term would deliver annual tax cuts to the top 5% and tax hikes for the bottom 95%.

"We already knew the push to cut taxes for the wealthy next year was going to be costly," ITEP wrote on social media Monday. "Now we're learning that deep cuts to critical programs are on the agenda to help pay for them."

Link to story

