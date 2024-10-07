“You are wreckers, YouTube. And at whose behest are you doing these things?" — George Galloway

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/6/24)

I really try to avoid posting twice per day, but George Galloway made an announcement on his MOATS (Mother of All Talk Shows) podcast that just popped up and ties in directly with my post earlier today, ‘KNOW YOUR FREE SPEECH RIGHTS’.

Galloway reports he has been informed by YouTube they are now banning former UN weapons inspector and US/Israel genocide and US/Nato Ukraine war of aggression critic Scott Ritter from even being interviewed on his podcast, or any others appearing on YouTube.

In recent months, Ritter has had his passport seized and then two months later almost to the day his home was raided by FBI agents and State Police and records and electronics were seized.

Long an anti-free speech platform, YouTube is now ramping up its reputation for censorship.

Don’t be the proverbial obtuse frog in the pot of heating water. Understand what is happening; our freedoms are under direct, systemic and increasing attack by the fascist corporate state. This will not stop.

How appropriate that the Western Corporate Empire marks the eve of the first anniversary of Oct. 7th with a new level of totalitarian oppression. Weak, crumbling and bereft of legitimacy, it trembles before ANY dissent.

As I noted in another column, Oct. 6th — “A Glimmer Of Good News About The Bad News Of Suppression Of Speech”:

“The corporate fascist powers that run the West are feeling a little unsettled. A little nervous. A tad goosey. There is a dawning awareness their power may not be as assured as they have assumed.”

Totalitarian flourish

Galloway went on to say that YouTube also announced podcaster Rachel Blevins has not only now been blocked from YouTube, her entire eight-year archive of podcasts has been removed; scrubbed away with totalitarian flourish.

The same has happened to another frequent guest on Galloway’s MOATS podcast, Norwegian political scientist Glenn Dieson who is now also blocked by YouTube from being interviewed.

“So we are in dark and dangerous waters,” Galloway rightly observes. “The West has become the tyranny more tyrannical than any of the tyrannies with which they once compared themselves oh-so-favorably and at the most critical time.”

Galloway said MOATS will be on YouTube … until it isn’t. It would be a good time to walk away from YouTube whenever possible — less views is income for their censorship project — and you can access uncensored MOATS episodes on Rumble, here.

Don’t be the proverbial obtuse frog in the pot of heating water. Understand what is happening; our freedoms are under direct, systemic and increasing attack by the fascist corporate state. This will not stop.

Resist

Or submit.

(Note: I was unable to get the Rumble link to download for this post, so I had to use %$#@!! YouTube.)

18-minute video

Meta Is Aggressively Censoring Criticism Of US Israeli Warmongering

“These pricks won’t be happy until until we’re a bunch of mindless, bleating sheep.”

[Editor’s Note: This broadcast just came out just a few minutes ago. — Mark Taylor]

By Caitlin Johnstone

Johnstone Radio (10/6/24)

I am at risk of getting banned from both Instagram and Facebook as both Meta-owned platforms keep censoring my criticisms of Israel's US-backed atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, placing strikes on my accounts in the process.

6-minute audio

Share