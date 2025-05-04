DeMOCKracy.Ink

"Shit. Now we're killing our own kids. This has gotta stop."--my dad, May 4 1970, while watching the Huntley-Brinkley Report, I think. Whatever was on NBC. He'd been all for the Vietnam War before then.

He was in the minority at the time, you know. A large majority of Americans initially felt the authorities should shoot MORE of the protesters, but it shifted pretty quickly. I was only 10 at the time, but I remember that summer.

MY PROTEST SONGLIST-‘OHIO’ is number 1.

https://open.substack.com/pub/jeff515p0/p/mayday-mayday-mayday?r=1n8kl4&utm_medium=ios

