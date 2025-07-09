Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

It was all too much even for MAGA gnome Alex Jones who had to bring his video commentary to an abrupt tearful end because he had to go ‘ puke ’.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/9/25)

Well, let me just get this off my chest before I begin: To hell with this whole goddamned bought-off, corrupt, evil, occupied government.

Whoa, that felt good.

Okay, time to gear up the rant…

One of the major issues that fired up the MAGA base for Donald Trump’s 2024 2.0 campaign was rooting out all the poisonous brambles of the Jeffrey Epstein pedophilia trafficking ring. After years of obvious deception, disappearance of evidence, Justice Department deflection and snoozing, MAGA wanted the names and truth of all the pervs involved.

Given his long buddy-boy relationship with the child trafficking rapist, the usually over-the-top Trump was always quite tepid on the subject but agreed, yeah, I guess, you, know, maybe we need to find out what happened and who was involved, I suppose…

And just a few months ago, Trump’s AG Pam Bondi said she was on top of the case and actively reviewing documents “on my desk” and thousands videos. As Candace Owens notes in her Tuesday podcast (below) a folder of new Epstein documents were released to an oddball gaggle of little-known Zionist online ‘influencers’ but — as with so much in Trump World — it was a self-promotion nothin’burger. The heavily redacted documents had previously been released.

Move along, nothin’ to see here!

Then on Sunday — a snooziest news day of the week where usually nothing of importance is announced and the day before blood-soaked genocidal war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu was due to arrive with a new list of demands to be paid for by American taxpayers — the US ‘Just-Us’ Department announced the Epstein case was effectively closed.

Dead n’ done, gone.

Despite Bondi’s earlier talk about reviewing documents and videos, the country was told there was no client list, no blackmail, Epstein was not connected to any intelligence agency and — oh, yeah — despite contradictory medical evidence cited by his brother, Mark, Epstein was not murdered. He had committed suicide. To back up that assertion video tape was released of two cell doors down the hallway from where Epstein was held. There was a convenient one-minute break in the video — a video BTW, that we had previously been told did not exist because of a breakdown in the camera system while the two guards on duty that night had supposedly fallen asleep.

The country was — once again — served up a bucket of runny bull poop and told it was fancy chocolate fudge ice cream direct from Nancy Pelosi’s fridge. Consider it the national diet across all issues.

It was all too much for MAGA gnome Alex Jones who had to bring his video commentary to a bumpy abrupt tearful end because he had to go ‘puke’.

Shredding the matrix

Candace Owens does a devastating overview of the Epstein case in her first video below, including Epstein’s history going back to former Attorney General William Barr’s father, Donald, who authored a steamy science fiction novel about a planet of pedophiles, while being the headmaster of an exclusive prep school (tuition currently $65,000/year) that hired 21 year-old Jeffrey Epstein to teach, despite having no academic degree or training. He went off to Wall Street after apparently having questionable relations with several girls at the school.

No doubt AG Bondi would reassure the parents that all was good, nothing to worry about.

Tucker Carlson and Saagar Enjeti, the conservative co-host of the Breaking Points podcast, met to talk about the situation (see video below). While Tucker was clearly stressed and angry about the Justice Dept. betrayal, he stopped short of pinning any responsibility for the corruption on Trump. Enjeti was pretty much in righteous full-on flamethrower mode, calling out the corruption and clear illegitimacy of the government:

“It is one of the most disgusting intelligence operations I think in United States intelligence history, rivaling some of the things — you know — eventually that led to the death of President Kennedy. And the thing this time is just like Kennedy — we all know the truth. We know that this document released by the Trump administration is complete bullshit. And I guess that maybe, just like with the Kennedy assassination, they expect us to just get over it in a period of time. And I genuinely think it's incumbent on anybody who was either supportive of the president — any United States citizen — to say, ‘No, we demand absolute and total transparency on this case and particularly of these government officials.’”

As Epstein is scrubbed clean, US mercenaries working for a CIA-related company formerly funded by USAID working with the fake US/Israeli “humanitarian relief” organization in Gaza were caught on video jubilantly gunning down starving Palestinians. (See below.)

To top it all off, Bibi announced Israel was nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Of course, how appropriate in the rickety realm of the collapsing empire that one crazed, perverted genocidal monster would nominate another grotesque war criminal for the Nobel Peace Prize. No doubt, in this completely whacked world, Trump will win the award and hawk a new bitcoin and red-white-n-blue womens’ panty-and-bra set to celebrate the occasion.

The matrix of America is exposed, shredded, bulldozed, dissolved, vaporized and burnt to a crisp in front of our eyes.

Zip, zero, nada

The office of president means nothing.

Congress is as irrelevant as it is bought off.

The corporate media is subsumed into the shadowy power structure.

We are long, long past elections being meaningful.

Nothing is real. Nothing is as we have been told. AI is ramping up to put us and all we own on the billionaire asset sheets. The hidden Deep State that orchestrated November 22, 1963 has succeeded. The shadowy coup d’état is in it’s final stages.The ‘Just-Us’ Department disappearing Jeffrey Epstein says it all.

For those willing to hear what they are being told.

It is all spiralling us into a new world of ancient evil. As international journalist Pepe Escobar details in the podcast below:

“It's very, very clear. It's going to be a very tough, long struggle and very painful. They won't let go. And the images that Putin used of sunshine, I could contrapose with a Bob Dylan image. A long dark cloud is coming down. The empire is the long dark cloud coming down over all of us and trying to obliterate the sunshine. So it's up to all of us to make sure that the sun really shines, rises and shines. So this is … this is, wow. … Talk about an existential situation. This is the the destiny of the 21st century and beyond. It's right in front of us. It's been played now.” — Pepe Escobar, reporting from the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, in Russia, which went largely unreported in the west.

Tucker & Saagar Enjeti On The Dangerous New Developments In Pam Bondi’s Epstein Cover-Up

“This lie was a signal to the elites. It was a signal to Versailles. A signal to the [royal] court that the court will always be protected, no matter what. And it's enraging at a moment when the court has never been more reviled by the public. It's not just a spit in the face of the public. It really is like a late 1700s kind of signal to the court that we will protect this institution no matter what. And it's really a question for the rest of us if we're going to continue to put up with this.” — Saagar Enjeti, conservative host of Breaking Points

Tucker Carlson (7/8/25)

Why is Pam Bondi’s Justice Department covering up Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and murder? Saagar Enjeti has a theory. Saagar Enjeti is the host of "Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar" available on YouTube and podcast platforms. Saagar previously worked at The Daily Caller as a White House correspondent.

2-hour, 19-minute video

No, Really, Epstein Is INNOCENT! Right?

Candace Owens (7/7/25)

Officials tell us the Epstein case is closed and he actually didn’t have a client list. Also, Tucker Carlson is in deep trouble with mainstream media and censor lords, because he went ahead and interviewed the President of Iran.

52-minute video

Candace, Tuesday, Pitch Two: Trump Shuts Down Epstein Questions. Elon Musk Names Names — Elon Musk is on X claiming Steve Bannon is on the Epstein list, Trump is doing a Corey Booker style filibuster when Pam Bondi gets pressed about Epstein, and it looks like Brigitte Macron actually hates Emmanuel. Link to 39-minute video

Pulling No Punches

1-minute video

Aaron Maté: Americans Murdering Gazans And The US/Israel Nazi Plan For Gaza

Judging Freedom (7/8/25)

24-minute video

What goes unreported in the West

Pepe Escobar: Putin & Iran’s BOMBSHELL STUNS Israel As War On BRICS Begins

“The empire of chaos cannot win this war.”

By Danny Haiphong (7/7/25)

Trump & Israel fired the first shot in a major war on BRICS as Iran's resilient defense shocks the world. Geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar joined the program directly after Iran's attack on a US air base in Qatar to react to the significance of the 12-day war and what's to come as the Collective West panics over the power of the multipolar world led by the emerging BRICS countries.

26-minute video

With troopers on our streets

Time To Review Hidden History Of 1970 Kent State & Jackson State Massacres

“A lot of this history has been suppressed, but there were massive revolts. There were 600,000 men deserted over the course of the war. In Southeast Asia, soldiers were fragging their officers. They were killing officers. There were ships that were taken over. There was major rebellions on an aircraft carrier. The Army was lost to the ruling [inaudible] on the war, and that totally transformed American politics. It totally transformed world politics. The United States has never been able to win a war since that time, and has to fight its wars without involving the American people, to a large extent, because people are totally anti-war. The American people are anti-war.” — Mike Alewitz on the repercussions of Kent State massacre

The Marc Steiner Show

The Real News Network (7/2/25)

It’s been 55 years since the Ohio National Guard opened fire on students at Kent State University who were protesting the US war in Vietnam. Four students were murdered at the Kent State Massacre: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Lee Scheuer, and William Schroeder. [Another 9 were wounded, one left paralyzed from the waist down. Many were innocent passerby students going to class. Ed.]

In this episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc speaks with Mike Alewitz, who was a student at Kent State in 1970, about what it was like to witness the massacre firsthand, and about how the true history of this critical moment in US history has been whitewashed ever since.

Mike Alewitz is an internationally renowned muralist and Professor Emeritus of censorship, art, and politics at Central Connecticut State University. Alewitz was the founder and chairman of the Kent Student Mobilization Committee Against the War in Vietnam and an eyewitness to the May 4, 1970, Kent State massacre.

Link to story and 31-minute audio

NOTE: For more information on the use of National Guard troops by authorities to undermine the anti-war and civil rights movements and FBI use of a student false flag operative at Kent State to trigger the firing by troops on students, see an earlier post: 55 YEARS AGO TODAY: The Kent State Massacre Carries Lessons For Today's Resistance

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders Report Los Angeles Military Operation Was Botched

Leaks from military's LA deployment reveal Coca Cola vs. Pepsi rivalry, sweaty guardsmen, and abject failure

By Ken Kleppenstein

Ken Kleppenstein Substack (7/7/25)



Today’s homeland security operation at the 35-acre MacArthur Park in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was a mere “show of presence,” internal Army documents I’ve obtained say. ICE and Customs agents, many dressed in military garb, assaulted the Park, which the documents describe as a hotbed of “historic lawlessness” and “the founding location of MS-13,” the Salvadoran gang.

The news media is describing the operation as an ominous crackdown, but National Guard sources tell me that it was a botched laughingstock. The military aspect of the operation, codenamed Operation Excalibur, has not been previously reported. …

Link to story

EMPIRE REALITY CHECK: “They just genuinely don't care if we live or die. “

“People are going to make all kinds of apologies for Trump, to your own peril and you'll be fooled again and again and again until you realize that these people are cut from a different cloth than little old you and me. Okay? “They don't care about you personally. I mean, there might be some sort of, patriotic sentiment. They look at the flag and they feel, but at the end of the day, there's the elites and there's the underclass. If you're in the 99% and below — really, unless you're in the not even the 1% anymore, unless you're in the 0.01%, 0 01% — we're in a different realm, a different orbit of things and they just genuinely don't care if we live or die. “And that's going to become more abundantly clear when they start rolling out the robots very soon. They won't need us for anything, okay?”

— Nate Polson, Canadian Prepper podcast (7/7/25)

“It is better to live under a BRICS umbrella than an American boot.”

— Online comment

