By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (12/15/24)

As experience has repeatedly shown, the one thing you can count on with the rapidly degenerating situation in the Middle East is that both the government and corporate media are lying to us. From western media reports on GW Bush’s lies of ’weapons of mass destruction’ to the death toll of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, it’s all a corporate lie. A shoddy con. A scam. A press release from the front office of Lucifer’s PR Department.

And now, in Damascus the US/Israel/Turkey/Nato neocon gang have ensconced Muhammad Al-Jawlani, a brutal radical Islamist terrorist who battled American troops, earning a $10 million US bounty on his head to be in charge of Syria. He spent five years in a US prison camp that was run on the inside by radical Islamist resistance fighters. From radical terrorist to buddy-bro. You couldn’t make this crap up if you had overdosed on Ayahuasca. But in order to steal Syria’s oil and wheat the western corporations need a Libya 2.0.

But not to worry, we are told. Jawlani’s all for diversity now. The CIA probably had him complete an online DEI sensitivity course from Harvard.

Condemned by US

Syria is yet another nation condemned to chaos, mass murder, corporate looting of resources, poverty and brutal sectarian purges and violence in the cause of US and western domination and undeserved wealth.

Independent journalist Vanessa Beeley was living in Damascus. Within a matter of hours her life was upended and she had to flee and make it through marauding gangs of looters to get to a border crossing and out of the country.

On Wikipedia Beeley, is dismissed as a far out “conspiracy theorist” spreading “disinformation.” Given the corporate source of such smears only confirms she is more legitimate and has more courage than any CNN corporate hack reporting on a release of a well-groomed, well-fed, neatly-dressed supposed political prisoner from an underground torture prison, who had been found ‘asleep’ just after the lock on his cell door had been shot off.

As the government and corporate media bullshit rolls on, seek the truth.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

Escaping Al-Qaeda Takeover Of Syria After Fall Of Assad Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley

By Rachel Blevins & Vanessa Beeley

Rachel Blevins podcast (12/24/24)

It has been nearly one week since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown and the Syrian people were left to the mercy of Al-Qaeda in Syria. While the U.S. is supposed to have Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) classified as a terrorist organization, Sec. of State Antony Blinken admitted that the Biden Admin was in direct communication with the group.

Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley, who was based in Damascus up until last week, discussed her evacuation from Syria, and what the end of the Assad Government means for the Syrian people and the future of foreign interference in the country.

Follow Vanessa Beeley on X, and check out her page on Substack

26-minute video

‘THE JIHADIST’ — Who Is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, The Islamic Militant Who Led The Rebel Offensive That Toppled Syria?

PBS Frontline (6/1/21)

FRONTLINE correspondent Martin Smith travels to Syria’s Idlib province and becomes the first Western journalist to interview one of the most wanted men in the world: Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, designated a terrorist by the U.S., whose Islamist group is the dominant force in Syria’s last opposition stronghold.

Jolani’s group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and its earlier incarnations stand accused of human rights violations — including indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, torture and arbitrary arrests of civilians — and much of his life has been a roadmap of Islamist militancy in Iraq and Syria. But Jolani now says that he is seeking a new relationship with the West. In “The Jihadist,” Smith investigates Jolani’s rebranding efforts, and tracks down and interviews his critics and victims. The documentary examines the fight over the future of Idlib, Jolani’s emergence as a leading Islamist militant, and his efforts — despite his history with Al Qaeda and allegations of human rights abuses — to change his image into that of a viable leader who is not a danger to the United States and Europe.

54-minute video

GENOCIDE FROM ARMENIA TO GAZA: Organized Oblivion

By Chris Hedges

The Chris Hedges Report (12/15/24)

…The genocide in Gaza mirrors the physical annihilation of Armenian Christians by the Ottoman Empire. The Ottoman Turks, who feared a nationalist revolt like the one that had convulsed the Balkans, drove nearly all of the two million Armenians out of Turkey. Men and women were usually separated. The men were often immediately murdered or sent to death camps, such as those at Ras-Ul-Ain — in 1916 over 80,000 Armenians were slaughtered there — and Deir-el-Zor in the Syrian desert. At least a million were forced on death marches — not unlike the Palestinians in Gaza who have been forcibly displaced by Israel, up to a dozen times — into the deserts of what are now Syria and Iraq. There, hundreds of thousands were slaughtered or died of starvation, exposure and disease. Corpses littered the desert expanse. By 1923, an estimated 1.2 million Armenians were dead. Orphanages throughout the Middle East were flooded with some 200,000 destitute Armenian children.

Link to story and 12-minute audio

