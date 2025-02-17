Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/14/25)

The best thing Pres. Donald Trump and the fascist right have going for them is the Democratic Party and the fragmented squabbling, doctrinaire wokeism of the American left.

For decades Democrats have abandoned and deeply betrayed the working and lower middle class, which had been the bedrock of the party since FDR. Bill Clinton’s push through of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994 epitomized that betrayal, vomiting manufacturing jobs to Mexico. In the process, families and whole communities throughout the Upper Midwest were decimated and economically drained and have never recovered.

Two decades later Democrats are puzzled by the enthusiastic migration of many working class and labor union voters to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns and now Donald Trump, who is in the process of doing to the working class what the Democrats did.

Recently, Democratic House Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) whined about party members pushing progressive issues. He chirped “what-can-we-do” hopelessness about challenging Trump’s congressional gang. The thought of listening to constituents and taking up and championing the issues — like universal health care — they are concerned about and deserve is not to be found on Hakeem’s cocktail menu.

The new Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin has declared, “There are a lot of good billionaires out there that have been with Democrats, who share our values, and we will take their money. But we’re not taking money from those bad billionaires.”

And, it goes without saying, fall in place for those “good billionaires” — a species that has never existed.

It’s not just that the Democrats are clueless and indifferent to the experience of struggling families: They…don’t…give…a…crap.

But — thank God — they have their pronouns in order and will happily nag, bully and shame you until yours are too.

Or, you wisely decide to get the hell away from them.

When you thought they couldn’t get worse

As if class betrayal were not bad enough, under the addled ‘leadership’ of Joe Biden the damnable Dems enthusiastically began and unconditionally armed an unnecessary war, then a perversely brutal genocide in service to the fascist ideology of a foreign nation. In the process, they are directly responsible for the deaths of two million and the crippling, trauma, orphaning and dislocation of millions more. They have torched and shredded any justification for their political existence or your vote.

Evil wrapped in sparkly ’me too’ fake virtue signaling is still evil.

Especially evil.

Shut up and sit down

To cover up and smother humanitarian resistance to their genocide and war crimes, the Democrats actively collaborated with their Zionist lobby owners and Republicans to run student protesters of conscience off campus and fire faculty. Cops were brought in to terrorize, gas, beat and haul off students and faculty from protest encampments.

In the process, Democrats actively carried out longstanding right-wing attacks on First, Fourth and Fifth amendment rights to freedom of speech and legal due process. Mixed in with the stench of burning flesh in Gaza and Ukraine could be whiffed the smoke of our former Constitutional rights.

Democrats will never be able to scrub away the blood stains from under their manicured fingernails. They’re illegitimate.

Irrelevant.

Dead.

Nothing more than an ugly, oozing pustule on the ass end of the Rethuglicans.

Censorship is now the norm across social media and throughout the greased gears of the corporate media propaganda machine. Free speech has been scorched and bloodied, hammered into rigid conformity of thought in service to corporatized military government and fascist Zionist ideology.

With blue-sky images of flying flags and Liberty Bells saturating the media, the tinsel and shiny ornaments of democracy may still exist, but — make no mistake — what we have now is a hollow corporate branded DeMOCKracy.

Our only hope

Where Trump and the arrogant Republicans are thuggishly open about their defeat of democracy, the Democrats mouth platitudes of democracy only to then fall in line with their corporate owners. With two thoroughly corrupt, bought off fascist parties, there is no ‘voting our way back’ to democracy.

Our only hope is citizen action: people in the streets; targeted boycotts; supporting the labor movement and strikes; building alliances with others we might have never thought possible; community mutual aid; supporting groups and publications that value democracy; self-education to the historic and active realities and hypocrisies of this nation; resistance and opposition to the corporate blob in everyday life.

The choice is simple.

Solidarity.

Or die.

CHRIS HEDGES REPORT: Virtue Hoarders And Rejection Of Liberalism, Academic Inquiry, Freedom & Decency

The Chris Hedges Report (2/12/25)

Catherine Liu details how the professional managerial class (PMC) has betrayed workers for seats within the halls of oligarchic power.

55-minutes

Comments From The Video’s Online Discussion…

“No War But The Class War!”

“It's not left versus right, it's bottom versus top.”

“Watched the whole interview. Prof. Liu's anger is completely justified.”

“This so much needs to be said. I was called a fascist for not proclaiming my unqualified support and prioritization of trans identities on a ‘left’ FB page”

“Thank you so much for this. In the UK in our version of the Democrats, Labour and the media feel very much the same. The working class of which I am one have nowhere politically. Many get drawn to the far right in the hopes of some improvement.”

Chris Hedges: As The Empire Unwinds & Self-Destructs

We share the pathologies of all dying empires with their mixture of buffoonery, rampant corruption, military fiascos, economic collapse and savage state repression.

17-minute audio

Blustering BIG BANG Blunder!

OBLIVIOUS: Trump Officials Fired Nuclear Staff Not Realizing They Oversee The Country’s Weapons Stockpile

“Congress is freaking out because it appears DOE didn’t really realize NNSA oversees the nuclear stockpile. The nuclear deterrent is the backbone of American security and stability – period. For there to be any even very small holes poked even in the maintenance of that deterrent should be extremely frightening to people.” — CNN (2/14/25)

PANICKED & INEPT: Trump Admin. Scrambles To Rehire Employees It Doesn’t Know How To Contact

"The termination letters for some NNSA probationary employees are being rescinded, but we do not have a good way to get in touch with those personnel."

By Brandon Drenon

BBC News (2/16/25)

The US government is trying to rehire nuclear safety employees it had fired on Thursday, after concerns grew that their dismissal could jeopardise national security, US media reported.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) workers were among hundreds of employees in the energy department who received termination letters.

The department is responsible for with designing, building and overseeing the US nuclear weapons stockpile.

The terminations are part of a massive effort by President Donald Trump to slash the ranks of the federal workforce, a project he began on his first day in office, less than a month ago.

Oops, POOF!

In this April 22, 1952 file photo a gigantic pillar of smoke with the familiar mushroom top climbs above Yucca Flat, Nev. during nuclear test detonation. AP photo

US media reported that more than 300 NNSA staff were let go, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

That number was disputed by a spokesperson for the Department of Energy, who told CNN that "less than 50 people" were dismissed from NNSA.

The Thursday layoffs included staff stationed at facilities where weapons are built, according to CNN.

The Trump administration has since tried to reverse their terminations, according to media outlets, but has reportedly struggled to reach the people that were fired after they were locked out of their federal email accounts.

A memo sent to NNSA employees on Friday and obtained by NBC News read: "The termination letters for some NNSA probationary employees are being rescinded, but we do not have a good way to get in touch with those personnel."

"Please work with your supervisors to send this information (once you get it) to people's personal contact emails," the memo added. …

Link to story

In Defense Of Free Speech: “YOU CAN”T SAY THAT!!! ”

“So, I guess this is where we are now: Republicans aren’t just banning books, they’re policing words. An administration in effect fronted by Elon Musk – a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” – is so touchy about the language that we use that scientists are now self-censoring. It’s so prescriptive about what things are called that it’s blocking journalists from events for continuing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico instead of the Gulf of America. It’s so obsessed with controlling how we think that it’s erasing references to trans people from the website for the Stonewall national monument. Under the disingenuous guise of “restoring freedom of speech”, the Trump administration has made clear it is intent on controlling the very words we use.” — Arwa Mahdawi, Saying ‘women’ is not allowed, but ‘men’ and ‘white’ are OK? I’m (not) shocked (2/15/25)

Such A Brave & Noble Military! Israeli Troopers Shoot & Kill Pregnant Woman In West Bank

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Such pathological cowards. — M. Taylor]

KAFR AL-LABAD, West Bank (AP) — The call came in the middle of the night, Mohammed Shula said. His daughter-in-law, eight months pregnant with her first child, was whispering. There was panic in her voice.

“Help, please,” Shula recalled her saying. “You have to save us.”

Minutes later, Sondos Shalabi was fatally shot.

Shalabi and her husband, 26-year-old Yazan Shula, had fled their home in the early hours of Sunday as Israeli security forces closed in on Nur Shams refugee camp, a crowded urban district in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem. …

Read the rest

NOW, SOME GOOD NEWS! New York Congresswoman Introduces Bill To Make Trump's Birthday A Federal Holiday

What’s A Better Way To Spell ‘Moron’?

By Paige Skinner

HuffPost (2/16/25)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) wants President Donald Trump’s birthday to be a federal holiday.

On Friday, the New York congresswoman introduced in a news release what she called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act,” which would “permanently codify” June 14 as a federal holiday called “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day,” according to the release. The bill is listed as H.R. 1395 on the official U.S. Congress website.

Trump, who was born on June 14, 1946, shares the day with Flag Day, which celebrates the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777. It is not an official federal holiday; Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes Flag Day as a legal holiday.

“No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump,” Tenney said in the news release. “As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil. From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable.”

Referring to Trump as the “founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney added that he should join George Washington in having his birthday celebrated as a federal holiday. (Washington’s birthday is more commonly referred to as Presidents Day.) …

Read the rest

