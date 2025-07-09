DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
2h

I follow Laura (Normal Island News) and Council Estate Media who both gave a good overview but your ‘rant’ and all the resources you’ve included (for someone who doesn’t live in the USA) really enlightens and educates, thanks Mark it must be exhausting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture